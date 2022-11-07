ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best electric toothbrush Black Friday deals 2022: Actual early offers on Oral-B, water flossers and more

By Alex Lee
 4 days ago

Black Friday is just around the corner now, and we’ll soon be seeing an avalanche of deals dropping left, right and centre. Everything from TVs , laptops and gaming to tech , mattresses and home appliances will see their prices slashed.

While the event doesn’t officially start until 25 November, Black Friday has come early this year. Several retailers have already started cutting prices on popular items, including Very , Argos , Boots and John Lewis & Partners .

Follow live: The best early Black Friday 2022 deals

Dental care products are some of the most sought-after items on Black Friday, and they often see the most significant price cuts. We’re talking electric toothbrushes from Oral-B and Philips, teeth whitening kits and water flossers . The good news is, we’re already starting to see those electric toothbrush Black Friday deals drop.

The bad news? It’s the wild west when it comes to oral hygiene deals. When it comes to dental care, something that seems like a deal might seem too good to be true. That’s because retailers frequently lower prices for Black Friday, but that same price can be found at other retailers who haven’t even started their Black Friday sales yet, or the recommended retail price is much lower than stated.

Thankfully, we’re meticulous here at IndyBest, and we’re putting those deals under a microscope. Not a real deal? We won’t even mention it.

Read more:

As retailers begin their early Black Friday deals, we’re hand-picking the legitimate ones, so you know you’re always getting the best deal possible. Below, we’ve rounded up the best Black Friday electric toothbrush deals (so far) and will be continuously updating this page as we vet more of them.

Best early Black Friday electric toothbrush and oral hygiene deals

Oral-B iO8 with limited-edition travel case: Was £450, now £154, Boots.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E1ArU_0j1pkxbW00

There are quite a few deals on electric toothbrushes at Boots, but a number of them aren’t legitimate deals – many can be found for the same price at Amazon (who hasn’t even started its Black Friday sale yet). This one, however, is a real deal from Boots that’s worth your attention.

The Oral-B iO8 has been discounted by a whopping £296 in this early Black Friday deal. This toothbrush claims to help with healthier gums within just one week. For ease of use, the interactive colour display signals brushing modes and head replacement reminders while the artificial intelligence recognises your brushing style and guides you to cover all spots.

Oral-B pro 570: Was £50, now £23, Lloydspharmacy.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VZ5At_0j1pkxbW00

Don’t need the AI smarts of the iO8? Lloyds Pharmacy is currently selling the Oral-B pro 570 electric toothbrush for the cheapest price this Black Friday. While Lloyds says that the pro 570 has been reduced from £50, other retailers are selling this model for around £25. Either way, it’s still the cheapest price available.

Oral-B says that it comes with 3D cross-action cleaning action that adapts to your teeth, features a pressure sensor that lights up when you’re brushing too hard and reportedly removes up to 100 per cent more plaque than a regular manual toothbrush. It’s a cheap and cheerful electric toothbrush, and now it’s even cheaper.

Waterpik water flosser WP-462UK: Was £60, now £40, Boots.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EfS1D_0j1pkxbW00

There’s nothing more satisfying than upping your dental hygiene with a water flosser, and we’ve found this (actual) Black Friday deal on the WP-462 from Boots. While Boots says that the waterpik has been reduced from £60, most retailers charge £49.99 for the WP-462, so it’s more like a £10 saving, but this is still the cheapest place we’ve found the water flosser.

This specific cordless, rechargeable WaterPik featured in our round-up of the best water flossers. “It has a 360 degree rotating head and four tips – classic jet, orthodontic tip, plaque seeker tip and tongue cleaner,” our writer said. “There are just two pressure controls but the lowest setting is perfect for sensitive gums or those trying water flossing for the first time.”

Waterpik ultra water flosser WP-120UK: Was £69.99, now £34.99, Boots.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24KJpq_0j1pkxbW00

Here’s another deal on a water flosser from Boots. Only two retailers The Waterpik ultra WP-120 can only be found at this price at two retailer – Boots and WaterPik itself. Most retailers are selling it at the non-discounted price. Waterpik says that the ultra removes up to 99.9 per cent plaque from treated areas and that it’s up to 50 per cent more effective than traditional dental floss for improving gum health.

When will the Black Friday 2022 sales start?

The Black Friday sales in 2022 will officially start on Friday 25 November. However, as mentioned above, several retailers have already kicked things off early. We expect more and more electric toothbrush, oral hygiene, teeth whitening kits and more to be discounted in the coming days. Bookmark this page for all the latest deals, we’ll be checking them to make sure they’re real.

