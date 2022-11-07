Read full article on original website
Historically Low Mississippi River: Scott's BluffM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is back in a new locationTina HowellGonzales, LA
3 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Mississippi River ShipwreckM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Incarnate Word Cardinals to visit UNLV Rebels Saturday
Incarnate Word Cardinals (0-1) at UNLV Rebels (1-0) BOTTOM LINE: The UNLV Rebels host the Incarnate Word Cardinals. UNLV went 12-4 at home a season ago while going 18-14 overall. The Rebels averaged 13.7 assists per game on 24.4 made field goals last season. Incarnate Word finished 7-25 overall last...
Jones debuts with 21 as No. 3 Texas stops Louisiana 68-45
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Taylor Jones had 21 points and five blocks in her debut for Texas and the No. 3 Longhorns defeated Louisiana 68-45 Friday night. The Longhorns opened their season without their best player, point guard Rori Harmon, who wore a protective boot on her right foot. Coach Vic Schaefer said Harmon has a toe injury. He listed her status as day to day.
Republican Joe Lombardo wins election for governor in Nevada, beating incumbent Gov. Steve Sisolak
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Joe Lombardo wins election for governor in Nevada, beating incumbent Gov. Steve Sisolak. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
Marylanders vote to legalize recreational marijuana, what to expect next
Beginning July 1, 2023, smoking, possessing and growing marijuana will be legal in Maryland for adults 21 and over. Once in effect, those 21 and over can legally possess up to 1.5 ounces of marijuana. More than 1.5 ounces but less than 2.5 ounces will result in a civil fine of up to $250.
Veterans Day 2022: What’s open, what’s closed
Veterans Day falls on a Friday this year, bringing closings and service disruptions to the D.C. region. Held every Nov. 11 on the anniversary of World War I’s formal end, it was originally called Armistice Day — until a 1954 act rededicated it for veterans of all conflicts. The Department of Veterans Affairs deemed it a moment “to honor America’s veterans for their patriotism, love of country and willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good.”
‘Stay out of our business’: DC mayor not concerned by possible GOP takeover in Congress
Muriel Bowser, who won a historic third-consecutive term as mayor, said that it’s what D.C. residents think that matters, as the nation’s capital awaits which parties will control the U.S. House of Representatives and the Senate. The District has enjoyed a level of autonomy under a Democratic majority,...
