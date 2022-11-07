Read full article on original website
Tennessee is epicenter of U.S. flu cases as flu vaccinations lag behind
The CDC says Tennessee is among three epicenters of the flu virus across the country right now, experiencing the highest levels of flu virus spread in the country.
Metro Health offering free flu shots amid rising cases in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Some students are back in classrooms after several counties closed their campuses to prevent the spread of the flu. Schools in Perry, Coffee, Hickman, and Cannon counties were closed earlier this week as student cases were piling up. It is very early in flu season and...
Health Inspections: Grocery Stores in Cheatham County for Nov. 11, 2022
These are the health scores for grocery stores in Davidson County with their most recent inspection score as of November 10, 2022, according to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s latest available health score information. NameScoreAddressCityDate. ALDI96405 American RdNashville8/13/2021. ALDI851911 Ransom PlNashville10/31/2022. ALDI953758 Nolensville PikeNashville6/20/2022. ALDI98615 Gallatin AveNashville6/6/2022. ALDI1007035 Highway...
8th grader charged after Warren County threat
New charges for two accused of robbery, carjacking. New charges have been filed against two men accused of stealing a car and leading police on a chase. Veterans Day was extra special for more than 80 soldiers in the Tennessee National Guard serving in Africa for over a year as they returned home.
Schools close in Tennessee as sickness sweeps across the state
Sickness is sweeping across Tennessee and as a result, multiple school districts are closed Monday morning as emergency rooms, doctors' offices and clinics fill up.
Deputy de-escalates tense situation in Columbia
An off-duty Williamson County deputy faced some tense moments after a man threatening to take his own life grabbed the deputy's gun in Columbia. An off-duty Williamson County deputy faced some tense moments after a man threatening to take his own life grabbed the deputy's gun in Columbia. Exclusive look...
How the teacher aid shortage has affected this Mt. Juliet fourth grader
Schools across Middle Tennessee are stretched thin. During a visit to Mt. Juliet Elementary, NewsChannel 5’s Carrie Sharp saw the personal toll that takes.
Sumner County Schools Announces Free Teacher Certification Program
Residents with a bachelor's degree are eligible for free certification in certain fields. Officials with Sumner County Schools have announced that area residents who possess a bachelor's degree could be eligible for a free master's degree and teacher certification. The program is offered as a way to address a growing shortage of qualified teacher candidates. It is a part of the State of Tennessee's "Grow Your Own" initiative, designed to allow local school districts flexibility in identifying and certifying teacher candidates.
Wintry mix possible during a very cold weekend in Middle Tennessee
Very cold temperatures are expected this weekend across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky, and the overall trend is showing cooler than average temps for the next 10+ days.
Mt. Juliet police officer involved in deadly shooting identified
An investigation is underway after a passenger was reportedly shot and killed by a Mt. Juliet officer following a late night traffic stop from Nov. 2. That officer has since been identified. Mt. Juliet police officer involved in deadly shooting …. An investigation is underway after a passenger was reportedly...
Voters approve alcohol referendums in November elections
A number of middle Tennessee communities will have new spirits after approving ballot measures for the sale of alcohol in their corporate boundaries.
Antioch neighborhood terrorized by students skipping school
One neighbor says they have vandalized and even set the neighborhood playground on fire.
Powerball Winners Reported in Murfreesboro and Mt. Juliet
STATEWIDE – The captivating world-record Powerball jackpot run ended with a single ticket holder in California matching all six numbers drawn to win the $2.04 billion jackpot. Here in Tennessee, 194,528 winning Powerball tickets of various prize levels were sold, as well as an additional 29,076 Powerball Double Play...
School resource officer makes drug bust while greeting elementary students
SEWANEE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Franklin County school resource officer is being credited for making a drug bust while greeting students at Sewanee Elementary. While meeting with students, officer Josh Alexander noticed the smell of marijuana coming from a delivery truck that entered school property Thursday morning. Alexander spoke...
Cheatham County, TN Election Results: November 8, 2022
Election results for Cheatham County, Tennessee from November 8, 2022.
Rutherford County, TN Election Results: November 8, 2022
Election results for races in Rutherford County, Tennessee from November 8, 2022.
Williamson County, TN Election Results: November 8, 2022
Election results for the races in Williamson County, Tennessee from November 8, 2022.
Another School Threat, this time in Tullahoma
Tuesday morning, Tullahoma High School administration was made aware of a potential threat against the school. In an abundance of caution, the campus was placed on a soft lockdown as Tullahoma Police and school administration performed a thorough safety check throughout the campus. After the investigation, no credible evidence of...
Gov. Lee outlines goals for second term
Cheatham Co. blood drive goes back to teens in deadly crash. People in Cheatham County came to Pleasant View Baptist Church on Thursday to help four students recovering from a deadly car accident a month ago. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. The Coffee County Sheriff's Department is asking the public...
