Dad Breaks Down Over Not Being “Needed” By His Adult Children Any More

And commenters were quick to remind him that simply isn’t true.

If your children are still young, then the days when they can take care of themselves probably still seem incredibly far away, and like some kind of fantastic dream: Imagine! Not being needed to tie every shoe or pack every lunch or make sure they brush their teeth. How free it must feel to be the parent of an older child !

But here's the thing. Sure, there's some extra freedom that comes with having older kids, and less dirty work for sure (no diapers or baths). Sometimes they even do their own laundry. Sometimes they cook. And while you're so proud of your big kids, it's also sort of heartbreaking. Because the thought that your kids don't need you anymore...it's a tough one.

That's the inner struggle @charleswilliams172 is having in this video. "Nobody prepares you for that point in a parent's life when your kid just no longer needs you," he says, and goes on to talk about all the ways he's been there for his child over the years. (Maybe get the tissues ready.)



WATCH VIDEO HERE

View the original article to see embedded media.

Aww, what a good dad. And any parent of older children can totally relate what he's talking about. It's a scary time for a parent. You feel like you're losing a part of yourself.

But commenters were quick to assure him that his child would always need him, no matter what.

"That just means you did a good job Dad. Now its time to find yourself again. Your babies will still need you just a lot less. sending hugs!"

"They will ALWAYS need us! They leave for a bit, but they come back!!"

"people never talk about how devastating this is"

"Means you raised a well adjusted fully functional adult—Job well done, Dad. They will always need you!"

"I think Gen X is feeling this harder than anyone else because we put so much into giving our kids what we never had."

"I felt this video in my soul my oldest is in her third year of college and I still can’t stop crying I miss her so much"

"That means you raised them right!! I always say, I’m raising adults, not children. That being said, they will always need you!!"

Every phase of parenting comes with its own challenges, even when your kids aren't kids anymore. Parenthood is a lifelong gig!