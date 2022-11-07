This stunning home in Briarcliff Manor, New York, has 6,494 square feet of living area, according to a listing from HCH Team at Julia B Fee SIR. A sampling of the features of this property gives you a glimpse of its appeal. This home is a private oasis that has been completely rebuilt using highest quality materials with all today's modern luxury and conveniences in mind including: a custom Chef's kitchen with an island, all high end appliances including Granite countertops, Wolf stove, a full Sub-Zero stainless-steel refrigerator and freezer, two Miele dishwashers, Pear Wood Poggenpohl cabinetry, so much more; a grand primary suite with huge dressing room and custom closet with space for all your wardrobe needs including custom jewelry closets and an amazing spa-like bath with radiant heat just waiting for you to relax at the end of a busy day. The home also features beautifully appointed upgrades and amenities. Head down to the fitness center with wall mounted TV, rubber flooring and all your equipment needs including treadmill, elliptical, stationary bike and more. This home is set on a cul-du-sac with expansive luxurious private grounds -- the front of the house overlooks a beautiful pond with fountain, the entire back of the house looks out to approx 500 acres of reserve, the large stone terrace with three areas perfect for al fresco dining and gathering of family and friends.

BRIARCLIFF MANOR, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO