An Isabella County man died Wednesday in a collision with a semi-truck driven by a Freeland man. At just after 5:30 p.m. the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash in Sherman Township, west of Mt. Pleasant where the 49-year-old semi-truck driver failed to stop at an intersection. The truck collided with the car driven by a 31-year-old man from Weidman. The driver of the car, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

ISABELLA COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO