Carroll Man Charged With Felony Burglary After Threatening Resident With Hammer
A Carroll man was taken into custody today (Thursday) after allegedly breaking into a home and threatening the occupant. At approximately 10:32 a.m. ,the Carroll Police Department was dispatched to the 700 block of Granada Road on a report that a male suspect had kicked in the door to a residence, broke a window, and brandished a hammer, causing the resident to fear for their life. The man, identified as 48-year-old Darren Cox, fled the scene in a blue Ford Ranger. Law enforcement observed him entering a home in the 200 block of W. 11th Street near Adams Elementary. Police were in the process of obtaining a search warrant when Cox was spotted through a window, at which time officers entered the home to make the arrest. Cox was booked into the Carroll County jail for third-degree burglary, a class D felony. As of Thursday afternoon, Cox remained in custody at the Carroll County jail.
Iowa Driver Survives Dangerous Crash With Farm Equipment[PHOTOS]
Iowa is so close to finishing up harvest 2022. As of this week’s Crop Progress and Condition Report, only 3 percent of the state’s soybean and 11 percent of the state’s corn crop have left the harvest. As farmers stride towards the finish lines in their fields,...
Police: Suspect shot family dog near Wall Lake
WALL LAKE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Minnehaha County Sheriffs are looking for the suspects responsible for shooting a family’s dog near Wall Lake. According to Captain Josh Phillips with the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday around 5:30 p.m. four miles west of Wall Lake, a neighbor heard a gunshot and then heard a dog yelp. The neighbor called the homeowner, who was not home at the time. The homeowners checked their security camera, which showed a black four-door pickup drive past a house, then reverse around the time the shots were fired. One of the homeowner’s children found the dog the following day.
Emmetsburg Man Arrested on Stalking Charge
Emmetsburg, IA (KICD)– An Emmetsburg man has been charged with a number of offenses releated the alleged violation of a protective order. 19-year-old Riley Schmeling was taken into custody last Tuesday for stalking, fifth degree tehft and two counts each of third degree harassment and violation of a no contact order.
Iowa man sentenced to jail time, supervised probation, restitution, fees for felony criminal vehicular operation charge in Mower County District Court
An Iowa man facing a felony criminal vehicular operation charge in Mower County District Court after a traffic incident in Mower County on July 2nd, 2020 has been sentenced to jail time, supervised probation, plus restitution and fees. 29-year-old Troy Jennings Peterson of Ames, Iowa was sentenced Monday to 30...
No Injuries Reported In CCSD Bus Accident Tuesday Morning
No students were injured following a minor school bus accident in Carroll this (Tuesday) morning. According to Carroll Community School District (CCSD) officials, a district bus transporting students was involved in an accident on 18th Street at approximately 7:50 a.m. The seven students on board were transferred to another bus and transported to class without further incident. Superintendent Dr. Casey Berlau says, “We appreciate everyone who responded to the accident and provided assistance. We are grateful that no one was hurt and that we were able to get our students to school safely and as quickly as possible.”
longest married couple in iowa
Robert and Jeanette Buscher of Algona were surprised when John and Sue Fink with Marriage Encounter arrived at Homestead of Algona on November 7 to honor them as the longest married couple in Iowa. The Buschers received a plaque, a dozen roses and a box of chocolates.
Two people found dead in Iowa home, police investigating
FORT DODGE, Iowa — The Fort Dodge Police Department is investigating the deaths of two people who were found unresponsive in a home Saturday morning. Officers with the Fort Dodge Police Department and medics with the Fort Dodge Fire Department responded to a report of two people unresponsive in a home around 8:59 a.m. in […]
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are highly praised for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
General Election Results Pertaining to Area Counties
There were just a few general election contested races that involved area counties. On the state level...For the Iowa House in the newly-drawn District 6, which includes much of Buena Vista and Clay Counties, Republican Megan Jones of Sioux Rapids easily defeated Democrat James Eliason of Storm Lake, 73-percent to 26-percent.
What does playing for the Heartland Trophy mean to the Hawkeyes?
According to defensive lineman Noah Shannon, there’s a trophy case in the Hawkeyes weight room. An empty one at that, as Iowa squandered the Cy-Hawk Trophy against Iowa State back in Week 2. He said head coach Kirk Ferentz pointed it out to the team as a point of inspiration.
