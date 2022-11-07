Spoiler warning: This article contains major spoilers for Season 11 of The Walking Dead. If shows like The Walking Dead and Game of Thrones have taught us anything, it's that main characters aren't as safe as they used to be. And for The Walking Dead, that includes OGs like Judith Grimes. She's shot in the penultimate episode, which dropped on AMC Plus ahead of its Nov. 13 television premiere. And now, we have to know if Judith dies or not.

13 HOURS AGO