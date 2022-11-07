Read full article on original website
Related
Morning Sun
Sheriff names Weidman man killed in crash
A Weidman man was heading to pick up his two young sons from daycare when a semi truck hauling rocks ran a stop sign and killed him Wednesday. Ayron Thelen, 31, was on Coldwater Road when the semi on Drew Road, driven by a 49-year-old Freeland man, hit his car at 5:35 p.m., Isabella Sheriff Michael Main said.
Michigan man arrested for meth after car chase with police
He has been charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine
Victim Identified In Deadly Sherman Township Semi Crash
UPDATE 11/11/22 12:30 p.m. The man killed in Wednesday’s crash has been identified as Ayron Thelen of Weidman. The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office says a Weidman man is dead after his car was hit by a semi-truck in Sherman Township. Deputies responded to the two-car crash around 5:35...
Tv20detroit.com
‘I want to die’: Woman charged in deadly bike crash allegedly sent messages while driving
IONIA, Mich. — The woman charged with hitting and killing two people and injuring three others during a charity bike ride was back in court Thursday as prosecutors played audio and video clips detailing the moments before and after the crash. Mandy Marie Benn, 42, is facing several charges...
abc12.com
Isabella County man dies after police say semi runs stop sign
ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a 31-year-old man died after a semi-truck ran a stop sign and slammed into his car Wednesday evening. The Isabella County Sheriff's Office says the 31-year-old from Weidman was driving his car south on Coldwater Road in Sherman Township around 5:35 p.m. A...
bigrapidsdailynews.com
Weidman man dies in two vehicle crash in Isabella Co.
A 31-year old Weidman man is dead following a two vehicle crash involving a semi-truck. Isabella County Sheriff Michael Main says a semi truck going eastbound in Sherman Township failed to stop at an intersection and collided with a car late Wednesday afternoon. The driver of the car, a 31-year-old...
wsgw.com
Man Dies in Isabella County Crash With Semi
An Isabella County man died Wednesday in a collision with a semi-truck driven by a Freeland man. At just after 5:30 p.m. the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash in Sherman Township, west of Mt. Pleasant where the 49-year-old semi-truck driver failed to stop at an intersection. The truck collided with the car driven by a 31-year-old man from Weidman. The driver of the car, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Sheriff: Driver arrested for having meth, running from police in Montcalm Co.
The Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office says an attempted traffic stop led to a man’s arrest for having and intending to deliver drugs.
Police warns not to leave vehicles unattended due to recent thefts
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Kent County officer is offering tips on how to avoid getting your car stolen after eight teen suspects have been arrested for stealing four cars, leading to a shooting, police chase and crash Thursday morning. The thefts took place in Gaines Township and Grand...
Case dismissed against Bay County man accused of threatening Amazon drivers with shotgun
BAY CITY, MI — A Bay County man initially accused of threatening Amazon delivery drivers with a shotgun is no longer facing criminal charges. Bay County District Judge Timothy J. Kelly on Nov. 3 signed an order for dismissal in the case of Roy J. Barnes, 60. Barnes had been charged with two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, a four-year felony.
Gaines Twp. drive-by shooting ends with police chase, 8 arrests
An early morning car fire was the result of a police chase Thursday. GRPD tells us they were trying to recover a stolen vehicle when the driver took off.
Trooper charged with involuntary manslaughter for Mid-Michigan fatal crash
LAKEVIEW, MI -- A trooper assigned to the Lakeview post in Montcalm County has been charged with involuntary manslaughter after he was involved in a fatal crash while headed to a call. Trooper Michael Fox was arraigned Tuesday, Nov. 8 in Gratiot County for the June 24 crash. State police...
Fox17
Grand Rapids police investigate body found in Grand River
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are investigating after a body was found in the Grand River Friday morning. The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says the body was found underneath the Bridge Street Bridge before 7:30 a.m. We’re told a fisherman located the body and reached out to police...
MSP: Trooper facing charges in fatal traffic crash
On June 24, 2022, MSP says that Trooper Michael Fox was involved in a fatal accident just outside of Alma, at the intersection of Alger Road and M-46.
Man pleads guilty in Lake County bank robbery, bomb threat
One man is pleading guilty for his role in a September bank robbery and bomb threat that prompted a school to evacuate.
Bay City teen pleads to felony in fight that left 4 teens with stab, slash wounds
BAY CITY, MI — Early this year, a large melee broke out among teens at a park in Bay City’s Banks District. When it was over, four teens were suffering from stab and slash wounds. The fight resulted in one teen being charged as an adult with two...
nbc25news.com
Sheriff's Office investigates threat at Chesaning Union Schools
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. - The Saginaw County Sheriff's Office is investigating a social media threat made against Chesaning Union Schools. According to the district, the threat has been deemed not credible.
WNEM
Saginaw car crash results in one arrest, leaves two injured
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – A two-car injury crash at the intersection of E. Genesee and N. Washington in Saginaw sent two people to the hospital. A male driver missed a traffic signal causing the crash right next to the Bancroft apartments, Saginaw Police said. Alcohol factored into the crash...
UpNorthLive.com
Man sentenced for leaving pipe bombs at two northern Michigan cell phone stores
BAY CITY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- An Iosco County man was sentenced Wednesday in federal court in Bay City for leaving pipe bombs outside cell phone stores in a $5 million extortion plot. John Douglas Allen, 76, was sentenced to more than 11 years on two separate cases related to the...
Comments / 0