Midterm elections 2022 - live: Warnock trails and Fetterman leads in final pre-election polls

With Election Day looming in this year’s midterms, polls are showing that the contest to control the US Senate is down to the wire, while Republicans are placed to retake the House of Representatives. According to polling aggregator FiveThirtyEight and lead forecaster Nate Silver, the Senate contest in particular remains much where it was at the start of the year, with numerous swing-state races on a knife-edge.

Early vote numbers, meanwhile, are surging and have just passed the total reached in the 2018 midterm cycle, particularly in Georgia, where Democrats hope the more than 2 million votes already cast will favour them.

In the last few days, Joe Biden has campaigned in Albuquerque, San Diego, and Joliet, Illinois, before joining former President Barack Obama in Philadelphia to get out the vote for PennsylvaniaSenate candidate John Fetterman . Mr Obama and Mr Fetterman held an event in Pittsburgh earlier on Saturday and Bernie Sanders also campaigned in the state.

Former president Donald Trump, meanwhile, was in Pennsylvania on Sunday before heading to Florida, where he and Governor Ron DeSantis held separate rallies, adding further fuel to speculation of a rivalry between the two.