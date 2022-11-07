Read full article on original website
Related
nbcrightnow.com
Richland pauses yard waste collection
RICHLAND, Wash. — The City of Richland will not empty yard waste containers after November 11 due to freezing forecasts, according to a press release from the city. It is impossible to empty the containers once yard waste has frozen, so the city will not pick up any yard waste until temperatures are expected to drop.
nbcrightnow.com
Windwitches, a more common sight after Halloween and the City of Pasco is burning them
TRI-CITIES, Wash. - Tumbleweeds, also known as windwitches, are a nuisance that cause uncertainty on the road and can even block sidewalks for kids on the way to school. The plant starts to grow in March and by late fall early winter it's usually ready for the wind to lift it off its roots and blow it around.
Tri-Cities candidate trailing on election night is now leading by 3 votes
“I think it’s going to be a pretty close race.”
Yakima Herald Republic
Ecology, Yakima County tell Rocky Top landfill to clean up operations, stop nighttime work
The company operating a landfill on Rocky Top west of Yakima has been told by two regulatory agencies to clean up its act or face enforcement actions. The state Department of Ecology says the landfill — DTG Recycle — is emitting toxic gases into the atmosphere and must conduct cleanup work.
nbcrightnow.com
BCSO warns of text billing scam
BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- The Benton County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) is warning residents that scammers are sending text messages with phony links attached. The scam texters are pretending to be Amazon and are asking people to update their personal billing information. The BCSO is reminding people to not click on any...
nbcrightnow.com
Stretch of 6th Ave to close in Yakima for Veterans Day parade
YAKIMA, Wash.- Yakima Avenue from 6th Avenue to 6th Street will be closed to traffic for a few hours on Friday, November, 11, for Veterans Day. The closure will be in effect from 8:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. as the Yakima community honors its Veterans with a parade. Drivers are...
nbcrightnow.com
Crews in Richland restore power to around 2000 people after windstorm
RICHLAND, Wash. — The windstorm from Friday, November 4 left around 2,000 people without power; some of them only had power restored November 8, according to the city of Richland. City crews were called out around 500 times for streetlight poles, power lines, cables pinned under trees, lines on...
nbcrightnow.com
KPD detectives recover stolen truck
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Kennewick Police Department (KPD) Detectives with the Criminal Apprehension Team (CAT) noticed someone spray-painting a truck while on patrol on the 400 block of North Volland in Kennewick. After an initial investigation it was determined that the truck was reported stolen out of Richland. The male suspect who...
nbcrightnow.com
Fishin the Brave veterans event in Umatilla
UMATILLA, Ore.- The 7th Annual Fishin' the Brave Veterans event is Saturday, November, 12, in Umatilla. The event is an opportunity for veterans to enjoy a day of fishing as a token of thanks for their service to the country. Boats will launch from the Umatilla Marina at 8 a.m....
nbcrightnow.com
Pasco Aviation Museum at Fairchild Cinema in Pasco for "Devotion" film screening November 25
PASCO, Wash.- Pasco Aviation Museum will be attending the opening night of the film "Devotion" on November 25 at 7:00 p.m. You can find them at the Pasco Fairchild Cinemas. Parts of the movie were filmed right here in the Tri-Cities. The museum even rented the whole theater for the...
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Yakima (Yakima, WA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Yakima. The accident occurred on Wapato Road close to State Route 97, according to the Washington State Patrol. A 42-year-old Zillah resident struck another vehicle in the intersection after running a red light. The driver was taken to the hospital with...
19,708 days and counting. Family of airman missing in Vietnam asks for Tri-Cities help
The family of Major San D. Francisco, a Kennewick High grad, have not given up hope of bringing his body home.
2 candidates for Tri-Cities area WA state Legislature hold strong leads. 3rd race closer
In 2 of the races voters had to pick between two Republicans.
These 3 candidates have clear leads in the contested WA 15th and 16th legislative races
The 15th and 16th Legislative district have new maps and will be getting new leaders.
nbcrightnow.com
WSP responds to traffic collision, seizes drugs near Wapato
YAKIMA, Wash.- The Washington State Patrol (WSP) responded to a traffic collision and ended up seizing a large supply of illegal drugs near Yakima. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP) the crash happened on Wapato Road near State Route 97. One vehicle, driven by a 42-year-old woman from Zillah...
nbcrightnow.com
Sheriff Jim Raymond wins reelection
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. - Current Franklin County Sheriff Jim Raymond has won reelection against challenger Chris Turner. According to the most current results from the Franklin County Auditor, it would be mathematically impossible for Turner to defeat Raymond. At last count, Raymond had 74% of votes, with 12,253 total. Turner...
yaktrinews.com
Celebrate Veterans Day with these events around the Mid-Columbia
KENNEWICK, Wash. – In honor of those who served the United States, communities across the Mid-Columbia are gathering with special events spanning Thursday, Nov. 10 and the holiday itself on Friday, Nov. 10. FRANKLIN STEM ELEMENTARY HOSTS V-DAY PROGRAM. Where: Rosalind Franklin STEM Elementary School — Rd 52, Pasco,...
nbcrightnow.com
Richland native wins award for courageous action during fire
PORTLAND, Ore.- Richland native Don Jepsen has been recognized by the Bonneville Power Administration (BPA) for reacting quickly to a power pole fire near the agency's Richland substation. Jepsen has been a power system control craftsman with BPA for 14 years. The BPA recognized Jepsen with an award for an...
nbcrightnow.com
Yakima veterans ask you to remember the price of freedom
YAKIMA, Wash. - The annual Veterans Day Parade went through downtown Yakima Friday morning, and hundreds of people showed up to support veterans. Many veterans in the parade said they want people to remember the true price of freedom on this day and year-round. Commander of the Veterans of Foreign...
That One Time Kennewick Was Featured On The Top 5 Jail Breaks In America
Did Benton County Washington Have The Easiest Jailbreak Of All Time?. Kennewick Washington is famous for lots of things but one of our least shining moments is when we were featured on national TV with a video of the easiest jailbreak ever from the Benton County Justice Center. See Video...
Comments / 0