Predicting where each Dodgers free agent will sign this offseason
The Los Angeles Dodgers are coming off of an incredibly disappointing 111-win season in which the team could only muster one win in the playoffs. With all of the resources at the team’s disposal, there’s bound to be some kind of change for LA this offseason. Andrew Friedman...
Dodgers Pitcher Reacts to the Big Clayton Kershaw News
Dodgers fans aren't the only ones happy for a Clayton Kershaw return
Alex Vesia Thanks Dodgers Fans For Support
The Los Angeles Dodgers won a franchise-best 111 games during the regular season and had their sights on another World Series championship, but suffered an early postseason exit at the hands of the San Diego Padres in the National League Division Series. It marked a disappointing ending to what otherwise...
Dodgers Prospect Jason Martin Selected To PCL All-Star Team; Miguel Vargas Named PCL’s Top MLB Prospect
Los Angeles Dodgers prospects Jason Martin and Miguel Vargas both received postseason honors for their outstanding 2022 seasons with Triple-A Oklahoma City. Martin was selected to the Pacific Coast League All-Star Team as one of three outfielders and Vargas was named the PCL’s top MLB prospect. League All-Star Teams...
Trea Turner Is Rumored To Have 1 Preferred Destination
One of the top free agents that is set to hit the market on Thursday is Trea Turner. Turner is coming off two seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers after he spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Washington Nationals. It's long been rumored that he wants...
Astros targeting big upgrade at catcher?
The Houston Astros are not wasting a second after their World Series win. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported Wednesday that the Astros are one of the teams who are most involved in courting Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras. Morosi also mentions the St. Louis Cardinals and the Detroit Tigers as being in the mix.
We React To Verlander Opting Out & Discuss Astros' Free Agency
We React To Verlander Opting Out & Discuss Astros' Free Agency
Angels GM Perry Minasian: Shohei Ohtani Trade Ruled Out
When it became clear the Washington Nationals were entertaining a Juan Soto trade at the deadline this season, that led to speculation the Los Angeles Angels would be open to holding talks for Shohei Ohtani. The Los Angeles Dodgers reportedly attempted to discuss an Ohtani trade with the Angels but...
Cubs Pitcher Declines Mutual Option, Becomes Free Agent
The Chicago Cubs have another free agent as starting pitcher Drew Smyly has declined his mutual option.
Dodgers Discussing Justin Turner Contract Scenarios Prior To Option Deadline
The Los Angeles Dodgers made contract option decisions this week on Hanser Alberto, Danny Duffy and Jimmy Nelson, which has left only Justin Turner still waiting on the team’s direction as the 2 p.m. PT deadline looms on Thursday. During recent interviews with media, Turner relayed he had not...
This Day In Dodgers History: Fernando Valenzuela Wins 1981 Cy Young Award
On Nov. 11, 1981, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Fernando Valenzuela became the first rookie to ever win the Cy Young Award, edging Tom Seaver of the Cincinnati Reds. Valenzuela additionally was named 1981 National League Rookie of the Year and took home a Silver Slugger. Mike Piazza, Corey Seager and Valenzuela are the only Dodgers to win Rookie of the Year and a Silver Slugger Award in the same season.
Trea Turner Free Agency Rumors: Seattle Mariners Could Become Team With Interest
The Los Angeles Dodgers saw several notable players officially become free agents this week, including Trea Turner, who is widely perceived as one of the best options on the open market. After winning the 2021 National League batting title, Turner hit .298/.343/.466 with 39 doubles, four triples, 21 home runs...
Dodgers Rumors: Blake Treinen May Miss 2023 Season Due To Shoulder Surgery
Blake Treinen appeared in just three games during the 2022 season before going on the 15-day injured list due to right shoulder trouble. The Los Angeles Dodgers initially believed Treinen would avoid the IL, then they anticipated the right-hander only being out for a minimal period of time. Treinen wound up missing six weeks, all the while he and the Dodgers were vague on the specifics of his shoulder injury.
Fox scores 32, Kings deal Lakers 5th straight loss 120-114
LOS ANGELES — De'Aaron Fox scored 32 points and had a season-high 12 assists, Domantas Sabonis added 21 points and 10 rebounds and the Sacramento Kings rallied in the fourth quarter for a 120-114 victory over the floundering Los Angeles Lakers.Kevin Huerter added 16 points for the Kings, who have won five of seven after starting the season with a four-game losing streak.Anthony Davis had 24 points and 14 rebounds while Russell Westbrook scored 21 points with 11 assists for the Lakers, who were without LeBron James after he suffered a groin injury in Wednesday night's loss to the Clippers.The...
Dodgers Free Agency Rumors: Tyler Anderson Receives Qualifying Offer For 2023
Coinciding with the start of free agency was the Los Angeles Dodgers needing to decide which of their eligible players would be extended a qualifying offer for the 2023 season. Trea Turner was a consensus lock to receive it, and that sentiment largely applied to fellow Dodgers free agent Tyler...
Updated List Of Los Angeles Dodgers Free Agents
MLB free agency began the morning after the World Series concluded, which for the Los Angeles Dodgers amounted to 10 players no longer being under contract. The group of Dodgers free agents comprised of Tyler Anderson, Joey Gallo, Andrew Heaney, Tommy Kahnle, Clayton Kershaw, Craig Kimbrel, Chris Martin, Kevin Pillar, David Price and Trea Turner.
2022 BBWAA Awards Finalists: Rookie Of The Year, Cy Young, Manager Of The Year & MVP
Earlier this week the 2022 Baseball Writers’ Association of America (BBWAA) revealed finalists for Rookie of the Year, Cy Young Award, Manager of the Year and MVP. While there are no major surprises or snubs in terms of the nominees, the Los Angeles Dodgers are represented within two categories: Dave Roberts for Manager of the Year, and Julio Urías for the Cy Young Award.
