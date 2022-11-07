ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton County, WA

Richland pauses yard waste collection

RICHLAND, Wash. — The City of Richland will not empty yard waste containers after November 11 due to freezing forecasts, according to a press release from the city. It is impossible to empty the containers once yard waste has frozen, so the city will not pick up any yard waste until temperatures are expected to drop.
RICHLAND, WA
BCSO warns of text billing scam

BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- The Benton County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) is warning residents that scammers are sending text messages with phony links attached. The scam texters are pretending to be Amazon and are asking people to update their personal billing information. The BCSO is reminding people to not click on any...
Stretch of 6th Ave to close in Yakima for Veterans Day parade

YAKIMA, Wash.- Yakima Avenue from 6th Avenue to 6th Street will be closed to traffic for a few hours on Friday, November, 11, for Veterans Day. The closure will be in effect from 8:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. as the Yakima community honors its Veterans with a parade. Drivers are...
YAKIMA, WA
Crews in Richland restore power to around 2000 people after windstorm

RICHLAND, Wash. — The windstorm from Friday, November 4 left around 2,000 people without power; some of them only had power restored November 8, according to the city of Richland. City crews were called out around 500 times for streetlight poles, power lines, cables pinned under trees, lines on...
RICHLAND, WA
KPD detectives recover stolen truck

KENNEWICK, Wash.- Kennewick Police Department (KPD) Detectives with the Criminal Apprehension Team (CAT) noticed someone spray-painting a truck while on patrol on the 400 block of North Volland in Kennewick. After an initial investigation it was determined that the truck was reported stolen out of Richland. The male suspect who...
KENNEWICK, WA
Fishin the Brave veterans event in Umatilla

UMATILLA, Ore.- The 7th Annual Fishin' the Brave Veterans event is Saturday, November, 12, in Umatilla. The event is an opportunity for veterans to enjoy a day of fishing as a token of thanks for their service to the country. Boats will launch from the Umatilla Marina at 8 a.m....
UMATILLA, OR
WSP responds to traffic collision, seizes drugs near Wapato

YAKIMA, Wash.- The Washington State Patrol (WSP) responded to a traffic collision and ended up seizing a large supply of illegal drugs near Yakima. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP) the crash happened on Wapato Road near State Route 97. One vehicle, driven by a 42-year-old woman from Zillah...
YAKIMA, WA
Sheriff Jim Raymond wins reelection

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. - Current Franklin County Sheriff Jim Raymond has won reelection against challenger Chris Turner. According to the most current results from the Franklin County Auditor, it would be mathematically impossible for Turner to defeat Raymond. At last count, Raymond had 74% of votes, with 12,253 total. Turner...
Celebrate Veterans Day with these events around the Mid-Columbia

KENNEWICK, Wash. – In honor of those who served the United States, communities across the Mid-Columbia are gathering with special events spanning Thursday, Nov. 10 and the holiday itself on Friday, Nov. 10. FRANKLIN STEM ELEMENTARY HOSTS V-DAY PROGRAM. Where: Rosalind Franklin STEM Elementary School — Rd 52, Pasco,...
PASCO, WA
Richland native wins award for courageous action during fire

PORTLAND, Ore.- Richland native Don Jepsen has been recognized by the Bonneville Power Administration (BPA) for reacting quickly to a power pole fire near the agency's Richland substation. Jepsen has been a power system control craftsman with BPA for 14 years. The BPA recognized Jepsen with an award for an...
RICHLAND, WA
Yakima veterans ask you to remember the price of freedom

YAKIMA, Wash. - The annual Veterans Day Parade went through downtown Yakima Friday morning, and hundreds of people showed up to support veterans. Many veterans in the parade said they want people to remember the true price of freedom on this day and year-round. Commander of the Veterans of Foreign...
YAKIMA, WA

