Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
luxury-houses.net
Stunning New Bayfront Home in Santa Rosa Beach with Clean Minimalist Lines Throughout Hits The Market for $3.5 Million
458 Shipwreck Road E Home in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida for Sale. 458 Shipwreck Rodd E, Santa Rosa Beach, Florida is a stunning new bayfront home boasts generous indoor and outdoor areas for entertaining, including 2,300 square feet of shell stone on the rear patio. This Home in Santa Rosa Beach offers 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 3,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 458 Shipwreck Road E, please contact Brad Dahler (Phone: 850-842-8800) at Scenic Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
Destin Log
History Mystery: Was there a logging operation in Destin?
A reader asked a History Mystery question about logging in Destin. He lives on Indian Bayou and was led to believe by old timers that the bayou had its origins as a logging slough created by the harvesting of cypress trees because they still have plenty of cypress stumps in his area. It wasn’t just cypress, but he was correct that once there was logging and turpentining going on throughout Destin.
getthecoast.com
‘Grunt Style’ opens first Florida store at Destin Commons
Grunt Style is the newest business to set up shop at Destin Commons, and officially opened on November 4. In 2009, a former Army Drill Sergeant started Grunt Style in Fort Benning, Georgia with just $1,200 in his pocket. Today, this location is Grunt Style’s first location in Florida and 14th in the nation.
getthecoast.com
Bobby Wagner wins Destin’s Mayoral race, becomes one of the youngest mayors in Florida’s history
On Tuesday, November 8, 2022, Bobby Wagner, 28, won the Mayoral Race for Destin, FL. This makes him the youngest mayor to currently serve in Florida. “I want to say thank you to everybody who made this campaign successful,” said Wagner. “To my family, friends, and community who have supported me and this vision for the future of Destin.”.
macaronikid.com
Places to Find Animals Near Pensacola
Visiting the zoo is an experience in itself… but it also encourages family bonding, animal awareness, and educational opportunities. Come feed a giraffe or ride an express train around the Gorillas! Be sure to catch the Zoo around the holidays for featured events and activities. Gulf Shores has many...
Annual Holly Fair begins tonight in Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Junior League of Panama City said it’s never too early to shop for the holidays. You can get first pickings on gifts Thursday night at the local organization’s annual Holly Fair. Several vendors are set up ready to bring the holiday spirit to the community at the Edgewater […]
This Florida City Is One Of America's Top Places To Retire
U.S. News & World Report rolled out its 2023 list of the country's best places for retirees.
WEAR
Combo Latino Restaurant in Fort Walton Beach damaged in fire overnight
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- Combo Latino Restaurant & Bar in Fort Walton Beach caught fire overnight. Multiple Fort Walton Beach Fire crews were called to the restaurant at 196 Miracle Strip Parkway. Okaloosa Island Ocean City-Wright Fire Control firefighters assisted as well. The crews were able to contain the...
WEAR
PAWS in Fort Walton Beach holding $5 Fall adoption special
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- PAWS in Fort Walton Beach is holding a Fall adoption special. The shelter is located on Lovejoy Road. Until further notice, all dogs, cats, puppies and kittens will have just a $5 adoption fee. This includes their spay/neuter surgery, microchipping, current vaccinations and preventions. "Our...
Thousands of classic cars will be in Panama City Beach this weekend
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — You might notice an increase of unique cars on Panama City Beach roadways this week. The three-day ‘Emerald Coast Cruizin’ car show is taking place at Aaron Bessant Park. There is expected to be several thousand hot rods, classic cars, and trucks to see at the event. Kickoff celebrations […]
Popular supermarket chain opens another new location in Florida
If you've been looking for another alternative when it comes to grocery shopping, you may be interested to know that a popular supermarket chain recently opened another new location in Florida. Read on to learn more.
WJHG-TV
Come hungry to the Panama City Greek Festival
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The 46th Annual Greek Festival is back in Panama City. The food fest is on Friday, November 18th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, November 19th from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Each day, organizers will begin serving lunch at 10 a.m. You can find all food and festivities at The St. John Theologian Greek Orthodox Church located at 136 W Baldwin Road in Panama City.
Pickup truck and trailer stolen in Destin, found in thrift store parking lot
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said a man had his pickup truck and trailer stolen from a Destin gas station Monday night. According to an OCSO report, the truck owner went inside a gas station on Main St. and turned around to see his truck leaving the parking lot. OCSO said […]
getthecoast.com
212 American flags now on display at Air Force Armament Museum
The Emerald Coast Exchange Club has posted their flags for honorees at the Air Force Armament Museum on Eglin Air Force Base. The flags are each sponsored and recognize local Veterans and active-duty service members, according to the Museum. Each of the 212 flags displayed has a tag with the...
wuwf.org
Veterans Day events across Northwest Florida
Friday, Nov. 11 is a day to honor military veterans of the armed forces. Florida has the third largest veteran population in the U.S. with more than 1.5 million veterans living in the state according to the VA. And a majority of those veterans living in Northwest Florida. Here’s a...
Alabama shrimpers encounter hovering light that follows them home
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) An Alabama witness at Elberta reported watching and photographing a bright light that moved toward their shrimp boat and followed them home at about 4:30 a.m. on April 30, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
2022 NAS Pensacola Blue Angels Homecoming Air Show
Thank you for watching the Air Show with us! We are working now to add a recording of the Blue Angels performance to this story. PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Friday and Saturday, the U.S. Navy Blue Angels are celebrating 100 Years of Carrier Aviation with their 2022 NAS Pensacola Homecoming Airshow — and you can […]
54-year-old killed crossing HWY 98 in Fort Walton Beach
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Fort Walton Beach Police Department shut down parts of HWY 98 near Memorial Parkway Thursday afternoon for a fatal car crash. Police Chief Robert Bage said the accident happened at 2:47 p.m. in the Westbound lanes. According to the press release, a white Dodge Ram Pickup truck pulling […]
Woman found dead floating in Gulf of Mexico
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A woman was found dead floating in the Gulf of Mexico Sunday afternoon. In a Facebook post, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said a 60-year-old female tourist was discovered floating in the Gulf near the Shirah beach access in Destin. She had reportedly last been seen entering the water to […]
mypanhandle.com
Nicole exit, Cold front enters
Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Nicole will keep showers around through the night and we could pick up an additional quarter to half of an inch of rain. With the exception of Walton county, most will end up from half an inch to an inch and a half of rain by the time it all wraps up. Friday will feature breezy conditions with the wind out of the west-southwest from 10 to 20 mph. This should allow for the surf to kick up and wave heights to reach 3 to 5 feet. Saturday will bring a cold front in late in the day with highs reaching the mid to upper 70s Saturday along with a stray shower. Sunday the cold moves in with temp struggling to reach the 60s across the area. It appears we stay in an active pattern and might have more than a few opportunities to see rain over the next ten to fourteen days. The colder pattern also looks to be sticking around for some time to come.
Comments / 0