Incumbent Democrat Steck faces challenge from Republican Velella in New York’s new 110th Assembly district

wamc.org
Capital Region incumbents hold on in New York state legislative races
Albany-area Democrats are celebrating victory after trouncing Republican opponents in New York state Senate and Assembly elections. But local Republicans held ground, too. Democrats gathered at the Italian-American Center in Albany Tuesday night had at first braced for what quickly turned out to be a bust: the "red wave" that never materialized.
Gov. Hochul declares November as New York State Apprenticeship Month
NEW YORK, N.Y. -- Governor Kathy Hochul issued a proclamation on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, declaring November to hereby be recognized as New York State Apprenticeship month. New York State is home to one of the largest apprenticeship programs in the country. Currently, there are 17,113 apprentices participating in various skilled trades in 912 programs driven by 622 sponsors across the State. The program continues to expand with 79 new programs and 15 new trades in the last year alone.
wamc.org
Gov. Kathy Hochul, elected to a full term, has four years to make her mark on New York
Now that Kathy Hochul has won the governor’s seat in her own right, what will her full term in office look like? The governor has offered some hints, but not a lot of details. In her campaign, Hochul emphasized protecting abortion rights and highlighted how her opponent, Republican Rep....
NY Democrats may have lost seats but poised to keep strong majorities in state Legislature
NY Democrats are poised to maintain strong majority in the senate despite losing seats. Democrats could lose anywhere between four and seven seats in the state Assembly, though several races were still too close to call. [ more › ]
queenseagle.com
New York's second-most powerful judge to step down
The second-most powerful judge in New York’s court system put in his two-week notice on Thursday. Chief Administrative Judge Lawrence K. Marks announced that he would be stepping down from his position at the end of November on Thursday in a letter addressed to his colleagues, which was obtained by the Eagle.
cityandstateny.com
Hochul won her election, but at what cost?
On election night, Gov. Kathy Hochul basked in the applause of her supporters after declaring victory and becoming the first woman ever elected governor of New York. The glass-ceiling-breaking moment was certainly cause for celebration, but it didn’t take away from the fact Hochul ended the night with just a five percentage point lead, the closest race in nearly three decades.
wamc.org
Kathy Hochul becomes NY's first female elected governor
New York has elected its first female governor, with Governor Kathy Hochul winning a full term, defeating Long Island Congressman Lee Zeldin in what was a closer race than many had expected. Zeldin conceded Wednesday afternoon congratulating Hochul in a statement. "I’ve had the honor of a lifetime, becoming the...
Saratogian
Golub elected DPW commissioner, Heggen re-elected DA
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Democrat Jason Golub and Republican Karen Heggen will continue to serve in their respective positions after their victories in Tuesday’s election. Golub won his first full term as Saratoga Springs Department of Public Works Commissioner, while Heggen was re-elected as Saratoga County District Attorney, a post she has held since 2014.
wwnytv.com
‘Heartbroken’ Castelli conceded Tuesday night to Stefanik
GLENS FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Democrat Matt Castelli called Republican Elise Stefanik Tuesday night to concede the race for the 21st Congressional District. He then took the stage in Glens Falls to address his supporters. Castelli lost to Stefanik 59 percent to 41 percent. “I am heartbroken we came...
How did Erie County vote in the New York State governor's race?
How did Erie County voters vote in the governor's race ? 7 News took a deeper dive into the data, town by town.
Nymag.com
How Zeldin’s Loss Is Making New York’s Republican Party Ambitious Again
In his lone television debate with Kathy Hochul, Lee Zeldin was asked, given that he voted to overturn the 2020 election, if he would accept the results of the one he was in. “Well, first off,” he responded, glaring at moderator Susan Arbetter, “losing is not an option.”
New York Judge Makes History On Election Night
Last night was a history-making night in New York State both on the state level and the local level. As the polls closed, Governor Kathy Hochul became the first female to be elected as Governor in New York, she wasn't the only person making history. In Buffalo, Judge Gary Wilson...
wamc.org
Morning Headlines with Ivan Lajara of The Daily Freeman
WAMC’s David Guistina speaks with Ivan Lajara of The Daily Freeman about a lawsuit filed by Ulster County Democrats looking to force the Ulster County Reapportionment Commission to redraw legislative district lines to conform with state law. They also discuss Democratic socialist Sarahana Shrestha's election victory against Republican Patrick Sheehan in New York's 103rd Assembly District.
wamc.org
Healey visits Pittsfield on the heels of election triumph to reaffirm commitment to Berkshire County
Massachusetts Governor-elect Maura Healey visited Pittsfield Thursday just days after a dominant victory in the general election. The Democratic Attorney General met with local leaders at the Colonial Theatre to affirm her commitment to a region that often feels overlooked by Boston. “People are looking, in this time, for those...
wamc.org
Troy’s electric future is considered
When we talk about energy alternatives, wind and solar power usually come to mind. But there's also geothermal power, energy that comes from heat that is continuously produced deep within the earth. It is used to heat buildings and generate electricity. Two upstate cities have geothermal energy development on their radar.
Gov. Kathy Hochul elected Governor of New York
Governor Kathy Hochul has been elected Governor of New York. Hochul, a Democrat, faced off against Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin.
Gov. Hochul declares historic victory; Lee Zeldin does not concede on Election Night
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Gov. Kathy Hochul declared victory on Tuesday in what is a historic win for her as the first female elected to the office of governor of New York. “I’m deeply honored to be elected governor of the State of New York,” said Hochul in her speech. “The glass ceiling, like the one that is above us here today, has finally been shattered in the state of New York.”
New York Democrats spoil House party
A Democratic debacle in New York is threatening to become the majority-maker for House Republicans, puncturing what had otherwise been a history-defying election for the party in power. What's happening: Republicans won all four House races on Long Island and knocked off the chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee...
Where to get a meal for under $10 in the Capital Region
Do you ever want to go out to eat but don’t want to spend too much money? Whether you're looking for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, you have a few options that won't break the bank.
The Jewish Press
US Midterm Elections: Red Wave Sweeps Florida, But Not New York
The predicted “red wave” of the GOP did indeed wash over much of the United States in Tuesday night’s midterm elections but failed to overwhelm the Big Apple. In the House of Representatives, with 265 of the 435 seats up for election called, the Republican party gained three seats for a total of 159; the Democratic party lost four and hung on to 106 seats as of 11:30 pm Eastern time.
