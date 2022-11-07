ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Clayton News Daily

Victor Wembanyama Addresses Durant, Giannis Comparisons

French basketball prospect Victor Wembanyama is the early favorite to be the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA draft, and that is because of his unique style. The 18-year old is over seven feet tall but has a good handle and can shoot from the perimeter, making him the complete package.
Clayton News Daily

Bronny, Bryce James Wow Fans During High School's Dunk Contest

While LeBron James has been nursing a left hip abductor strain following the Lakers’ loss to the Clippers on Wednesday night, the star had the chance to witness a prolific performance from his sons, Bronny and Bryce, on Thursday night. James, along with his wife, Savannah, sat courtside at...
CHATSWORTH, GA
Clayton News Daily

NBA Odds, Spread, Over/Under and Props: Cavaliers-Warriors

The Cavaliers last beat the Warriors in the regular season when LeBron James was in Cleveland. Golden State has a 10-game winning streak over its four-time Finals foe that goes all the way back to 2017. When these teams meet Friday night in San Francisco, it's not out of the...
CLEVELAND, OH
Clayton News Daily

Falcons' Offense Stagnant as Panthers Hold First-Half Lead

Opposite the first meeting between the Atlanta Falcons and the Carolina Panthers, there is a defensive battle in Charlotte. The Panthers hold a 13-3 lead over the Falcons at halftime. The Panthers won the battle of the line of scrimmage in the first half. The Falcons' offense struggled to get...
ATLANTA, GA
Clayton News Daily

Report: NPBA Eyeing ‘Resolution’ of Kyrie Irving Situation

Nets guard Kyrie Irving has met with the team, the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association “on several occasions” in recent days, as he serves a team suspension after sharing a link to an antisemitic film and his refusal to apologize for it for days after the fact. As a result of the talks, the union “looks forward to a resolution of all matters satisfactory to all parties,” the NBPA told players in a memo obtained by ESPN on Friday.
BROOKLYN, NY
Clayton News Daily

Nets’ Joe Tsai Issues Statement After Kyrie Irving Meeting

Nets governor Joe Tsai told reporters on Friday that he and his wife Clara met with suspended guard Kyrie Irving and his family on Thursday to discuss the situation surrounding the guard’s sharing of an antisemitic film on Twitter. “We spent quality time to understand each other and it’s...
IRVING, NY
Clayton News Daily

Wilks: PJ Walker to Remain Starting QB After Falcons Win

Following a win over the Falcons on Thursday night, the Panthers are prepared to keep the quarterback situation as is for yet another week. Speaking to reporters Friday, Carolina interim coach Steve Wilks said that as he “stands here today” PJ Walker will remain the team’s starter for the team’s game against the Ravens in Week 11. He did, however, acknowledge that he’ll evaluate the prospects of backups Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold during the long week of preparation.
ATLANTA, GA
Clayton News Daily

Adam Silver Addresses Kyrie Irving Punishment Amid Criticism

After reportedly meeting with Kyrie Irving this week, NBA commissioner Adam Silver offered his first public comments Thursday regarding the Nets star in the wake of his recent suspension for promoting an antisemitic film on social media. Speaking in an interview with The New York Times, Silver spoke optimistically about...
MANHATTAN, NY
Clayton News Daily

D'Onta Foreman, Panthers run all over Falcons

D'Onta Foreman ran for 130 yards and a touchdown and the Carolina Panthers avenged a loss sustained 11 days earlier by defeating the Atlanta Falcons 25-15 on a rainy Thursday night in Charlotte, N.C. Panthers quarterback PJ Walker threw for 108 yards on 10-for-16 passing in a game that was...
CHARLOTTE, NC

