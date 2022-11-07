ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Jarace Walker scored 23 points and No. 3 Houston overcame a slippery floor to beat Saint Joseph’s 81-55 Friday night in the Veterans Classic. J’Wan Roberts added 19 points and 12 rebounds for the Cougars (2-0), who have yet to trail this season.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO