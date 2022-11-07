ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Alex Vesia Thanks Dodgers Fans For Support

The Los Angeles Dodgers won a franchise-best 111 games during the regular season and had their sights on another World Series championship, but suffered an early postseason exit at the hands of the San Diego Padres in the National League Division Series. It marked a disappointing ending to what otherwise...
Astros targeting big upgrade at catcher?

The Houston Astros are not wasting a second after their World Series win. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported Wednesday that the Astros are one of the teams who are most involved in courting Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras. Morosi also mentions the St. Louis Cardinals and the Detroit Tigers as being in the mix.
Angels GM Perry Minasian: Shohei Ohtani Trade Ruled Out

When it became clear the Washington Nationals were entertaining a Juan Soto trade at the deadline this season, that led to speculation the Los Angeles Angels would be open to holding talks for Shohei Ohtani. The Los Angeles Dodgers reportedly attempted to discuss an Ohtani trade with the Angels but...
This Day In Dodgers History: Fernando Valenzuela Wins 1981 Cy Young Award

On Nov. 11, 1981, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Fernando Valenzuela became the first rookie to ever win the Cy Young Award, edging Tom Seaver of the Cincinnati Reds. Valenzuela additionally was named 1981 National League Rookie of the Year and took home a Silver Slugger. Mike Piazza, Corey Seager and Valenzuela are the only Dodgers to win Rookie of the Year and a Silver Slugger Award in the same season.
Dodgers Rumors: Blake Treinen May Miss 2023 Season Due To Shoulder Surgery

Blake Treinen appeared in just three games during the 2022 season before going on the 15-day injured list due to right shoulder trouble. The Los Angeles Dodgers initially believed Treinen would avoid the IL, then they anticipated the right-hander only being out for a minimal period of time. Treinen wound up missing six weeks, all the while he and the Dodgers were vague on the specifics of his shoulder injury.
Fox scores 32, Kings deal Lakers 5th straight loss 120-114

LOS ANGELES — De'Aaron Fox scored 32 points and had a season-high 12 assists, Domantas Sabonis added 21 points and 10 rebounds and the Sacramento Kings rallied in the fourth quarter for a 120-114 victory over the floundering Los Angeles Lakers.Kevin Huerter added 16 points for the Kings, who have won five of seven after starting the season with a four-game losing streak.Anthony Davis had 24 points and 14 rebounds while Russell Westbrook scored 21 points with 11 assists for the Lakers, who were without LeBron James after he suffered a groin injury in Wednesday night's loss to the Clippers.The...
Updated List Of Los Angeles Dodgers Free Agents

MLB free agency began the morning after the World Series concluded, which for the Los Angeles Dodgers amounted to 10 players no longer being under contract. The group of Dodgers free agents comprised of Tyler Anderson, Joey Gallo, Andrew Heaney, Tommy Kahnle, Clayton Kershaw, Craig Kimbrel, Chris Martin, Kevin Pillar, David Price and Trea Turner.
2022 BBWAA Awards Finalists: Rookie Of The Year, Cy Young, Manager Of The Year & MVP

Earlier this week the 2022 Baseball Writers’ Association of America (BBWAA) revealed finalists for Rookie of the Year, Cy Young Award, Manager of the Year and MVP. While there are no major surprises or snubs in terms of the nominees, the Los Angeles Dodgers are represented within two categories: Dave Roberts for Manager of the Year, and Julio Urías for the Cy Young Award.
