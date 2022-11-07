ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 'Love Is Blind' Season 3 Reunion Was Actually Filmed a While Ago

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the finale and reunion of Season 3 of Love Is Blind. The time has come for us to finally see if love is truly blind... third times a charm, right? On Nov. 9, 2022, Netflix dropped the Love Is Blind Season 3 finale and reunion, and boy oh boy, did they not disappoint.
Justin Isn't Totally Truthful With Alexis at the 'MAFS' Season 15 Reunion (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 15 of Married at First Sight. Season 15 of Married at First Sight was dramatic enough even before the first part of the reunion special aired. Now, in an exclusive clip obtained by Distractify ahead of the second part of the reunion, we see more messiness. This time, it’s when Justin is accused of keeping comments that he said about Alexis from Alexis.
'The Walking Dead' Could Say Goodbye to Another OG Character (SPOILERS)

Spoiler warning: This article contains major spoilers for Season 11 of The Walking Dead. If shows like The Walking Dead and Game of Thrones have taught us anything, it's that main characters aren't as safe as they used to be. And for The Walking Dead, that includes OGs like Judith Grimes. She's shot in the penultimate episode, which dropped on AMC Plus ahead of its Nov. 13 television premiere. And now, we have to know if Judith dies or not.
What Happened To Louis Cato? 'The Late Show' Band Leader Has Been MIA

Folks with a deep affinity for late-night TV are likely fans of CBS’ The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. The program showcases Stephen’s charisma, satire, and comedic flair with a mix of celebrity guests. And while fans are game for the witty and hilarious banter, many also love the band, which is led by Louis Cato.
Leonora Knatchbull's Tragic True Story Is Depicted in Season 5 of 'The Crown'

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 5 of The Crown on Netflix. The latest season of The Crown began streaming on Netflix in early November 2022. Every two seasons, the popular historical drama follows a new era of Queen Elizabeth II's reign in Great Britain, with different actors portraying the queen and other figures.
Check Out These Original Holiday Movies Coming to Netflix in 2022!

It's the most wonderful time of the year! The holiday season is officially here, which means it's time to start breaking out the decorations, stringing lights, and watching feel-good movies next to a roaring fire. Well, the fire is not necessary, but it certainly sets the mood. With December 25th...
'Amazing Race' Contestants Face a Packing Dilemma, Can't Bring Certain Items

So far, Season 34 of The Amazing Race has been an absolute whirlwind. With a European kick-off, zero non-elimination legs, positive COVID-19 results, and a Big Brother power couple, the newest season of the reality television race hasn't had a shortage of twists and turns. However, after debuting over two decades ago, the Emmy award-winning series has remained remarkably consistent.
Lindsay Lohan Is Back Acting in a New Netflix Christmas Movie — Where Was It Filmed?

Lindsay Lohan is back, baby! And we, for one, could not be more excited. Lindsay makes her return to acting in Netflix's latest Christmas movie, Falling for Christmas. Falling for Christmas is about a spoiled heiress (Sierra, played by Lindsay) who loses her memory, and stumbles upon a widower and his daughter during Christmastime. The trailer has a shot of the "North Pole Lodge," but we have a feeling this wasn't filmed at the North Pole.
Could This Be the End for Dr. Dean Archer's Estranged Son Sean on 'Chicago Med'?

The fall 2022-2023 season of Chicago Med is well underway, but viewers are still reeling from last season. In the Season 7 finale, we discovered that Gaffney Chicago Medical Center newcomer Dr. Dean Archer had been harboring a secret. His tough, no-nonsense exterior came tumbling down in the final episode when he placed a call to his estranged son, who we now know as Sean.
Is 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Star Dominique Thorne Dating Anyone?

Actress Dominique Thorne may be relatively new to the Hollywood scene, but the stunning talent now has all eyes on her. Many people may remember Dominique for her breakout role (and first role) as Sheila Hunt in 2018’s If Beale Street Could Talk. However, the 25-year-old has become the talk of social media for landing the role of Riri in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
