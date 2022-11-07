ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Incarnate Word Cardinals to visit UNLV Rebels Saturday

Incarnate Word Cardinals (0-1) at UNLV Rebels (1-0) BOTTOM LINE: The UNLV Rebels host the Incarnate Word Cardinals. UNLV went 12-4 at home a season ago while going 18-14 overall. The Rebels averaged 13.7 assists per game on 24.4 made field goals last season. Incarnate Word finished 7-25 overall last...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Jones debuts with 21 as No. 3 Texas stops Louisiana 68-45

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Taylor Jones had 21 points and five blocks in her debut for Texas and the No. 3 Longhorns defeated Louisiana 68-45 Friday night. The Longhorns opened their season without their best player, point guard Rori Harmon, who wore a protective boot on her right foot. Coach Vic Schaefer said Harmon has a toe injury. He listed her status as day to day.
AUSTIN, TX
Veterans Day 2022: What’s open, what’s closed

Veterans Day falls on a Friday this year, bringing closings and service disruptions to the D.C. region. Held every Nov. 11 on the anniversary of World War I’s formal end, it was originally called Armistice Day — until a 1954 act rededicated it for veterans of all conflicts. The Department of Veterans Affairs deemed it a moment “to honor America’s veterans for their patriotism, love of country and willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good.”
WASHINGTON, DC

