New Gisele Bündchen Costa Rica Photo Emerges After Tom Brady Divorce
Gisele Bündchen was all smiles in Costa Rica Monday on the heels of her high-profile… The post New Gisele Bündchen Costa Rica Photo Emerges After Tom Brady Divorce appeared first on Outsider.
Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’
Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
Tom Brady says daughter, 9, tells him he doesn’t have ‘happy face’ on field as he strives for ‘peace of mind’
Amid his divorce with Gisele Bündchen, Tom Brady said he is struggling for "peace of mind" and working on having a "happy face" while playing football after a reminder from his daughter.
Gisele Bündchen Dated Another GOAT Athlete Right Before Tom Brady and Now Some Fans Are Hoping They Get Back Together
Amid the news the Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have filed for divorce, fans of another athlete the model previously dated having been lighting hope candles.
Tom Brady’s Hail Mary to Save His Marriage Revealed
Tom Brady reportedly tried to “make things work” with Gisele Bündchen ahead of their divorce announcement on Friday. A source told People magazine of the split, "This was not Tom's idea. This was never Tom's idea." The insider claimed Tom "wanted to do whatever he needed to...
Bridget Moynahan Shares Cryptic Post About Breakup As Things Reportedly Get Nasty Between Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen
Tom Brady's ex, Bridget Moynahan, shared a cryptic post about a breakup on Instagram amid the NFL icon and Gisele Bündchen's divorce rumors. As the couple reportedly hired their respective lawyers, does the actress' post refer to the two?
Rob Gronkowski’s Girlfriend, Camille Kostek, Speaks Out About Tom Brady-Gisele Bündchen
With more details about the alleged marriage woes between Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen continuing to surface, Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend Camille Kostek shares her thoughts about the situation. Fox News reports that while walking through the Los Angeles International Airport on Thursday (October 13th), Kostek was asked about...
‘He Seems Lost’: Tom Brady Falling Apart Without Gisele By His Side As $400 Million Divorce Speeds Ahead
Tom Brady has been showing signs of stress while his estranged supermodel model wife Gisele Bündchen is living her best life, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Brady seemed off as his Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Steelers in Pittsburgh on October 16.The normally mellow, seven-time Super Bowl champ was seen berating his teammates and looked generally haggard. “It didn’t look like he wanted to be out there,” Brady’s onetime rival Ben Roethlisberger said on his podcast. “At one point, I looked down there and said, ‘There’s no way he’s enjoying this. No way.’ It just didn’t look...
Look: Eli Manning Is Not Happy With His Brother, Peyton
Peyton and Eli Manning are constantly throwing brotherly jabs at one another. During his co-hosting duties at the 2022 CMA Awards, Peyton made sure to keep this tradition alive — taking several shots at his younger brother during the award show. Eli took note of each jab, counting them...
Peyton Manning's 2 Kids: Everything to Know About His Twins
Peyton Manning and his wife, Ashley Thompson Manning, have been married for over two decades and share fraternal twins, son Marshall and daughter Mosley Peyton Manning is as much a family man as he is a world-class football player. The former NFL quarterback and his wife, Tennessee native Ashley Thompson Manning, wed in March 2001 and welcomed their children a decade later. Their fraternal twins, son Marshall Williams and daughter Mosley Thompson, were born in March 2011. Ahead of his third Super Bowl appearance in 2014, Peyton told PEOPLE...
New Pics of Gisele Bundchen With Daughter Vivian Surface Amid Tom Brady Marital Drama Surface
As rumors continue to swirl that Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady are heading towards a permanent separation, Bundchen was seen out with their nine-year-old daughter Vivian for a horseback riding lesson on Sunday. The 42-year-old former supermodel donned navy joggers and a white tee as she watched her daughter enjoy...
Bridget Moynahan Shares Cryptic Quote About Relationships Ending Amid Ex Tom Brady’s Drama With Gisele Bundchen
Weighing in? Bridget Moynahan gave fans cryptic advice about the end of a relationship as ex Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen continue to spark split speculation. The Sex and the City alum, 51, reposted a quote originally shared by New York-based marriage therapist Vienna Pharaon via Instagram on Friday, October 21. “Not everything is meant to be mended,” the excerpt read. “Not all relationships are meant to last a lifetime. Sometimes we have to learn to get comfortable with the gifts that are offered through the ruptures and the endings instead of the stories of repair and reconciliation.”
AOL Corp
Tom Brady speaks about divorce from Gisele Bündchen for first time
Tom Brady spoke about his divorce from Gisele Bündchen on Monday for the first time publicly since he and Bündchen released statements on Friday confirming their split. Brady discussed the subject on his weekly podcast "Let's Go!" with interviewer Jim Gray. Roughly 17 minutes into the 28-minute episode, Gray broached the subject by asking Brady about the things going on his life "away from the football field." Bündchen's name was not mentioned.
Tom Brady Has Likely Taken A Significant Financial Hit
In recent weeks, the collapse of one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges may have put Tom Brady's wealth in trouble. Just last year, Brady and ex-wife Gisele Bundchen reportedly put a major stake in a company called FTX. That came after the couple announced its partnership with FTX and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried the previous year.
Peyton Manning’s Wife Ashley Is His Biggest Motivator! Get to Know the NFL Star’s Longtime Spouse
NFL star Peyton Manning is a two-time Super Bowl champion, but his biggest victory was walking down the aisle with his wife, Ashley Manning! The couple, who wed in 2001, truly are soulmates. Keep scrolling to learn more about the 2022 CMAs cohost’s spouse. Who Is Peyton Manning’s Wife,...
Look: Tom Brady Received A Special Gift During His Press Conference In Germany
For the first time in decades, the NFL will be showcasing its product in Germany with Tom Brady at the center of the action. To mark the occasion, Brady was given a very special gift. During today's press conference, a member of the German media presented Brady with a customized...
Kelly Stafford Reacts To Concerning Matthew Stafford News
It's been a concerning week in the Stafford household. Matthew and the Rams lost their fourth game in five tries on Sunday. But that's not the worst news of the week. Sean McVay announced on Wednesday that Matthew Stafford is in concussion protocol. It's unclear when his concussion occurred. ...
Tom Brady Reveals Why He's Been Having Trouble Sleeping
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has been around long enough to know what good sleep habits are. One would think a seven-time Super Bowl champion has that down to a science. However, his recent appearance on Armchair QB with teammate Blaine Gabbert suggests otherwise. When asked by a fan...
Everyone Said The Same Thing About Al Michaels Tonight
Before the 2022 NFL season kicked off, it looked like Amazon was building something special. After acquiring the rights to Thursday night football, Amazon hired legendary play-by-play man Al Michaels. Amazon Prime then hired Kirk Herbstreit to run the booth with Michaels. Despite the promise showed ahead of the season,...
