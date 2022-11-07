Read full article on original website
Looks Like Ken Jeong Is off 'The Masked Singer' for a Bit — Has He Abandoned Ship?
Word on The Masked Singer street is that Ken Jeong will not be gracing us with his judge duties in at least one episode this season and we are massively bummed about it. We live for his wild guesses and sassy quips, which are almost as addictive as the horrifying costumes we endure each episode.
What Happened To Louis Cato? 'The Late Show' Band Leader Has Been MIA
Folks with a deep affinity for late-night TV are likely fans of CBS’ The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. The program showcases Stephen’s charisma, satire, and comedic flair with a mix of celebrity guests. And while fans are game for the witty and hilarious banter, many also love the band, which is led by Louis Cato.
Are Elliot Page and Mae Martin Dating? Details About the Rumors
After their exciting red carpet debut, fans of Elliot Page and Mae Martin are scrambling to figure out whether or not the two actors are a couple. Elliot and Mae showed up at the 11th Annual LACMA Art and Film Gala in Los Angeles as each other’s date. Article...
Some 'SNL' Writers Are Boycotting Upcoming Episode Due to Host Dave Chappelle
Controversy has struck Saturday Night Live over the decision to name Dave Chappelle as the host for the episode set to air on Nov. 12, 2022. The comedian is known for making transphobic jokes a regular part of his standup routine. Article continues below advertisement. Dave's hosting gig has led...
Who Is the Gopher on ‘The Masked Singer’? Fans Were Shocked to See THIS Funky Star (SPOILERS)
Spoiler alert! Gopher has been revealed! Scroll down to find out who was behind the mask!. The competition is slowly winding down on The Masked Singer, and there are only a few more reveals before the finalists compete for the crown. On Wednesday, Nov. 9, the series returns to its regular schedule with a unique twist. The Masked Singer will honor the life of guest judge Leslie Jordan following his unexpected death in October 2022.
'Monster' Season 2 Won't Include Jeffrey Dahmer — But It Will Still Be Disturbing
Now that it feels like the entire world has watched DAHMER - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, it makes sense that Netflix would order another season of the series. The next two installments ordered will add Monster to Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan’s impressive resume of franchises, which includes American Horror Story, American Crime Story, Feud, 9-1-1, and now The Watcher as well.
Chord Overstreet’s Parents Are a Big Part of the Actor’s Life and It's Beyond Sweet
Actor Chord Overstreet may be a star, appearing in the holiday Netflix film Falling for Christmas with Lindsay Lohan, but he is still very close with his family, including his parents and five siblings. Article continues below advertisement. The actor, best known for his Glee days, often pays homage to...
All the Lindsay Lohan Movies on Netflix for Your Weekend Binge
We thought we were alone in our obsession with Lindsay Lohan all these years. But with this millennial icon's return to acting, the people have spoken and could not be more excited for her return. We quickly watched Lindsay in Netflix's Falling for Christmas and loved every minute, but one...
Is Olivia Wilde's 'Don't Worry Darling' a Horror Movie? Its Messy Plot Is Scary Enough
Almost unanimously known for its seemingly never-ending press tour from the fiery pits of hell — which famously involved bad blood between a certain blonde actress and a certain director, an alleged cheating scandal, spitgate, a dissociating Chris Pine (Star Trek), an iconic aperol spritz, and a special salad dressing — Don't Worry Darling is 2022's most divisive film.
Lindsay Lohan Is Back Acting in a New Netflix Christmas Movie — Where Was It Filmed?
Lindsay Lohan is back, baby! And we, for one, could not be more excited. Lindsay makes her return to acting in Netflix's latest Christmas movie, Falling for Christmas. Falling for Christmas is about a spoiled heiress (Sierra, played by Lindsay) who loses her memory, and stumbles upon a widower and his daughter during Christmastime. The trailer has a shot of the "North Pole Lodge," but we have a feeling this wasn't filmed at the North Pole.
'The Fabelmans' Is Loosely Based on Steven Spielberg's Life — Will It Be Streaming?
We don't know about you, but our most anticipated film of 2022 just so happens to be The Fabelmans. Starring an ensemble cast that includes Gabriel LaBelle, Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, Seth Rogen, and Judd Hirsch, the drama flick is loosely based on writer-director Steven Spielberg's childhood and early years as a filmmaker.
Legendary 'Batman' Voice Actor Kevin Conroy Has Died at 66
Legendary voice actor Kevin Conroy, best known as the voice of Bruce Wayne/Batman in most DC Comics animated media, including Batman: The Animated Series, Batman Beyond, Justice League, and more, has sadly died at the age of 66. Article continues below advertisement. For many fans, Kevin's voice as Batman was...
'Falling for Christmas' Review: The Lindsay Lohan Renaissance Has Commenced
The actress has made her long-awaited return to the screen in the Netflix holiday rom-com Falling for Christmas. But, if you were expecting an Oscar-worthy production, think again. This flick is one of cinema's cheesiest, most predictable stories ever. Now, that's not necessarily a bad thing; in fact, those two narrative elements, along with the performances and social commentary on the influencer lifestyle, demonstrate that Falling for Christmas is not trying to be something it isn’t.
