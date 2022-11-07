ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

FTSE 100 drops despite eased restrictions in China as health firms dip

By Henry Saker-Clark
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lgouz_0j1pkhj800

The FTSE dipped as it was impacted by weaker health stocks and caution over global political and economic uncertainty.

The easing of China’s zero Covid measures failed to make major inroads into the markets at start of the week amid continued nervousness about central bank decisions and weaker consumer sentiment in recent weeks.

The top index finished the day down 34.85 points, or 0.48%, at 7,299.99.

Elsewhere in Europe , sentiment was somewhat better. The German Dax improved 0.55% by the end of the session and the French Cac finished 0.03% higher.

Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said: “European markets have seen a choppy start to the week, as the end of week hope around a China reopening gives way to a semblance of reality that any reopening plan is unlikely to happen quickly.

The FTSE 100 has underperformed primarily due to a slide in the health care sector after GSK reported disappointing results on its Blenrep blood cancer drug trial

Michael Hewson, CMC Markets UK

“Sentiment has also been cautious ahead of tomorrow’s US mid-term elections and the latest CPI report later this week.

“The FTSE 100 has underperformed primarily due to a slide in the health care sector after GSK reported disappointing results on its Blenrep blood cancer drug trial which failed to meet its primary endpoint.”

The drugs giant closed down 68.2p at 1,377.4p as it recorded the second disappointing result in a matter of weeks.

Across the Atlantic, moved slightly higher at the start of play as it kept up the momentum from a strong end to last week.

Meanwhile, sterling has rebounded somewhat after a dire showing last week as it also benefited from a sell-off in the dollar.

The pound was up 0.75% against the dollar at 1.145, and was 0.4% higher against the euro at 1.146 at the close.

In company news, Paddy Power owner Flutter Entertainment saw its shares make gains after the firm claimed victory in a long-running dispute with Fox Corporation over its US FanDuel business.

Fox has a long-term option to purchase 18.6% of FanDuel and Flutter said the new arbitration ruling means the option will be based on a valuation of the company at 22 billion dollars (£19.2 billion).

Shares in Flutter were up 305p at 11,815p on Monday.

Fashion firm Joules lost almost a quarter of its value after it revealed talks with investors including founder Tom Joule to inject cash into the business as sales continue to disappoint.

It said it was also continuing to explore a possible company voluntary arrangement (CVA) restructuring as trading remains under pressure, with sales for the 11 weeks to October 30 lower than expected and profit margins taking a hit due to discount sales.

Joules was 3.22p lower at 10.48p at the close.

The price of oil edged higher despite disappointing trade data from China.

Brent crude oil increased by 0.5% to 99.06 US dollars per barrel when the London markets closed.

The biggest risers in the FTSE 100  were Ocado Group, up 40.2p at 674.2p, Frasers group, up 38.5p at 706p, Sainsbury’s, up 9.3p at 218p, Flutter Entertainment, up 305p at 11,815p, and Next, up 130p at 5,258p.

The biggest fallers of the day were GSK, down 68.2p at 1,377.4p, Centrica, down 3.3p at 76.62p, Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust, down 23.4p at 743.4p, Convatec, down 6p at 210.2p, and HSBC, down 10.6p at 479.4p.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

China tightens restrictions as rise in virus cases reported

Everyone in a district of 1.8 million people in China’s southern metropolis of Guangzhou was ordered to stay home Saturday to undergo virus testing and a major city in the southwest closed schools as another rise in infections was reported.Nationwide, a total of 11,773 infections were found over the past 24 hours, including 10,351 in people with no symptoms, the National Health Commission announced. China’s numbers are low, but the increase over the past week is a challenge to a “zero-COVID” strategy that aims to isolate every infected person.The quarantine for travelers arriving in China was shortened to five...
The Independent

Computer chip ban signals new era as Biden and Xi meet

The Biden administration's move to block exports of advanced computer chips to China is signaling a new phase in relations between the globe's two largest economies — one in which trade matters less than an increasingly heated competition to be the world’s leading technological and military power.The aggressive move, announced last month, will help set the tone for President Joe Biden’s upcoming meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Asia. It's evidence of Biden's determination to “manage” the U.S. competition with China, whose officials were quick to condemn...
The Independent

Rishi Sunak ‘set to cut defence spending in real terms’ as inflation soars

Rishi Sunak is said to be preparing to cut defence spending in real terms as planned budget hikes are dwarfed by soaring inflation.The allowance for all departments, including the Ministry of Defence (MoD), will rise in line with the 2021 spending review, representing a cash boost, according to reports.But it has been suggested this will be devalued by inflation, which is currently at 10%.The Chancellor has warned of a “tough road ahead” for the UK, with GDP contracting by 0.2%.Jeremy Hunt said on Friday he will be working to make a possible recession “shallower and quicker” in his highly anticipated...
The Independent

Jeremy Hunt ‘plans stealth VAT raid’ on small businesses OLD

Jeremy Hunt is reportedly planning a stealth move to force small businesses to pay thousands more in VAT as part of measures to plug a fiscal black hole feared to be as wide as £60bn.The chancellor will take to the House of Commons next Thursday to deliver a fiscal statement that will define Rishi Sunak’s nascent government, as the prime minister seeks to distance himself from the disastrous reign of Liz Truss, his short-lived predecessor.A mix of spending cuts and tax rises are expected in the economic policy package, with details of several thrifty schemes leaking out in recent...
The Independent

China's Xi, out of COVID bubble, faces changed world at G-20

After a lengthy absence from major international gatherings, Chinese leader Xi Jinping is leaving his country's COVID-19 bubble and venturing abroad next week into a dramatically changed world marked by rising confrontation.Xi will attend the G-20 meeting of industrial and emerging market nations in Indonesia followed by the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Thailand. He will meet individually with other leaders, including U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday in their first in-person talks since Biden took office in January 2021.The Chinese leader has relied mainly on speeches by video to deliver China’s message at the U.N. and other forums...
The Independent

Frustrations over ‘empty promises’ as activists say Cop27 is slow to deliver action

Frustration among climate campaigners is mounting at Cop27 over the “empty words and promises” of global leaders to take real action to curb fossil fuel pollution and make binding financial commitments to climate compensation.Loss and damage reparations for countries hit hardest by the crisis have been front and centre of the talks, but while many of the world’s top carbon-emitting countries have said they will consider contributing, none have said how much they would give as the first week of the global summit drew to a close. Activists say momentum at the so-called “implementation” summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt,...
The Independent

Breakthrough deal with France on migrant crossings ‘may be ready in days’

A breakthrough deal between the UK and France to combat Channel crossings by migrants could be ready within the next week, it has been reported. The agreement, which would see an increase in French police on the country’s northern beaches, could be ready as early as Monday, according to The Telegraph. Foreign secretary James Cleverly met with French foreign minister Catherine Colonna on Thursday to discuss the “urgency of tackling all forms of illegal migration”. The pair agreed to finalise the “ambitious package as soon as possible” in a statement released following their meeting. The UK-France agreement will reportedly see...
The Independent

AA calls for fuel duty cut to be extended

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is being urged to extend the 5p cut in fuel duty amid the “nightmare” of high costs for motorists.The AA said when then-chancellor Rishi Sunak announced earlier this year that the 5p fuel duty cut represented the biggest cut ever, it was set to remain in place until March 2023.The motoring organisation is pushing for the reduction to be extended beyond March due to the continued high pump prices and the cost-of-living crisis.The AA said that with petrol now in the region of 165p a litre and diesel close to 190p, this compares with 167.3p and 179.7p...
The Independent

The Independent

915K+
Followers
295K+
Post
452M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy