ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTOP

Estrada leads Hofstra against Iona after 27-point game

Iona Gaels (1-0) at Hofstra Pride (1-0) BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra hosts the Iona Gaels after Aaron Estrada scored 27 points in Hofstra’s 83-77 victory against the Princeton Tigers. Hofstra finished 21-11 overall a season ago while going 12-2 at home. The Pride averaged 15.5 assists per game on 29.0...
HEMPSTEAD, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy