Maine Wildlife Park Closing for the 2022 Season, but Veterans Get in Free on the Last Day
It seems just like yesterday that the Maine Wildlife Park opened for the season, but here we are in the middle of autumn and it's time for them to start preparing for the winter season. The Maine Wildlife Park is on Game Farm Road, just off Route 26 in Gray,...
Largest Outdoor Sculpture Park in New England is on Big Bear Mountain in New Hampshire
Open year round so you can enjoy crisp fall days, snow shoeing in the winter, vibrant spring walks, and adventurous summer outings, the Andres Institute of Art is free and open daily from dawn to dusk. It's just over the Massachusetts line in Brookline, New Hampshire about 25 minutes west of Nashua, New Hampshire.
Need for Speed? This Breathtaking New Hampshire Winter Zipline Hits Up to 60 MPH
One thing that everyone from New England knows is that you need a winter hobby, a winter vacation, or something to look forward in the winter. Let's face it, the winter months are sometimes grey, cold, and bleak. In order to avoid the inevitable seasonal depression that comes every January...
New England’s 2 Largest Indoor and Outdoor Winter Tubing Parks Are in The Boston Area
As you plan your winter outings to swoosh down a snowy slope on a fast-moving tube or you prefer to feel that speed indoors for the warmth of it all, I have you covered. Let's start with the largest indoor winter tubing experience in New England since it's open now and back for it's second year. And hear me out on this because it's part of a tradition made for family fun.
This Portland Pier Condo for Sale Amazes with its Views & Location
Portland has been a very desirable destination for quite some time. Even in this crazy housing market, with prices still high, houses continue to sell. And now a condo unit has hit the market that might take desirable to a new level. Introducing the Portland Pier Complex, a condo community...
Two Huge Bobcats Were Just Spotted in Cumberland, Maine
Keep the pets inside! We’ve got some crazy creatures in the neighborhood. Just last night on November 8, two huge bobcats were seen roaming around residential neighborhoods in the evening. I don’t know if I just personally don’t know a lot about bobcats but I didn’t think they lurked...
You Could Be the Proud Owner of the Only Friendly’s in Maine
Maine only has one Friendly's restaurant in the state, and there could be some changes coming soon to the South Portland location. I remember the days that I used to beg my parents to take me to Friendly's, I just could not get enough of the Monster Mash Sundae. As the years went by, my taste buds changed and I went from getting a grilled cheese to a delicious salad topped with tortilla chips and a Friend-Z.
2 of the Top 3 Places Massachusetts People Move to the Most Aren’t Even in New England
People are always on the move, buying and selling houses, moving to new climates, creating new circumstances, and changing jobs. Would you believe over 7.4 million people moved to another state, according to census.gov?. Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Arizona saw thousands migrate to warmer weather, but a few places...
Can You Guess Which New England States Made it on the ‘Most Sinful’ List in America?
When you think about naughty states in the country, you probably think about Florida, Nevada, and maybe even, I don’t know, Georgia or New York?. You probably don’t envision Maine or any of our neighboring states but you may be surprised. Most Sinful States in America. Travado recently...
Unusual Streaks Spotted Again in Sky Over Seacoast New Hampshire
It would seem somewhat fitting for aliens to chose Election Day to overtake the planet. Alas, it appears humans will – for now – be left to make the tough decisions. Just weeks after residents in Kittery, Maine reported seeing strange, short aerial contrails that appeared inconsistent with those typically caused by planes, they were witnessed again in the sky over the Seacoast.
National Publication Claims Ogunquit, Maine, is the 2nd Best Town in the Country During Christmas Season
A town in southern Maine got quite a compliment from a national publication recently. The seaside town of Ogunquit was listed as one of the best towns to visit. However, it may not be what you're thinking, because this article has nothing to do with summer vacation. Travel + Leisure...
Spell Check, Anyone? These Are Massachusetts’ and New Hampshire’s Most Misspelled Words
Not going to lie, one of my favorite days in middle school was when my 8th-grade teacher had us shove marshmallows in our mouths and spell vocabulary terms. I may have known how to spell "onomatopoeia" back then, but to be honest I had to use Google to be able to spell it now.
Frequent Maine Visitor Claims That the State Keeps Impregnating Him
Okay, let's be honest, Maine is home to some delicious food. Yes, Maine offers so much more and food is only one small reason tourists flock to the state. Just in the Old Port alone, you will find a place to eat at almost every corner. But if someone is visiting what would you take them to go eat? Of course, the one food that people need to have when visiting Maine is lobster.
4 New England States Made the Top 25 Most Charitable in the Country
We all donate in some way, right? And I'm not just talking financially. You could donate items, or time to philanthropic organizations. Whether it's just a few bucks at the pet store when you're checking out, giving blood, donating money to your friend's walk to fight cancer, annual donations to your favorite charity, bags and boxes of clothes and toys to shelters, or carving out personal time to help an organization, it feels good. From $5 to $500,000, it all helps. From one hour to 100 hours annually of volunteer work, it all helps.
What Locals Would Say to Out-of-Staters Moving to New Hampshire This Winter
Can you imagine moving to New England, more specifically New Hampshire, in the dead of winter?. Nope. Me neither. That would be a horrible scene. Well, life happens, and so do moves. Sometimes moving is inevitable. You move for a new job, because you are in a military family, or...
Enjoy a Quality Meal at These 20 Popular Lunch Spots in New Hampshire
We New Englanders sure do love our food. Everyone and their mother raves about the awesomeness of a great breakfast, and sure, folks say it's the most important meal of the day. Alternatively, sitting down to dinner after a long day, whether you're at home or out with friends, is a great way to unwind and bond with loved ones over some grub.
I Bought Freakshow Wine at an NH Liquor Store and Had the Wildest Dream
If this is what's supposed to happen when you drink any blend from the Freakshow brand of wine, then it could be the most honest brand of any alcohol ever created. If not, well, what an amazing coincidence. But this past Friday night, I bought and split a bottle Freakshow Wine's Red Blend from the New Hampshire Liquor and Wine Outlet in Londonderry, New Hampshire, and had the most random, hilarious dream after. And literally felt pretty freakshow-ish.
WATCH: A Big Black Bear Roaming the Streets Visits This New Hampshire Restaurant
What would you do if you saw a black bear in the wild?. As someone who likes to hike and spend time in nature, I have this thought a lot. I’ve heard you should make yourself really big and loud but I personally think I would just crawl into the fetal position and lay there with my eyes closed.
This Magical Tree House in Maine With a Hot Tub is the Perfect Escape
As the craziness of the holiday season sets in, I can't think of a better place to unplug than this tree house sanctuary in Georgetown, Maine. Can you imagine sipping on your coffee in the morning and watching the sun peek up over the trees from this divine deck?. Or...
Earthquake Centered in Laconia, NH Sunday Morning – Did You Feel It?
A magnitude 2.3 earthquake on the Richter scale shook the Lakes Region Sunday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, the second tremor in New England in the past day. USGS maps place the epicenter of the earthquake in Laconia with 37 reports from several surrounding towns including Belmont, Franklin,...
