Couple wins $100,000 to build tire-shaped house out of old tires
A unique Airbnb rental will open for renters next summer after a Southwest Michigan couple won a contest through the popular home share site. (Nov. 10, 2022)
Congrats to the Vredevoogd furnace winners
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Last week, we introduced you to some of the finalists who were in the running for a new furnace courtesy of Vredevoogd Heating and Cooling. They've narrowed it down to 3 lucky winners who received a brand new furnace installation!. Today we're joined...
Equest Center
If Grand Valley wins this game they win the GLIAC outright. (Nov. 10, 2022) Professional basketball returns to downtown Grand Rapids tonight. Head Coach Andre Miller says he is looking forward to opening night. (Nov. 10, 2022) Storm Team 8 forecast, 6 p.m., 111022. Thursday's temperatures peaked in the mid-70s.
Survey: West Michigan entering ‘shallow recession’
According to a recent survey from Grand Valley State University's business college, West Michigan's economy has entered a "shallow recession" amidst inflation. (Nov. 10, 2022)
Football Frenzy preview: Whitehall vs. South Christian
The quarterfinals are Friday night where D4 giants Whitehall and Grand Rapids South Christian will face off. (Nov. 11, 2022)
One on one with Olivia Sanabia
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Next Saturday marks the return of the Santa Parade in downtown Grand Rapids! Along with festive floats and music, and an appearance by Santa, there will also be some special celebrity guests! Olivia Sanabia is a 19-year-old actress and singer-songwriter who is most well known for her starring role in Amazon’s “Just Add Magic” and she joins us today!
Weekend Fun Guide 11/11-11/13
1.Christmas Light Show at LMCU Ballpark- Winter Wonder Walk and Reindeer Bike Ride November 12th-13th. The Winter Wonder Walk and Reindeer bike ride are taking place this weekend with the Winter Wonder Walk is taking place November 12th and the Reindeer Bike Ride taking place November 13th! The Winter Wonder Walk goes from 6pm to 8pm with check in starting at 5:30pm on Saturday, the 12th. Enjoy nearly 2 miles of Christmas lights at your own pace for this unique experience of the Christmas Light Show. You can find more information about the walk here. The Reindeer Bike ride takes place on Sunday, November 13th from 6pm to 8pm, with check in starting at 5:30pm. The Reindeer bike ride is a fun and magical experience for the whole family. Get into the spirit of Christmas as you ride your bike through almost 2 miles of Christmas lights. You can find more information about the Reindeer Bike Ride here.
Adopt Peridot or Yor from the Harbor Humane Society
This week's trip to the Harbor Humane Society introduces us to two new pets up for adoption. This sweet dog has a story of survival and would love to curl up with a family he could call his own, along with a soft, calico cat looking for a lap. (Nov. 10, 2022)
Celebrating Terri DeBoer’s Silver Circle Award
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- For 25 years, Terri DeBoer has contributed hard work, dedication and expertise to the West Michigan community. Since launching her career at WOODTV8 in 1995, as a co-anchor of Daybreak alongside Rick Albin, to joining Storm Team 8 and breaking glass ceilings as the first female meteorologist in the area, and cohosting West Michigan’s #1 Lifestyle program, “eightWest,” Terri’s career milestones and commitment to serving the area deserves special recognition.
How to make an amazing charcuterie board
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – As we gear up for the holidays – it’s time to start thinking about gatherings and parties and charcuterie boards are all the rage!. Evan Talen a Wine & Cheese Specialist (also Certified Cheese Professional with the American Cheese Society & 2019 Cheesemonger Invitational Champion) and Jessica Wong from Family Fare join us today with an amazing charcuterie spread!
Spike in RSV cases continues in West Michigan
State Sen. Winnie Brinks has been named Michigan's first female Senate majority leader as Democrats retake control of the chamber for the first time in decades. (Nov. 10, 2022) A new full-tuition scholarship is being designed to put Kalamazoo Public Schools graduates through the Western Michigan University Homer Stryker M.D. School of Medicine.
Degage Ministries honors veterans at annual luncheon
Nearly a dozen veterans gathered at Degage Ministries in Grand Rapids Friday to celebrate its 24th annual Veterans Day lunch. (Nov. 11, 2022)
Major shake up on GR City Commission
Two Grand Rapids city commissioners lost their re-election bid. (Nov. 9, 2022)
United Bank helping to keep people warm this winter
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s been a warm start to November but that’s changing soon! Colder air is marching into West Michigan and it looks like it’s here to stay. United Bank is launching a special program called “Blanket the Community.” Connie from United Bank joins us today along with Cheryl from Family Promise.
Big changes, three new faces coming to GR City Commission
Two big upsets during Tuesday's election will bring some major changes to the Grand Rapids City Commission. (Nov. 9, 2022)
Saying thanks goes along way on Veterans Day
Grand Rapids, MI (WOOD) –Simply telling someone thank you can go a long way. Northern High School teacher Faith Shotts-Flikkema life was changed over a decade ago when she saw a veteran custodian thanked for his service by the school which touched her heart and led her to incorporate writing letters to Word War II veterans. Many were touched by these letters saying that no one had ever asked them about their experiences before. Some Veterans even responded in lengthy 5 paged letters to students. You can read the full story here at School News Network.
Enjoy fabulous sales at Myrtle Mae’s Chic Boutique
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Two weeks from today is Black Friday and the holiday shopping season will really be getting underway! One of our favorite spots to find unique and special gifts is Myrtle Mae’s Chic Boutique and this weekend, they’re kicking off great deals for the count-down to the shopping season and the beginning of deer hunting season! If you visit Myrtle Mae’s between now and Thanksgiving, you will get a special coupon for 50% off to use on Black Friday. This is in addition to the other savings you will find there is one more great reason to visit Myrtle Mae’s before Black Friday!
WMed Promise to send Kalamazoo grads through medical school
A new full-tuition scholarship is being designed to put Kalamazoo Public Schools graduates through the Western Michigan University Homer Stryker M.D. School of Medicine. (Nov. 10, 2022)
You’re all family at Byron Center Manor
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – When you or a family member is thinking about making a move to a senior living community, you want to know they’ll be treated like family. Today we have two guests in from Byron Center Manor, an example of family caring for family. Gloria is our head housekeeper and daughter to resident Eleanor. Gloria is a prime example of their motto, “Family Caring For Family.” Gloria and her team focus on first impressions from the moment you step into Byron Center Manor. Looks good, feels good, smells good.
8 arrested after Gaines Township shooting, car crashes into GR house
Authorities say a shooting in Gaines Township led to a police chase that ended with a stolen car crashing into a Grand Rapids home and eight people being arrested. (Nov. 10, 2022)
