14news.com

EPD: Driver taken to hospital after three-car crash on Lloyd Expressway

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville authorities confirmed that crews responded to a crash involving three cars at the intersection of the Lloyd Expressway and Wabash Avenue of Flags on Thursday night. Dispatch confirmed a call for an accident with unknown injuries at 6:45 p.m. Our crew on scene confirmed this...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Arrest made after crash into business

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say a man has been arrested after a vehicle crashed into a business. It happened at the Line-X building on West Division Street around 11:30 p.m. Thursday. Police say two vehicles were going west when one hit the other, causing it to hit business.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Ambulance overturns after crash in Henderson

First responders were at the scene of a crash involving an overturned ambulance in Henderson, Kentucky, on Thursday. The crash happened on Thursday morning before 11 a.m. near the intersection of Highway 41 and Watson Lane. Right now, it's not clear what caused the crash, but we're told that a...
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

One hospitalized after Henderson motorcycle crash

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A crash Wednesday evening left one person hospitalized in Henderson. Dispatch tells us that around 6:45 p.m., first-responders rushed to a two-vehicle accident at US60 on the cloverleaf. Authorities say a motorcycle rider rear-ended a pickup truck. EMS and fire officials responded to the scene, and police tell us one person […]
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Construction worker hit by car in Warrick Co.

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A construction flagger was hit by a vehicle in Warrick County on Thursday afternoon. Officials say this happened five miles east of Lynnville on State Road 68 just after 3 p.m. Deputies with the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office say there were some fiber optic companies...
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
14news.com

EFD: 2 people displaced after burning leaves spread to house

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with Central Dispatch confirm crews responded to a working fire Monday morning. They say that happened around 9:50 a.m. in the 2000 block of East Riverside Drive. The Evansville Fire Department says authorities were called after a passerby saw smoke coming from the home. The...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Police: Drunk driver left the scene of crash

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say they were called Thursday evening to a car crash. It happened on Fairway Ave. near First Ave. Police say a woman told them another driver hit her, then left and pulled into a nearby driveway. She told officers the driver was clearly impaired. They...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Traffic Alert: Motorcycle wreck causing traffic on Twin Bridges

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A traffic alert for people to be aware of in Henderson. Drivers might be having some traffic difficulties on the southbound Twin Bridge. Dispatch confirms this is due to a motorcycle crash at the Circle K on U.S. Highway 41. The call originally came in just before 5 p.m.
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

ISP names suspect killed in officer involved shooting

TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting. Troopers say around 12:45 a.m. Friday, Cannelton Police tried to stop a 1998 GMC pickup truck for speeding on SR 66. They say the driver, who was identified as 22-year-old Payton Masterson of Tell City, turned into...
TELL CITY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Owensboro man sentenced in connection with 2019 fire

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – An Owensboro man sentenced in connection with a fire that killed two people in December of 2019. According to the Daviess County Attorney’s Office, Brandon Lashbrook will spend 14 years in prison for two counts of second-degree manslaughter. Owensboro fire officials say the two victims, David and Shelby Lashbrook, died of […]
OWENSBORO, KY
wevv.com

Boil advisory lifted for German Township residents

A boil advisory that was issued for community members in the Vanderburgh County, Indiana community of German Township has been lifted. The advisory affected residents of the township located from the intersection of Mary Anderson Rd and Hwy 66, north into the town of Wadesville, west to New Harmony Springfield Rd and north into Stewartsville.
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Car crashes into Henderson church

Henderson Police respond after a car crashes into a church. HPD says they responded to Holy Name of Jesus Church for an accident shortly before 7 a.m. Tuesday morning. Authorities say the driver told them he lost his brakes and wrecked into the building. No injuries were reported.
HENDERSON, KY
wevv.com

Santa set for an annual stroll in downtown Evansville December 6th

A popular Christmas event returns to downtown Evansville along with the guest of honor. Everyone is welcome to join Santa Claus and friends for a stroll along Main Street, as he takes a tour of the city's holiday decorations on display. The journey will begin at Riverside and Main Street,...
EVANSVILLE, IN
witzamfm.com

