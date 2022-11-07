Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Teen brothers charged in homicide in Hall Co
Two brothers—both teenagers—are arrested and charged in a murder that happened this week in Hall County: 16 year-old Jamarco Patton and 17 year-old Deshaun Patton are accused in the Tuesday morning shooting that claimed the life of 25 year-old Christopher Dixon. There is still no word on a motive for the deadly shooting. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office says both brothers will be prosecuted as adults.
Man shot to death during fight at DeKalb County Waffle House, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A 26-year-old man is dead after gunfire broke out during a fight at a DeKalb County Waffle House. Investigators were on the scene at the restaurant located on the 4700 block of Flat Shoals Road for hours collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses. Officials tell FOX 5...
11-year-old boy injured in drive-by shooting in DeKalb neighborhood
An 11-year-old boy was rushed to a hospital Wednesday after he was injured in a drive-by shooting in the Redan area of DeKalb County.
15-year-old girls charged for TikTok challenge that caused possible head trauma in classmate
WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — Two 15-year-old White County High School students are facing criminal charges. The two are accused of injuring a fellow student as part of a TikTok challenge, according to the White County Sheriff’s Office. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The...
Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: Male subject pulls emergency brake on mother’s car in traffic and exits vehicle; burglary, theft, fraud and mental health issues
The City of Monroe reported the following incidents for the period Oct. 27 – Nov. 3, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Mental Patient – Alcovy...
Athens-Clarke Co Police probe latest shooting on Clayton Street
Athens-Clarke County Police continue their investigation into the latest shooting in downtown Athens: it happened this past weekend, with a 20 year-old man suffering what police say were non life-threatening injuries in gunfire near the corner of Clayton and Jackson streets in Athens. From the ACCPD…. On November 6, 2022,...
Georgia school staff member arrested after leaving purse in bathroom
OCONEE COUNTY, Ga. - A staff member at a Georgia primary school has been arrested and fired after Oconee County Sheriff’s deputies say they found a gun in her purse. Quandra Johnson left that purse in the staff restroom at Oconee County Primary School overnight. Deputies say it was discovered by another employee Thursday morning before students were on campus and was brought to the front office.
Jail employee arrested and fired
A Clarke County Sheriff’s Office employee has been arrested and fired from the Sheriff’s Department for violating her oath of office, according to authorities. Karen Amaya was a detention officer at the Clarke County Jail. Amaya allegedly engaged in what the office of Sheriff John Q. Williams called an “inappropriate relationship” with an inmate. Amaya turned herself in at the jail yesterday afternoon, and is charged with violating her oath of office, which carries a penalty if convicted of one to five years in prison.
32 shots fired at DeKalb County home, killing 2 siblings
She was inside her bedroom when she heard gunshots....
Man arrested during elder exploitation investigation on several felonies, Hall County Sheriff says
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A Gainsville man faces multiple charges, including weapons and narcotics offenses, following an elder exploitation investigation. Deputies with Hall County's Sheriff's Office were sent out to a home at the 4800 block of Highway 52 regarding the theft of over $50,000 from an 82-year-old. When they arrived, police said they found the suspect hiding in a closet.
Human remains found on the side of the road in northeast Georgia
WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — The White County Sheriff’s Office is investigating human skeletal remains found near Cleveland. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Authorities say the skeletal remains were found on the side of the road by a property owner in the 6000 block...
Three Hurt Seriously In 115 West Accident
(Cleveland)- Three people received serious injuries Wednesday afternoon following a two-vehicle head-on crash in the 2200 block of Highway Highway 115 west of Cleveland. Georgia State Patrol spokesperson Franka Young said preliminary findings from the trooper who investigated the accident indicated the accident happened at approximately 4:10 p.m. The trooper reported that a Ford F-150 was traveling west on SR 115, and an Isuzu Wrecker Truck was traveling east. According to the state patrol the pickup truck driver failed to maintain his lane, crossing the centerline striking an Isuzu Wrecker Truck head-on.
Officials seize guns, drugs from suspect during elder exploitation investigation
HALL COUNTY, Ga. - A Gainesville man accused of financially exploiting an elderly woman from Hall County has also been charged with a long list of drug and weapon-related crimes during an ongoing investigation. Hall County officials arrested 28-year-old Dillion Ross Stowers in connection to theft of over $50,000 from...
Man arrested after disturbance call in Oconee Co.
Deputies from the Uniform Patrol Bureau were dispatched to an address on Durham Road in Fair Play yesterday afternoon in reference to a disturbance call.
