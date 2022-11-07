ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On this date: Scottie Pippen and Horace Grant made their NBA debuts for Chicago Bulls

On November 7, 1987, Horace Grant and Scottie Pippen debuted against the 76ers

On this day in 1987, Scottie Pippen and Horace Grant made their NBA debuts in the Chicago Bulls ’ season opener at home against the Philadelphia 76ers.

76ers at Bulls on November 7, 1987

Pippen and Grant came off the bench behind veterans Brad Sellers and Charles Oakley. Both of them made their presence known when they finally entered the game; particularly Pippen.

The 76ers, led by Charles Barkley and Mo Cheeks, had won their home opener 108-95 against the Pacers the night before, but the Bulls dominated the game from the start and prevailed 104-94. Pippen had 10 points, four assists and two steals on 4-of-7 from the field in 23 minutes, while Grant had three points and four steals in 13 minutes.

Michael Jordan had a game-high 36 points with six steals, five rebounds, four blocks and three assists, while Barkley led the 76ers with 34 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and four steals.

Pippen and Grant as rookies

Pippen was taken number five overall by the SuperSonics, but they traded him, and a 1988 or 1989 pick swap to the Bulls for Olden Polynice and 1988 or 1989 draft pick options. The Bulls then took Grant with No. 10 pick.

Jordan, Pippen and Grant complemented each other on and off the court, helping the Bulls win three consecutive NBA championships from 1991 to 1993. They were the first team to accomplish such a feat since Bill Russell’s Celtics in the 1960s.

On the court, Pippen was a big contributor on both ends of the court and the perfect co-star for Jordan, while Grant made an impact with his defense and rebounding. His role as an enforcer, who was not afraid of doing the dirty work, allowed Jordan and Pippen to focus on creating on offense.

Pippen came off the bench in all his 79 games as a rookie, averaging 7.9 points, 3.8 points, 2.1 assists and 1.2 steals in 20.9 minutes. Grant averaged 7.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 22.6 minutes over 81 games (six starts).

