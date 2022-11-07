ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

WGAU

Teen brothers charged in homicide in Hall Co

Two brothers—both teenagers—are arrested and charged in a murder that happened this week in Hall County: 16 year-old Jamarco Patton and 17 year-old Deshaun Patton are accused in the Tuesday morning shooting that claimed the life of 25 year-old Christopher Dixon. There is still no word on a motive for the deadly shooting. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office says both brothers will be prosecuted as adults.
GAINESVILLE, GA
WGAU

Athens-Clarke Co Police probe latest shooting on Clayton Street

Athens-Clarke County Police continue their investigation into the latest shooting in downtown Athens: it happened this past weekend, with a 20 year-old man suffering what police say were non life-threatening injuries in gunfire near the corner of Clayton and Jackson streets in Athens. From the ACCPD…. On November 6, 2022,...
ATHENS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia school staff member arrested after leaving purse in bathroom

OCONEE COUNTY, Ga. - A staff member at a Georgia primary school has been arrested and fired after Oconee County Sheriff’s deputies say they found a gun in her purse. Quandra Johnson left that purse in the staff restroom at Oconee County Primary School overnight. Deputies say it was discovered by another employee Thursday morning before students were on campus and was brought to the front office.
OCONEE COUNTY, GA
wuga.org

Jail employee arrested and fired

A Clarke County Sheriff’s Office employee has been arrested and fired from the Sheriff’s Department for violating her oath of office, according to authorities. Karen Amaya was a detention officer at the Clarke County Jail. Amaya allegedly engaged in what the office of Sheriff John Q. Williams called an “inappropriate relationship” with an inmate. Amaya turned herself in at the jail yesterday afternoon, and is charged with violating her oath of office, which carries a penalty if convicted of one to five years in prison.
11Alive

Deputies search for suspects after man killed in Gainesville, sheriff's office says

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A man is dead after a shooting in Gainesville Tuesday and now deputies are trying to find the people who pulled the trigger. Hall County sheriff's deputies were called to a home along Brown Street off Old Athens Road just before 10:30 a.m. where they found Christopher Dixon. The 25-year-old was shot once in the chest, according to the sheriff's office.
GAINESVILLE, GA
11Alive

Man arrested during elder exploitation investigation on several felonies, Hall County Sheriff says

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A Gainsville man faces multiple charges, including weapons and narcotics offenses, following an elder exploitation investigation. Deputies with Hall County's Sheriff's Office were sent out to a home at the 4800 block of Highway 52 regarding the theft of over $50,000 from an 82-year-old. When they arrived, police said they found the suspect hiding in a closet.
HALL COUNTY, GA
wrwh.com

Three Hurt Seriously In 115 West Accident

(Cleveland)- Three people received serious injuries Wednesday afternoon following a two-vehicle head-on crash in the 2200 block of Highway Highway 115 west of Cleveland. Georgia State Patrol spokesperson Franka Young said preliminary findings from the trooper who investigated the accident indicated the accident happened at approximately 4:10 p.m. The trooper reported that a Ford F-150 was traveling west on SR 115, and an Isuzu Wrecker Truck was traveling east. According to the state patrol the pickup truck driver failed to maintain his lane, crossing the centerline striking an Isuzu Wrecker Truck head-on.
CLEVELAND, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Gainesville shooting suspects missing after SWAT standoff

GAINESVILLE, Ga. - Hall County authorities have continued the search for two homicide suspects after a Gainesville shooting led to an hours-long SWAT standoff Tuesday morning. Deputies from the sheriff's office were called to investigate the shooting in the 1300 block of Brown Street near Old Athens Road around 10:25 a.m.
GAINESVILLE, GA

