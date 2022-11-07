ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, MI

Morning Sun

Sheriff names Weidman man killed in crash

A Weidman man was heading to pick up his two young sons from daycare when a semi truck hauling rocks ran a stop sign and killed him Wednesday. Ayron Thelen, 31, was on Coldwater Road when the semi on Drew Road, driven by a 49-year-old Freeland man, hit his car at 5:35 p.m., Isabella Sheriff Michael Main said.
WEIDMAN, MI
9&10 News

Victim Identified In Deadly Sherman Township Semi Crash

UPDATE 11/11/22 12:30 p.m. The man killed in Wednesday’s crash has been identified as Ayron Thelen of Weidman. The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office says a Weidman man is dead after his car was hit by a semi-truck in Sherman Township. Deputies responded to the two-car crash around 5:35...
WEIDMAN, MI
abc12.com

Isabella County man dies after police say semi runs stop sign

ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a 31-year-old man died after a semi-truck ran a stop sign and slammed into his car Wednesday evening. The Isabella County Sheriff's Office says the 31-year-old from Weidman was driving his car south on Coldwater Road in Sherman Township around 5:35 p.m. A...
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
bigrapidsdailynews.com

Weidman man dies in two vehicle crash in Isabella Co.

A 31-year old Weidman man is dead following a two vehicle crash involving a semi-truck. Isabella County Sheriff Michael Main says a semi truck going eastbound in Sherman Township failed to stop at an intersection and collided with a car late Wednesday afternoon. The driver of the car, a 31-year-old...
WEIDMAN, MI
wsgw.com

Man Dies in Isabella County Crash With Semi

An Isabella County man died Wednesday in a collision with a semi-truck driven by a Freeland man. At just after 5:30 p.m. the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash in Sherman Township, west of Mt. Pleasant where the 49-year-old semi-truck driver failed to stop at an intersection. The truck collided with the car driven by a 31-year-old man from Weidman. The driver of the car, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
Fox17

WNEM

