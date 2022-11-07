CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. rose 16.25 cents at $8.1875 a bushel; Dec. corn was up .50 cent at $6.58 a bushel; Dec. oats lost 3.25 cents at $3.81 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans was up 12.50 cents at 14.60 a bushel.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 15 HOURS AGO