Cardi B, Offset Seen for the First Time Since Takeoff's Death
Cardi B and Offset were spotted for the first time since the death of Takeoff ... heading off to go honor the rapper ahead of Friday's big memorial. The 2 were dressed in all black Thursday in Atlanta, looking somber as they gather with what appears to be some close friends.
Jake Paul and Andrew Tate Come Face To Face, Tease Fight!
A Jake Paul vs. Andrew Tate fight might actually happen ... the two came face-to-face and are negotiating terms for a fight, according to The Problem Child. Paul -- an undefeated cruiserweight boxer -- and the former kickboxing champ met up at the PrettyLittleThing founder Umar Kamani's Kamani Club in Dubai on Thursday.
AEW's Max Caster Shades Tom Brady, Kyrie Irving In Rap Verse
AEW star Max Caster threw shade at Tom Brady, Kyrie Irving and Herschel Walker while rapping right before his match on Wednesday -- targeting three of the most controversial athletes of the moment. Max and his tag team partner, Anthony Bowens, were walking to the ring to take on The...
Rick Ross Accepts Hoarding Title After DJ Khaled's Air Jordan Blowout
Rick Ross is finally coming to grips with the fact he's got way more stuff than he can handle -- but he still made room at his Georgia estate when he got a very special Jumpman delivery!!!. Rozay's finally admitting he's a proud hoarder, a title he really couldn't avoid...
Rihanna Drops 'Born Again' For 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'
Rihanna's delivering her second song for the "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" soundtrack ... another riveting ballad entitled "Born Again." The song closes out the 'BPWF' soundtrack and is produced by the all-star team of The-Dream and Ludwig Göransson ... with Grammy-winner James Fauntleroy adding to the songwriting. "Born Again"...
Cain Velasquez Overjoyed After Release From Jail, 'Just Feel Blessed'
Cain Velasquez was nothing but smiles and relief after finally getting out of jail on Tuesday night -- giving a huge hug to a friend, and saying he feels "appreciative" and "blessed." Velasquez had been locked up since Feb. 28 -- after authorities say he fired a gun at Harry...
Peyton Manning Roasts Eli With Jokes As CMA Awards Host
The biggest night in country music turned into a bit of a roast of Eli Manning -- with Peyton tossing several barbs his little bro's way throughout the evening ... and it was all hilarious!!. The Indianapolis Colts legend was co-hosting the annual CMA Awards show with Luke Bryan in...
Eli Manning Takes Shots With Fivio Foreign At Studio, Big Drip!
2:10 PM PT -- TMZ Sports is told Eli and O'Hara weren't just messing around in the studio -- they actually made a track with Fivio!!. We're told Eli and Fivio linked up through a mutual friend ... and when he found out FF was working on music in NYC, he wanted to come through.
Tommy Fury Issues Jake Paul Warning Ahead Of Boxing Match On Mayweather Card
Tommy Fury, returning to the squared circle this weekend in Dubai, has a message for rival Jake Paul -- who is expected to be ringside -- you better not step foot in the ring, or else. 23-year-old Fury, a perfect 8-0 as a pro boxer, is the co-main event on...
French Montana Celebrates 38th Birthday with Star-Studded Party
French Montana's birthday checklist is complete -- celeb guests, fancy mansion party and exotic animals chillin' with said celebs ... check, check and check!!!. The rapper rang in his 38th at his Hidden Hills mansion Wednesday night, surrounded by Jamie Foxx, Vin Diesel, Soulja Boy and Swizz Beatz. Tiffany Haddish...
