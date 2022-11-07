Read full article on original website
Moke Californian Is Electric, Costs $42K. How about a Trip to the Beach?
The Moke Californian was inspired by a Sixties Mini-based beach special. It will be sold in the U.S. but is no highway cruiser with its 44 horsepower and 50-mph top speed. Buyers looking for a retro-styled, British-inspired ultra-lightweight EV are now facing a tricky choice, with the announcement that a second all-electric Mini Moke is going to go on sale in the U.S. Meet the Moke Californian.
Amazon and Walmart Drop Early Black Friday Deals — 1000s of Car Parts, Tools, Tech, and Accessories
The holiday season is upon us! That means we're about to get bombarded with cute commercials featuring cars with giant bows, clickbait ads promising the moon and stars, and nonstop shouts of "deals, deals, deals!" that are impossible to avoid. But car lovers can ignore the shopping madness — if we get our holiday shopping done early.
Shell-shocked Meta employees say the massive layoffs are a ‘shit show’ after years of overhiring: ‘They absolutely knew they were being wasteful’
The rose-colored glasses have come off at Meta. The company, which ballooned its workforce during the pandemic, was forced to make massive cuts this week as critics bemoaned the excessive growth that led the social media behemoth down this road to begin with. The company laid off 13% of its...
This 2001 Audi TT Is Our Bring a Trailer Auction Pick of the Day
• This impressively maintained 2001 Audi TT Quattro with only 41,000 miles is up for auction on Bring a Trailer, with bidding scheduled to end on Monday, November 14. • This particular TT, with Audi's all-wheel-drive Quattro system, produces 225 horsepower from a turbocharged inline-four connected to a six-speed manual transmission.
2023 BMW iX1 Is the Bavarian Brand's Smallest EV
We had hoped that the move to electrification might shrink the world a little by allowing different parts of the globe to share the same models, especially EVs based on existing combustion cars. Yet, although BMW is going to be selling gasoline-powered versions of the new X1 in the United States, there are no plans to bring the fully electric iX1 across the Atlantic.
Buick Century Raises the Bar for Ultra-Luxury Minivans
The Buick Century is a new flagship ultra-luxury minivan, sitting atop the brands GL8 family of vans offered in China. The Century comes in equally sumptuous four- or six-seat layouts, complete with 18-way adjustable seats. The Century will be available with three trim levels, starting around $74,500 and ranging to...
What Really Goes On inside the Carwash?
From the November 2022 issue of Car and Driver. Carwashing is a big-money business, raking in around $30 billion annually worldwide. According to the International Carwash Association (ICA), the U.S. has more than 62,000 carwash locations—that's one sudsy spot for every 5300 residents (or every 4400 registered vehicles). The...
2023 Toyota Prius Will Be 'Reborn' on November 16
Toyota released teaser images for a new model that is clearly the next-generation Prius. The new hybrid will debut next week, on November 16, at the L.A. auto show. This will be the fifth-generation Prius and it should go on sale in the U.S. sometime next year. It's the Toyota...
We Judge the Hot Wheels Legends Tour — How to Watch It Live
The Hot Wheels Legends Tour is a contest to choose a custom build and turn it into a 1:64-scale toy car. Entrants come from around the world, and only 10 will advance to the final round. Car and Driver senior editor Elana Scherr and Road & Track's John Pearley Huffman...
2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R's EPA Fuel-Economy Ratings Are Predictably Awful
The 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R is rated at 10 mpg city, 15 highway, and 13 combined, per the EPA. The Ford's fuel-economy ratings are awful, but they're almost identical to those for the 702-hp Ram TRX, which has a worse 14-mpg highway rating. For comparison, the regular F-150 Raptor...
What to Buy: 1995–1999 BMW M3
From the November 2022 issue of Car and Driver. Unlike the E30 M3 that came before it, BMW's E36 M3 (1995–99) lacks the homologation pedigree that comes from racing. The decision to water down the U.S. version with a cheaper engine seemed only to add insult to injury. But talk with anyone who has spent time in one of the almost 33,000 sold here and, provided you're not talking about the automatic model, you'll probably hear a story that supports the car landing "very near the top of our wish list" when we first tested it in 1994.
Most Reliable Cars for $10K: Window Shop with Car and Driver
If Window Shop had gone to Uncle Ben’s school of common notions, the theme of today’s show would have been, “With greatly understressed engines comes great reliability.” Since it’s much easier to answer a challenge than moral obligations, the command was to find the most reliable car on sale with a budget of $10,000.
Car Loans for Students: Everything You Need to Know
You often have many financial responsibilities to handle when you're a student. Many students pay for their expenses, including tuition, books, housing, food, and other basic living expenses. But having a way to get around is also a must, especially if you don't live close enough to your school's campus to walk or rely on public transportation.
2023 Honda Accord Is the Best-Looking Accord Ever
Honda has revealed the new 2023 Accord mid-size sedan. The big news is the clean new exterior look and a revised hybrid powertrain. The 2023 Accord will go on sale in the U.S. early in 2023. The 2023 Honda Accord won't be the first generation of the venerable mid-size sedan...
