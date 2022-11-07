Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Reno County Veterans Memorial continues to add names
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kelly Danyluk with the Reno County Veterans Memorial told Hutch Post that he is about halfway to another group of names to go on the memorial. "Toward the end of the summer, we printed a wall that had an additional 315 names on it," Danyluk said. "Currently, I think I have about 80 names collected and I have a partial panel. When I collect about 70 more, we'll print one in the Spring. They don't like to engrave in the winter. It's too cold. They're afraid they'll crack a panel. It will be springtime before we do any more engraving."
Central Christian School Stewardship Dinner full, with waiting list
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Central Christian School Stewardship Dinner Nov. 12 is booked. "If people are interested in attending, they can call the school and get on the waiting list," said Dr. John Walker with Central Christian. "Otherwise, we are pretty full and packed out for that night, as well."
Statewide call for artists issued for Newton murals
NEWTON, Kan. — There will be five artistic murals of Kansas birds to be displayed on the educational kiosks at the new R. Michael Rhoades (RMR) Community Wetlands Park in Newton. Newton Murals & Arts Project received grant funding from Kansas Creative Arts Industries Commission (KCAIC) and the Rotary...
Veterans Honor 5K and Fun Run is Saturday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Vieyra Honors Foundation is hosting its 2nd annual Veterans Honor 5K & Fun Run, this Saturday, Nov. 12 starting at 8:30 a.m. at DCI Park at 2nd & Main. Registration continues through event morning, and can be done online. In-person registration will also take place...
Kids to put on Peter Pan at Partridge school this weekend
PARTRIDGE, Kan. — A group of 20 kids from Reno County will be putting on the play Peter Pan Friday and Saturday night at the former Partridge Grade School at 5 West Ave. C in Partridge. "The youngest would be eight or nine, up to probably 16 would be...
Moose Lodge hosting annual Veterans Day Celebration
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Celebrate those who served all day on Saturday by coming to the 16th annual Veterans Day Celebration at Moose Lodge in Hutchinson Nov. 12. The event is put together by Moose Lodge in conjunction with the American Legion. “A lot of people work on Veterans Days,...
USD 308 to host Second Annual Educator for a Day event next week
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson USD 308 will host its second annual Educator for a Day event in celebration of American Education Week on Thursday, November 17. Educator for a Day is an immersive event that goes beyond a typical school tour. Community leaders will be paired with a USD 308 principal while engaging in classroom activities, meeting with staff, and sharing their experiences with district leaders.
🏈 🎥 Hutch High Football travel to Maize in Round #3 of the 5A playoffs
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Salthawks football team, #4 West Seed (8-2) will travel to the #1 ranked and #1 West Seed Maize Eagles (10-0) on Friday night in Maize at 7pm. Catch the KPREPS Football Show at 6pm followed by the Salthawk Football Pregame sponsored by the Medicine...
Washington box culvert on Tuesday City Council agenda
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council will look at the contract with Reece Construction Company for emergency replacement of the reinforced concrete box under Washington Street during its meeting on Tuesday. The box on the new Washington Street bicycle boulevard between 18th and 19th is due to cost...
Inman USD 448 parents encouraged to fill out survey for superintendent search
INMAN, Kan. —The Inman USD 448 Board of Education is partnering with the Kansas Association of School Boards as the board searches for the district’s next superintendent. Current leader Scott Friesen will retire on June 30, 2023. An online survey has been sent to parents in the district....
USD 373 superintendent thanks voters as bond issue passes
NEWTON, Kan. — Newton USD 373 Superintendent Fred VanRanken expressed his thanks to the community for their support of the bond issue for Lindley Hall and Santa Fe school that passed on Tuesday. "The passing of the bond is something very important to our students and staff at the...
Chamber Blue deadline is next week
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Debra Teufel with the Hutchinson/Reno County Chamber of Commerce reminds those who expressed interest in Chamber Blue to finish the process to make sure they are covered for 2023. "Those who filled out the survey in August are eligible to enroll now in Chamber Blue," Teufel...
Wilderness emergency class in Harvey County
NEWTON, Kan. — US Outdoor First Aid announced on Nov. 11, their first Wilderness and Remote First Aid Class for the 2022-2023 training season will be held on Dec. 10 and 11, at Camp Hawk, in Harvey County just south of Newton, Kan. This is US Outdoor First Aid's...
🏀 WBB: No. 5 Dragons escape Labette
GREAT BEND, Kan. — No. 5 Hutchinson shot out to a 20-point advantage Friday afternoon against Labette at the Cougar Booster Club Classic. That lead dissipated with 8:04 left as the Dragons (5-0) held on to a 53-51 lead. Mya Williams scored just two points in the first half...
Strataca presenting third Season of Lights
Hutchinson, Kan. — The Strataca Kansas’ Underground Salt Museum in Hutchinson, Kan. is lighting up underground in preparation for their annual Season of Lights, starting Nov. 12. Strataca will display over 100,000 lights, thousands of wrapped presents, Christmas tree lane, Gingerbread Alley, and of course, jolly ol’ Saint...
🏀 WBB: No. 5 Dragons roll to 4th win
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Four Dragons scored in double digits as Hutchinson (4-0) scored at least 21 points in three of the four quarters Wednesday night against Washburn's JV. Mya Williams led Hutchinson with 20 points on 7 of 14 shooting. She hit 4 0f 9 triples. Bailey Collar of...
Friends organize cancer fundraiser at Fairfield Inn and Suites Nov. 25
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — What started as a fun idea for a Hutchinson woman to hang out with her friends, turned into the Colors of Cancer photoshoot fundraiser, taking place at the Fairfield Inn and Suites by Marriott in Hutchinson on Nov. 25. “I just wanted to get my friends...
No. 1 Blue Dragons travel to Iowa Western for key matchup
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa-The final game of the 2022 regular season features the Jayhawk Conference champion against the Iowa Conference champion on Saturday. The No. 1-ranked Hutchinson Community College Football team travels to the No. 4 Iowa Western Reivers at 1 p.m. at Titan Stadium in Council Bluffs, Iowa. The ramifications...
No TEFAP distribution this month
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The next TEFAP commodity distribution has not been scheduled yet and there is NO distribution in November. With the holiday season, the next distribution dates have yet to be determined. Please share this information with your friends and neighbors and continue to watch the Emanuel Lutheran...
🏀 NJCAA names Franklin Player of the Week
After a week averaging better than 27 points and posting two career-high scoring totals and a career-first double-double, Hutchinson Community College men's basketball's Aaron Franklin was named the NJCAA Division I Men's Basketball's National Player of the Week, the national office released on Wednesday. A 6-foot-5 redshirt freshman from Kansas...
Hutch Post
Hutchinson, KS
19K+
Followers
21K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hutchpost.com/
Comments / 0