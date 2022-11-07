ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilderland, NY

Incumbent Democrat Steck faces challenge from Republican Velella in New York’s new 110th Assembly district

By WAMC Northeast Public Radio
wamc.org
 4 days ago
wamc.org

Capital Region incumbents hold on in New York state legislative races

Albany-area Democrats are celebrating victory after trouncing Republican opponents in New York state Senate and Assembly elections. But local Republicans held ground, too. Democrats gathered at the Italian-American Center in Albany Tuesday night had at first braced for what quickly turned out to be a bust: the "red wave" that never materialized.
ALBANY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Gov. Hochul declares November as New York State Apprenticeship Month

NEW YORK, N.Y. -- Governor Kathy Hochul issued a proclamation on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, declaring November to hereby be recognized as New York State Apprenticeship month. New York State is home to one of the largest apprenticeship programs in the country. Currently, there are 17,113 apprentices participating in various skilled trades in 912 programs driven by 622 sponsors across the State. The program continues to expand with 79 new programs and 15 new trades in the last year alone.
queenseagle.com

New York's second-most powerful judge to step down

The second-most powerful judge in New York’s court system put in his two-week notice on Thursday. Chief Administrative Judge Lawrence K. Marks announced that he would be stepping down from his position at the end of November on Thursday in a letter addressed to his colleagues, which was obtained by the Eagle.
NEW YORK STATE
cityandstateny.com

Hochul won her election, but at what cost?

On election night, Gov. Kathy Hochul basked in the applause of her supporters after declaring victory and becoming the first woman ever elected governor of New York. The glass-ceiling-breaking moment was certainly cause for celebration, but it didn’t take away from the fact Hochul ended the night with just a five percentage point lead, the closest race in nearly three decades.
CALIFORNIA STATE
wamc.org

Kathy Hochul becomes NY's first female elected governor

New York has elected its first female governor, with Governor Kathy Hochul winning a full term, defeating Long Island Congressman Lee Zeldin in what was a closer race than many had expected. Zeldin conceded Wednesday afternoon congratulating Hochul in a statement. "I’ve had the honor of a lifetime, becoming the...
TEXAS STATE
Saratogian

Golub elected DPW commissioner, Heggen re-elected DA

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Democrat Jason Golub and Republican Karen Heggen will continue to serve in their respective positions after their victories in Tuesday’s election. Golub won his first full term as Saratoga Springs Department of Public Works Commissioner, while Heggen was re-elected as Saratoga County District Attorney, a post she has held since 2014.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
wwnytv.com

‘Heartbroken’ Castelli conceded Tuesday night to Stefanik

GLENS FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Democrat Matt Castelli called Republican Elise Stefanik Tuesday night to concede the race for the 21st Congressional District. He then took the stage in Glens Falls to address his supporters. Castelli lost to Stefanik 59 percent to 41 percent. “I am heartbroken we came...
GLENS FALLS, NY
96.1 The Breeze

New York Judge Makes History On Election Night

Last night was a history-making night in New York State both on the state level and the local level. As the polls closed, Governor Kathy Hochul became the first female to be elected as Governor in New York, she wasn't the only person making history. In Buffalo, Judge Gary Wilson...
BUFFALO, NY
wamc.org

Morning Headlines with Ivan Lajara of The Daily Freeman

WAMC’s David Guistina speaks with Ivan Lajara of The Daily Freeman about a lawsuit filed by Ulster County Democrats looking to force the Ulster County Reapportionment Commission to redraw legislative district lines to conform with state law. They also discuss Democratic socialist Sarahana Shrestha's election victory against Republican Patrick Sheehan in New York's 103rd Assembly District.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
wamc.org

Troy’s electric future is considered

When we talk about energy alternatives, wind and solar power usually come to mind. But there's also geothermal power, energy that comes from heat that is continuously produced deep within the earth. It is used to heat buildings and generate electricity. Two upstate cities have geothermal energy development on their radar.
TROY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Gov. Hochul declares historic victory; Lee Zeldin does not concede on Election Night

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Gov. Kathy Hochul declared victory on Tuesday in what is a historic win for her as the first female elected to the office of governor of New York. “I’m deeply honored to be elected governor of the State of New York,” said Hochul in her speech. “The glass ceiling, like the one that is above us here today, has finally been shattered in the state of New York.”
Axios

New York Democrats spoil House party

A Democratic debacle in New York is threatening to become the majority-maker for House Republicans, puncturing what had otherwise been a history-defying election for the party in power. What's happening: Republicans won all four House races on Long Island and knocked off the chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee...
NEW YORK STATE
The Jewish Press

US Midterm Elections: Red Wave Sweeps Florida, But Not New York

The predicted “red wave” of the GOP did indeed wash over much of the United States in Tuesday night’s midterm elections but failed to overwhelm the Big Apple. In the House of Representatives, with 265 of the 435 seats up for election called, the Republican party gained three seats for a total of 159; the Democratic party lost four and hung on to 106 seats as of 11:30 pm Eastern time.
FLORIDA STATE

