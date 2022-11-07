Read full article on original website
Police: Man taken into custody after barricading himself inside Evansville home
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatch confirms that Riverside Drive and Linwood Avenue in Evansville were blocked off for a couple of hours on Friday night. Our crew on scene reported a heavy police presence in the area, which authorities say was in response to a man barricading himself in a home.
EPD: Driver taken to hospital after three-car crash on Lloyd Expressway
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville authorities confirmed that crews responded to a crash involving three cars at the intersection of the Lloyd Expressway and Wabash Avenue of Flags on Thursday night. Dispatch confirmed a call for an accident with unknown injuries at 6:45 p.m. Our crew on scene confirmed this...
Evansville business expresses thanks to firefighters for saving business during warehouse fire
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Fire Department received a special thank you for saving a family business on Thursday. Staff at Evansville Garage Doors tell 14 News it was because of the heroic efforts of EFD crews that their business is still here. That’s why they spent the day...
Arrest made after crash into business
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say a man has been arrested after a vehicle crashed into a business. It happened at the Line-X building on West Division Street around 11:30 p.m. Thursday. Police say two vehicles were going west when one hit the other, causing it to hit business.
Ambulance overturns after crash in Henderson
First responders were at the scene of a crash involving an overturned ambulance in Henderson, Kentucky, on Thursday. The crash happened on Thursday morning before 11 a.m. near the intersection of Highway 41 and Watson Lane. Right now, it's not clear what caused the crash, but we're told that a...
One hospitalized after Henderson motorcycle crash
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A crash Wednesday evening left one person hospitalized in Henderson. Dispatch tells us that around 6:45 p.m., first-responders rushed to a two-vehicle accident at US60 on the cloverleaf. Authorities say a motorcycle rider rear-ended a pickup truck. EMS and fire officials responded to the scene, and police tell us one person […]
Construction worker hit by car in Warrick Co.
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A construction flagger was hit by a vehicle in Warrick County on Thursday afternoon. Officials say this happened five miles east of Lynnville on State Road 68 just after 3 p.m. Deputies with the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office say there were some fiber optic companies...
EFD: 2 people displaced after burning leaves spread to house
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with Central Dispatch confirm crews responded to a working fire Monday morning. They say that happened around 9:50 a.m. in the 2000 block of East Riverside Drive. The Evansville Fire Department says authorities were called after a passerby saw smoke coming from the home. The...
Police: Drunk driver left the scene of crash
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say they were called Thursday evening to a car crash. It happened on Fairway Ave. near First Ave. Police say a woman told them another driver hit her, then left and pulled into a nearby driveway. She told officers the driver was clearly impaired. They...
Traffic Alert: Motorcycle wreck causing traffic on Twin Bridges
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A traffic alert for people to be aware of in Henderson. Drivers might be having some traffic difficulties on the southbound Twin Bridge. Dispatch confirms this is due to a motorcycle crash at the Circle K on U.S. Highway 41. The call originally came in just before 5 p.m.
ISP names suspect killed in officer involved shooting
TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting. Troopers say around 12:45 a.m. Friday, Cannelton Police tried to stop a 1998 GMC pickup truck for speeding on SR 66. They say the driver, who was identified as 22-year-old Payton Masterson of Tell City, turned into...
Authorities called to vehicle-vs-pedestrian crash in Warrick County
Authorities were called to a vehicle-vs-pedestrian crash in Warrick County, Indiana on Thursday afternoon. Dispatchers say the call came in about a man being hit by a vehicle around 3:13 p.m. Thursday. The say it happened in the 1800 block of East SR 68, just east of Lynnville. The extent...
Police: 10,000 fentanyl pills, 15 guns seized during raid at two Evansville homes
Several people are being charged after a large amount of fentanyl pills, cash, guns, and other drugs were found during an operation on Thursday, according to police. The Evansville police Department says search warrants were served at two homes on Thursday, one on East Powell Avenue and another on South Boeke Road.
Owensboro man sentenced in connection with 2019 fire
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – An Owensboro man sentenced in connection with a fire that killed two people in December of 2019. According to the Daviess County Attorney’s Office, Brandon Lashbrook will spend 14 years in prison for two counts of second-degree manslaughter. Owensboro fire officials say the two victims, David and Shelby Lashbrook, died of […]
Boil advisory lifted for German Township residents
A boil advisory that was issued for community members in the Vanderburgh County, Indiana community of German Township has been lifted. The advisory affected residents of the township located from the intersection of Mary Anderson Rd and Hwy 66, north into the town of Wadesville, west to New Harmony Springfield Rd and north into Stewartsville.
Evansville stinks!: Officials explain foul odor in the city
(WEHT) - Many Evansville residents have reported a bad smell within the city limits this week. According to officials, the scent is likely going to remain until drought conditions improve.
Car crashes into Henderson church
Henderson Police respond after a car crashes into a church. HPD says they responded to Holy Name of Jesus Church for an accident shortly before 7 a.m. Tuesday morning. Authorities say the driver told them he lost his brakes and wrecked into the building. No injuries were reported.
EFD: Which common household item causes the most electric fires?
Did you know extension cords account for the greatest share of home fires involving cords or plugs, with 57% of the fire total?
Santa set for an annual stroll in downtown Evansville December 6th
A popular Christmas event returns to downtown Evansville along with the guest of honor. Everyone is welcome to join Santa Claus and friends for a stroll along Main Street, as he takes a tour of the city's holiday decorations on display. The journey will begin at Riverside and Main Street,...
Indiana State Police Investigating Tell City Shooting
Tell City- Indiana State Police have identified the suspect in the Tell City shooting. Early Friday morning officers were involved in a shooting at the Tell City Police Department. According to a police report, Cannelton Police officers attempted to pull over a 1998 GMC Pickup. The driver, identified as 22-year-old Payton Masterson of Tell City, refused to stop and drove into the Walmart parking lot of Tell City before going back into Cannelton.
