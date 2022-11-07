From the November 2022 issue of Car and Driver. Unlike the E30 M3 that came before it, BMW's E36 M3 (1995–99) lacks the homologation pedigree that comes from racing. The decision to water down the U.S. version with a cheaper engine seemed only to add insult to injury. But talk with anyone who has spent time in one of the almost 33,000 sold here and, provided you're not talking about the automatic model, you'll probably hear a story that supports the car landing "very near the top of our wish list" when we first tested it in 1994.

