StyleCaster

Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’

Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
extratv

Tom Brady’s Hail Mary to Save His Marriage Revealed

Tom Brady reportedly tried to “make things work” with Gisele Bündchen ahead of their divorce announcement on Friday. A source told People magazine of the split, "This was not Tom's idea. This was never Tom's idea." The insider claimed Tom "wanted to do whatever he needed to...
RadarOnline

‘He Seems Lost’: Tom Brady Falling Apart Without Gisele By His Side As $400 Million Divorce Speeds Ahead

Tom Brady has been showing signs of stress while his estranged supermodel model wife Gisele Bündchen is living her best life, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Brady seemed off as his Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Steelers in Pittsburgh on October 16.The normally mellow, seven-time Super Bowl champ was seen berating his teammates and looked generally haggard. “It didn’t look like he wanted to be out there,” Brady’s onetime rival Ben Roethlisberger said on his podcast. “At one point, I looked down there and said, ‘There’s no way he’s enjoying this. No way.’ It just didn’t look...
The Spun

Look: Eli Manning Is Not Happy With His Brother, Peyton

Peyton and Eli Manning are constantly throwing brotherly jabs at one another. During his co-hosting duties at the 2022 CMA Awards, Peyton made sure to keep this tradition alive — taking several shots at his younger brother during the award show. Eli took note of each jab, counting them...
People

Peyton Manning's 2 Kids: Everything to Know About His Twins

Peyton Manning and his wife, Ashley Thompson Manning, have been married for over two decades and share fraternal twins, son Marshall and daughter Mosley Peyton Manning is as much a family man as he is a world-class football player. The former NFL quarterback and his wife, Tennessee native Ashley Thompson Manning, wed in March 2001 and welcomed their children a decade later. Their fraternal twins, son Marshall Williams and daughter Mosley Thompson, were born in March 2011. Ahead of his third Super Bowl appearance in 2014, Peyton told PEOPLE...
Us Weekly

Bridget Moynahan Shares Cryptic Quote About Relationships Ending Amid Ex Tom Brady’s Drama With Gisele Bundchen

Weighing in? Bridget Moynahan gave fans cryptic advice about the end of a relationship as ex Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen continue to spark split speculation. The Sex and the City alum, 51, reposted a quote originally shared by New York-based marriage therapist Vienna Pharaon via Instagram on Friday, October 21. “Not everything is meant to be mended,” the excerpt read. “Not all relationships are meant to last a lifetime. Sometimes we have to learn to get comfortable with the gifts that are offered through the ruptures and the endings instead of the stories of repair and reconciliation.”
AOL Corp

Tom Brady speaks about divorce from Gisele Bündchen for first time

Tom Brady spoke about his divorce from Gisele Bündchen on Monday for the first time publicly since he and Bündchen released statements on Friday confirming their split. Brady discussed the subject on his weekly podcast "Let's Go!" with interviewer Jim Gray. Roughly 17 minutes into the 28-minute episode, Gray broached the subject by asking Brady about the things going on his life "away from the football field." Bündchen's name was not mentioned.
The Spun

Tom Brady Has Likely Taken A Significant Financial Hit

In recent weeks, the collapse of one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges may have put Tom Brady's wealth in trouble. Just last year, Brady and ex-wife Gisele Bundchen reportedly put a major stake in a company called FTX. That came after the couple announced its partnership with FTX and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried the previous year.
Athlon Sports

Kelly Stafford Reacts To Concerning Matthew Stafford News

It's been a concerning week in the Stafford household. Matthew and the Rams lost their fourth game in five tries on Sunday. But that's not the worst news of the week.  Sean McVay announced on Wednesday that Matthew Stafford is in concussion protocol. It's unclear when his concussion occurred. ...
The Spun

Tom Brady Reveals Why He's Been Having Trouble Sleeping

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has been around long enough to know what good sleep habits are. One would think a seven-time Super Bowl champion has that down to a science. However, his recent appearance on Armchair QB with teammate Blaine Gabbert suggests otherwise. When asked by a fan...
The Spun

Everyone Said The Same Thing About Al Michaels Tonight

Before the 2022 NFL season kicked off, it looked like Amazon was building something special. After acquiring the rights to Thursday night football, Amazon hired legendary play-by-play man Al Michaels. Amazon Prime then hired Kirk Herbstreit to run the booth with Michaels. Despite the promise showed ahead of the season,...
