STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Kiki Iriafen had 15 points and eight rebounds, leading No. 2 Stanford to a 98-44 victory over Pacific on Friday. Iriafen was one of three players who scored in double figures for Stanford, including Hannah Jump (14 points) and Ashten Prechtel (11). Iriafen scored twice...

STANFORD, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO