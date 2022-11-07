ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Mississippi State beats Akron 73-54 in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tolu Smith had 26 points and eight rebounds, D.J. Jeffries added 15 points and Mississippi State beat Akron 73-54 on Friday night at the Wells Fargo Center, home of the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers. Smith was 11 of 13 from the field and 4 of 6 at...
AKRON, OH

