What Happened To Louis Cato? 'The Late Show' Band Leader Has Been MIA

Folks with a deep affinity for late-night TV are likely fans of CBS’ The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. The program showcases Stephen’s charisma, satire, and comedic flair with a mix of celebrity guests. And while fans are game for the witty and hilarious banter, many also love the band, which is led by Louis Cato.
Who Is the Gopher on ‘The Masked Singer’? Fans Were Shocked to See THIS Funky Star (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert! Gopher has been revealed! Scroll down to find out who was behind the mask!. The competition is slowly winding down on The Masked Singer, and there are only a few more reveals before the finalists compete for the crown. On Wednesday, Nov. 9, the series returns to its regular schedule with a unique twist. The Masked Singer will honor the life of guest judge Leslie Jordan following his unexpected death in October 2022.
'Monster' Season 2 Won't Include Jeffrey Dahmer — But It Will Still Be Disturbing

Now that it feels like the entire world has watched DAHMER - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, it makes sense that Netflix would order another season of the series. The next two installments ordered will add Monster to Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan’s impressive resume of franchises, which includes American Horror Story, American Crime Story, Feud, 9-1-1, and now The Watcher as well.
Is Olivia Wilde's 'Don't Worry Darling' a Horror Movie? Its Messy Plot Is Scary Enough

Almost unanimously known for its seemingly never-ending press tour from the fiery pits of hell — which famously involved bad blood between a certain blonde actress and a certain director, an alleged cheating scandal, spitgate, a dissociating Chris Pine (Star Trek), an iconic aperol spritz, and a special salad dressing — Don't Worry Darling is 2022's most divisive film.
Lindsay Lohan Is Back Acting in a New Netflix Christmas Movie — Where Was It Filmed?

Lindsay Lohan is back, baby! And we, for one, could not be more excited. Lindsay makes her return to acting in Netflix's latest Christmas movie, Falling for Christmas. Falling for Christmas is about a spoiled heiress (Sierra, played by Lindsay) who loses her memory, and stumbles upon a widower and his daughter during Christmastime. The trailer has a shot of the "North Pole Lodge," but we have a feeling this wasn't filmed at the North Pole.
Legendary 'Batman' Voice Actor Kevin Conroy Has Died at 66

Legendary voice actor Kevin Conroy, best known as the voice of Bruce Wayne/Batman in most DC Comics animated media, including Batman: The Animated Series, Batman Beyond, Justice League, and more, has sadly died at the age of 66. Article continues below advertisement. For many fans, Kevin's voice as Batman was...
'Falling for Christmas' Review: The Lindsay Lohan Renaissance Has Commenced

The actress has made her long-awaited return to the screen in the Netflix holiday rom-com Falling for Christmas. But, if you were expecting an Oscar-worthy production, think again. This flick is one of cinema's cheesiest, most predictable stories ever. Now, that's not necessarily a bad thing; in fact, those two narrative elements, along with the performances and social commentary on the influencer lifestyle, demonstrate that Falling for Christmas is not trying to be something it isn’t.
