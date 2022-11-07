A Clarke County Sheriff’s Office employee has been arrested and fired from the Sheriff’s Department for violating her oath of office, according to authorities. Karen Amaya was a detention officer at the Clarke County Jail. Amaya allegedly engaged in what the office of Sheriff John Q. Williams called an “inappropriate relationship” with an inmate. Amaya turned herself in at the jail yesterday afternoon, and is charged with violating her oath of office, which carries a penalty if convicted of one to five years in prison.

