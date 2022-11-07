ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Princess of Wales’ second Christmas carol service to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth: Details

By Alexandra Hurtado
 4 days ago
The Princess of Wales' second Christmas carol service to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth: Details Members of the royal family will attend the event

The Princess of Wales will be spreading holiday cheer once again with a Christmas carol service. For the second year in a row, the Princess will host the special service at London’s Westminster Abbey﻿.﻿ Like last year, members of the royal family will attend the event, which is set to take place Thursday, Dec. 15.

The service, spearheaded by Catherine and supported by The Royal Foundation, will “celebrate and showcase the joy that human connection can bring: forging friendships and strengthening communities, creating legacies of humility and kindness, whilst also providing relief and comfort in times of difficulty or loss,” according to Kensington Palace.

The Princess of Wales will host her second Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey on Dec. 15

This year’s service will also pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth, who passed away in September, and the values the late monarch demonstrated throughout her life, including empathy, compassion and support for others. “These principles are shared and personified by the inspirational guests who have been invited to the Abbey from across the UK in recognition of their tireless efforts to help and care for those around them,” the palace said.

The event will feature the Abbey Choir, as well as musical performances and readings delivered by special guests. The royal Christmas carol will be filmed and air Christmas Eve on ITV.

Catherine hosted her first Christmas carol service, titled Together At Christmas, last December to pay tribute to the work of individuals and organizations across the UK who supported their communities amid the pandemic. The Princess of Wales showed off her piano skills in a pre-recorded performance for ITV’s 2021 Royal Carols: Together At Christmas program. The mom of three accompanied Tom Walker on the piano as he performed his song “For Those Who Can’t Be Here.” Leona Lewis and Ellie Goulding also performed at last year’s event.

