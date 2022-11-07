Read full article on original website
African Industrial Company Launches a Pan-African Shipping Company
As the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AFCFTA) agreement gains steam, African manufacturing is expected to grow while also creating new opportunities in commodities and industrial operations. As many African countries transition to develop indigenous industrial and agricultural production, it is also giving rise to a new demand for dedicated shipping companies to provide a full range of maritime and logistics services for the mining and industrial sectors.
Yara Joins a Growing List of Partners for Ammonia Startup Amogy
Two-year-old green fuel startup Amogy is having a moment. The company's technology turns energy-dense ammonia into a more user-friendly fuel, hydrogen, which can be used in fuel cells and in properly-equipped engines. Over the course of its short tenure, it has added Amazon, Saudi Aramco and Trafigura to its list of investors and partners. It is working with two maritime clients, Amon Maritime and Southern Devall. And it can now add one of the world's top ammonia proders, Yara, to its growing list.
France Launches €300M Plan for Decarbonization Joined by CMA CGM
France in an effort to accelerate the decarbonization of the shipping industry and set an example for other nations announced the government’s France-Mer 2030 plan. France’s secretary of state for maritime affairs, Hervé Berville, mapped out the plan during a meeting for the French shipping industry calling for private industry to join in the effort to make maritime decarbonization “as French as possible.” CMA CGM responded to the call announcing its further commitment to a more sustainable French shipping industry.
Fortescue Metals Boss Calls for Moratorium on Deep-Sea Mining
Australian iron ore magnate Andrew Forrest has joined the call for a moratorium on deep sea mining, adding his charitable group to the growing list of organizations that oppose the practice. Speaking at the COP27 conference in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, Forrest echoed the concerns of many marine biologists and conservationists...
Fincantieri Delivers First Viking Cruise Ship With Hydrogen Fuel Cell
The cruise industry is taking its first tentative steps toward the use of hydrogen fuel cells as the next generation of power. Both MSC and Viking are claiming firsts in the installation of the technologies as prototype systems aboard their latest cruise ships. Fincantieri, which built the cruise ship for Viking points out that it is particularly important not only for the development of the technology but also for the rules and regulations on the use of hydrogen on board a cruise ship.
