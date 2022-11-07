Read full article on original website
Kait 8
Driver crashes into store
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police and emergency crews responded Friday afternoon to a report of a car crashing into a Jonesboro store. A dispatcher with Jonesboro-Craighead County E911 confirmed the incident happened just before 2 p.m. Nov. 11 at Food Smart, 2819 E. Nettleton. Early reports are that an elderly...
houstonherald.com
Two injured in accident near Manes
Two persons were injured Thursday afternoon in a two-vehicle Highway 95 crash near Manes, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Cpl. Stacy Crewse said a northbound 2012 Dodge pickup driven by Jerry G. White, 56, of Jonesboro, Ark., crossed the centerline and sideswiped a southbound 2017 Chevrolet Equinox operated by Madelynn G. O’Daniel, 26, of Lynchburg.
KTLO
Riceland worker dies in plant accident
Kait 8
Two killed in head-on collision
CABOT, Ark. (KAIT) - Two people, including a Batesville man, died Thursday in a head-on crash. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 2:15 p.m. Nov. 10 on Highway 5 in Cabot in Lonoke County. According to the preliminary crash report, 25-year-old Laiken Sloan May of El Paso, Arkansas,...
Kait 8
Pedestrian hit by vehicle, police investigating
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Jonesboro police said a pedestrian suffered minor injuries Thursday afternoon when they were struck by a vehicle. The incident occurred just before 3:30 p.m. in front of the Dollar General store located at 1616 North Church St., according to Sally Smith, public information specialist for the police department.
KATV
Man flown to hospital after being hit by a train in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A man was flown to the hospital Wednesday evening after he was hit by a train, our content partner Region 8 News reported. Sgt. Jason Elms of the Paragould Police Department said dispatch received a call around 6:22 p.m. on Nov. 9 about a train hitting a man near the intersection of Bard Road and North Seventh Avenue.
Officials searching for missing Pope Co. veteran
POPE COUNTY, Ark. — The Pope County Sheriff's Office is seeking information on a missing Batesville veteran. 50-year-old Shannon Lee Collins was last seen on the morning of March 12, 2021, after he allegedly walked away from his home in Pottsville. Shannon was reported missing nine months later by...
Kait 8
Victim in Riceland death identified
Kait 8
Woman killed in single-vehicle crash
PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - An Independence County woman died when her SUV slammed into a highway barrier wall. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 7:23 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, on Highway 67/167 near Jacksonville in Pulaski County. According to the preliminary fatal crash report, 71-year-old Jackie Lovell...
KATV
West Memphis man dies after I-40 shooting incident
Arkansas State Police investigates Interstate shooting that claimed the life of a West Memphis man
Kait 8
Jonesboro man pleads guilty to murder
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Craighead County man who shot and killed another man will spend the next 40 years in prison. Logan Murray pleaded guilty Thursday to second-degree murder in the 2021 death of Gavin Wagster. After entering his plea, a judge sentenced Murray to 360 months years in...
Kait 8
Man charged with 7 counts of rape
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Sharp County sheriff’s deputies arrested a man on suspicion of raping several children multiple times. A judge found probable cause to charge 59-year-old Jack Huffmaster, Jr. or Hardy with 7 counts of rape, 6 counts of second-degree sexual assault, and three counts of third-degree battery.
Kait 8
1 killed, another injured in crash
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One man died and another man suffered injuries early Friday morning in a single-vehicle crash. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 12 a.m. Nov. 4 on Mississippi County Road 286 near Blytheville. Christopher Anderson, 40, of Cooter was westbound when his 2013 Ford F-150...
Kait 8
Crash under investigation in Craighead County
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A single-vehicle crash in Jonesboro is under investigation. The crash happened just north of South Caraway Road and East Matthews Avenue near the JETS building across the railroad track. JPD Public Information Specialist Sally Smith explained a woman ran a red light and failed to...
Kait 8
Man arrested attempting to meet minor at hotel room, police say
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Detectives with the Internet Crimes Against Children Division and the SWAT team arrested an out-of-state man attempting to meet a teen girl at a Jonesboro hotel. According to a probable cause affidavit, the Jonesboro Police Department arrested 57-years-old David Martin Odom, a registered sex offender from...
West Memphis man shot, killed on I-40 by passing driver
Kait 8
Police: Bracelet worth nearly $38,000 stolen from jewelry store
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Jonesboro police are looking for two suspects involved in the theft of an expensive piece of jewelry. According to an initial incident report, at 12:35 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, officer Jonathan Haggans was dispatched to Sissy’s Log Cabin on Parkwood Street about said theft.
whiterivernow.com
Deputies involved in two pursuits Monday night
Independence County authorities were involved in two separate pursuits Monday night. The first involved a Dodge Journey that failed to pull over after it was observed crossing the centerline on McHue Road. Sheriff’s deputies eventually pursued the vehicle south on Batesville Boulevard and into White County. The report said...
KATV
Arkansas mom fighting for safer furniture after child's tip over death
Little Rock (KATV) — A report released this year by the Consumer Product Safety Commission shows over the last 20 years, 472 children have died in furniture tip over accidents. A Marion mom says her two year-old daughter is sadly part of that grim statistic. She's telling their story...
