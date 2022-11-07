ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dad Breaks Down Over Not Being “Needed” By His Adult Children Any More

By Jacqueline Burt Cote
 4 days ago

And commenters were quick to remind him that simply isn’t true.

If your children are still young, then the days when they can take care of themselves probably still seem incredibly far away, and like some kind of fantastic dream: Imagine! Not being needed to tie every shoe or pack every lunch or make sure they brush their teeth. How free it must feel to be the parent of an older child !

But here's the thing. Sure, there's some extra freedom that comes with having older kids, and less dirty work for sure (no diapers or baths). Sometimes they even do their own laundry. Sometimes they cook. And while you're so proud of your big kids, it's also sort of heartbreaking. Because the thought that your kids don't need you anymore...it's a tough one.

That's the inner struggle @charleswilliams172 is having in this video. "Nobody prepares you for that point in a parent's life when your kid just no longer needs you," he says, and goes on to talk about all the ways he's been there for his child over the years. (Maybe get the tissues ready.)

Aww, what a good dad. And any parent of older children can totally relate what he's talking about. It's a scary time for a parent. You feel like you're losing a part of yourself.

"That just means you did a good job Dad. Now its time to find yourself again. Your babies will still need you just a lot less. sending hugs!"
"They will ALWAYS need us! They leave for a bit, but they come back!!"
"people never talk about how devastating this is"
"Means you raised a well adjusted fully functional adult—Job well done, Dad. They will always need you!"
"I think Gen X is feeling this harder than anyone else because we put so much into giving our kids what we never had."
"I felt this video in my soul my oldest is in her third year of college and I still can’t stop crying I miss her so much"
"That means you raised them right!! I always say, I’m raising adults, not children. That being said, they will always need you!!"

Every phase of parenting comes with its own challenges, even when your kids aren't kids anymore. Parenthood is a lifelong gig!

You Will Not Believe the Size of This Kid at 9 Months Old

Babies come in all shapes and sizes. Right from the beginning. Big, small, round, long...and they grow up into a wide variety of adults. Genetics play a role, but it's confusing; you can get siblings of all sizes, and it doesn't always seem to be determined by the size of the parents, either, which anyone who's ever seen a petite mom with a giant baby strapped to her chest can attest. Is it something moms eat during pregnancy?
Lefty Graves

Man demands pregnant wife sleep in their van at his worksite when he’s at work

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I met my new neighbor as she was going through a divorce. She moved in next door to my house, and we hit it off as soon as we met. Over the course of the next few years, she shared with me that her ex demanded that she sleep out in their minivan while he was working his second job as a janitor.
Gillian Sisley

Woman Uses Spray Bottle to ‘Train’ 6-Year-Old Nephew

Should techniques to train pets be used on humans?. Raising kids isn’t easy, and there are plenty of arguments over the proper parenting techniques, and which is better than the other. This is something that certain parents will argue over very passionately.
12tomatoes.com

Mom Warns Others After Her Toddler Almost Dies From Common Food

This mother is urging parents to learn as much as they can about basic first aid after a harrowing experience that she had with her son. According to the NZHerald, her son nearly died while he was enjoying a very common snack for little ones. Ashlie Johnson never expected this to happen when she cut up some apple slices and gave them to her little boy, Declan.
Upworthy

UK’s most premature twins, given 0% chance of survival, go home after 5 months

Editor's note: This article was originally published on March 21, 2022. It has since been updated. Jade and Steve Crane had been together for 14 years and they had always wanted to be parents. Being unable to get pregnant naturally, they tried IVF for 11 years. After many heartbreaks, the couple was finally expecting twins, but at only 22 weeks and 5 days the babies were born so prematurely the parents were told they wouldn't survive and couldn't even be classed as "legally viable." They were dubbed "the U.K.'s most premature twins." Now, five months after their birth, little Harley and Harry Crane, who were conceived via IVF, are heading home with their parents in what's being called a miracle. They were given a zero chance of survival, reported Good News Network.
WeHaveKids

