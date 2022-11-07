ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dr. Oz Defeat to John Fetterman Sparks Avalanche of Memes, Jokes

Dr. Mehmet Oz has faced mockery on social media following his loss to Democratic candidate John Fetterman in the Pennsylvania Senate race. After 91 percent of votes were counted as of early Wednesday morning, Fetterman lead Oz with 50 percent of ballots cast to the Republican's 47.6 percent, while Libertarian candidate Erik Gerhardt had garnered 1.4 percent support.
'The Crown' Controversy a 'Royal Hit' to Distract From Harry Memoir—Podcast

The controversies surrounding the fifth season of Netflix's hit royal drama series The Crown and potential "factual inaccuracies" could have been a "royal hit" to distract from a larger problem facing the monarchy—Prince Harry's upcoming memoir—Newsweek's The Royal Report podcast has heard. Chief royal correspondent Jack Royston and...
