Jonesboro, AR

Kait 8

Driver crashes into store

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police and emergency crews responded Friday afternoon to a report of a car crashing into a Jonesboro store. A dispatcher with Jonesboro-Craighead County E911 confirmed the incident happened just before 2 p.m. Nov. 11 at Food Smart, 2819 E. Nettleton. Early reports are that an elderly...
JONESBORO, AR
houstonherald.com

Two injured in accident near Manes

Two persons were injured Thursday afternoon in a two-vehicle Highway 95 crash near Manes, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Cpl. Stacy Crewse said a northbound 2012 Dodge pickup driven by Jerry G. White, 56, of Jonesboro, Ark., crossed the centerline and sideswiped a southbound 2017 Chevrolet Equinox operated by Madelynn G. O’Daniel, 26, of Lynchburg.
JONESBORO, AR
KTLO

Riceland worker dies in plant accident

Jonesboro police are investigating a death at Riceland Foods. According to KAIT, the incident happened Wednesday morning around 5:15 at the rice milling facility located at 216 S. Gee. Sally Smith, public information specialist for the Jonesboro Police Department, said a worker lost their footing on a piece of equipment...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Two killed in head-on collision

CABOT, Ark. (KAIT) - Two people, including a Batesville man, died Thursday in a head-on crash. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 2:15 p.m. Nov. 10 on Highway 5 in Cabot in Lonoke County. According to the preliminary crash report, 25-year-old Laiken Sloan May of El Paso, Arkansas,...
CABOT, AR
Kait 8

Pedestrian hit by vehicle, police investigating

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Jonesboro police said a pedestrian suffered minor injuries Thursday afternoon when they were struck by a vehicle. The incident occurred just before 3:30 p.m. in front of the Dollar General store located at 1616 North Church St., according to Sally Smith, public information specialist for the police department.
JONESBORO, AR
KATV

Man flown to hospital after being hit by a train in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A man was flown to the hospital Wednesday evening after he was hit by a train, our content partner Region 8 News reported. Sgt. Jason Elms of the Paragould Police Department said dispatch received a call around 6:22 p.m. on Nov. 9 about a train hitting a man near the intersection of Bard Road and North Seventh Avenue.
PARAGOULD, AR
THV11

Officials searching for missing Pope Co. veteran

POPE COUNTY, Ark. — The Pope County Sheriff's Office is seeking information on a missing Batesville veteran. 50-year-old Shannon Lee Collins was last seen on the morning of March 12, 2021, after he allegedly walked away from his home in Pottsville. Shannon was reported missing nine months later by...
POPE COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Victim in Riceland death identified

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are investigating a death at Riceland Foods. The incident happened around 5:15 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, at the rice milling facility located at 216 S. Gee. Sally Smith, public information specialist for the Jonesboro Police Department, said a worker lost their footing on a...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Woman killed in single-vehicle crash

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - An Independence County woman died when her SUV slammed into a highway barrier wall. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 7:23 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, on Highway 67/167 near Jacksonville in Pulaski County. According to the preliminary fatal crash report, 71-year-old Jackie Lovell...
PULASKI COUNTY, AR
KATV

West Memphis man dies after I-40 shooting incident

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas State police announced Tuesday that a West Memphis man died as a result of a shooting incident that happened late Monday evening. Police said that 21-year-old Yasmon Lewis was shot by a passing motorist on Interstate 40 westbound near Mound City Road shortly before 10:30 p.m.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Kait 8

Jonesboro man pleads guilty to murder

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Craighead County man who shot and killed another man will spend the next 40 years in prison. Logan Murray pleaded guilty Thursday to second-degree murder in the 2021 death of Gavin Wagster. After entering his plea, a judge sentenced Murray to 360 months years in...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Man charged with 7 counts of rape

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Sharp County sheriff’s deputies arrested a man on suspicion of raping several children multiple times. A judge found probable cause to charge 59-year-old Jack Huffmaster, Jr. or Hardy with 7 counts of rape, 6 counts of second-degree sexual assault, and three counts of third-degree battery.
SHARP COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

1 killed, another injured in crash

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One man died and another man suffered injuries early Friday morning in a single-vehicle crash. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 12 a.m. Nov. 4 on Mississippi County Road 286 near Blytheville. Christopher Anderson, 40, of Cooter was westbound when his 2013 Ford F-150...
BLYTHEVILLE, AR
Kait 8

Crash under investigation in Craighead County

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A single-vehicle crash in Jonesboro is under investigation. The crash happened just north of South Caraway Road and East Matthews Avenue near the JETS building across the railroad track. JPD Public Information Specialist Sally Smith explained a woman ran a red light and failed to...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Man arrested attempting to meet minor at hotel room, police say

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Detectives with the Internet Crimes Against Children Division and the SWAT team arrested an out-of-state man attempting to meet a teen girl at a Jonesboro hotel. According to a probable cause affidavit, the Jonesboro Police Department arrested 57-years-old David Martin Odom, a registered sex offender from...
JONESBORO, AR
WREG

West Memphis man shot, killed on I-40 by passing driver

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has died after a shooting on Interstate 40 in West Memphis. Arkansas State Police say 21-year-old Yasmon Lewis was shot by a passing driver on I-40 near Mound City Road around 10:30 p.m. Monday night. He later died from his injuries at a Memphis hospital, police say. It is believed […]
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
Kait 8

Police: Bracelet worth nearly $38,000 stolen from jewelry store

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Jonesboro police are looking for two suspects involved in the theft of an expensive piece of jewelry. According to an initial incident report, at 12:35 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, officer Jonathan Haggans was dispatched to Sissy’s Log Cabin on Parkwood Street about said theft.
JONESBORO, AR
whiterivernow.com

Deputies involved in two pursuits Monday night

Independence County authorities were involved in two separate pursuits Monday night. The first involved a Dodge Journey that failed to pull over after it was observed crossing the centerline on McHue Road. Sheriff’s deputies eventually pursued the vehicle south on Batesville Boulevard and into White County. The report said...
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR

