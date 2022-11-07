Southern California Begins Anticipated Three Days of Rain, Snow

Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A significant storm moved over Southern California Monday, dousing the morning commute while bringing thick fog to some areas, and forecasters said the wet conditions will last through Election Day and include mountain snow and gusty winds.

Rain fell over much of Los Angeles and Orange counties Monday morning, but heavier precipitation is anticipated to arrive later in the day and Tuesday, lingering into Wednesday before things begin to clear.

Total rainfall could exceed 5 inches in some areas, according to the National Weather Service's Los Angeles office.

"Periods of rain, mountain snow and strong and gusty winds will affect the area through Wednesday as a significant storm system originating out of the Gulf of Alaska moves over the region," according to the NWS.

In the mountains, snow accumulation was possible Monday night at 6,500 to 7,000 feet, where forecasters predicted 6 to 12 inches, with local amounts up to 20 inches.

Wind gusts of 40 mph are expected Monday in the mountains and high desert, increasing to 55 mph Tuesday. The weather service advised motorists to "prepare for slick roads and wintry travel in the mountains," as well as potential issues along the Grapevine on Tuesday night.

A flood watch has been issued for parts of Los Angeles County in recent burn scarred areas from Monday night through Tuesday.

Los Angeles County mountains, Lancaster, Castaic, Palmdale, Pomona, Valencia, Santa Clarita, El Monte, Acton, East Los Angeles, San Gabriel, Pasadena, Newhall and Mount Wilson are under flood watches.

Flash flooding and debris flows caused by excessive rainfall are possible in the recent burn areas in Los Angeles County. The areas in the Fish, Route, Bobcat, Ranch2, Dam, and Lake fires are expected to be affected.

The weather service also issued a flood watch in Orange County for the same period for the Santa Ana mountains and foothills and inland areas including Fullerton, Irvine, Mission Viejo, Garden Grove, Anaheim, Orange and Santa Ana.

A drying trend is expected for the latter half of the week.

The wet weather will be accompanied by chillier days and nights. Daytime temperatures are expected to drop into the low 60s in the valleys and the downtown Los Angeles area Monday through Wednesday, with lows in the 50s Monday and Tuesday and the lower 40s Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Wednesday's highs are only expected to reach 58 in Pasadena and Santa Clarita and 53 in Lancaster.

The Antelope Valley will see overnight temperatures below freezing level later this week, with lows of 33, 30 and 31 degrees expected Wednesday through Friday.