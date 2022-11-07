Read full article on original website
Dr. Oz Defeat to John Fetterman Sparks Avalanche of Memes, Jokes
Dr. Mehmet Oz has faced mockery on social media following his loss to Democratic candidate John Fetterman in the Pennsylvania Senate race. After 91 percent of votes were counted as of early Wednesday morning, Fetterman lead Oz with 50 percent of ballots cast to the Republican's 47.6 percent, while Libertarian candidate Erik Gerhardt had garnered 1.4 percent support.
Paris Hilton Subtly Supports Johnny Depp Amid Rihanna Fashion Show Backlash
The "Simple Life" alum's Instagram comment has racked up thousands of likes.
Biden Apologizes for Struggles With Teleprompter During Speech
The president has been mocked in the past by his political opponents for stumbling over his words during speeches.
Lindsay Lohan Calls out Tina Fey When Asked About 'Mean Girls' Sequel
The actress said on Thursday's "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" that a sequel was "in Tina Fey's hands and Lorne Michaels," the movie's creative team.
'The English' Star Chaske Spencer on Connecting to Eli: 'I Never Fit In'
Chaske Spencer spoke to Newsweek about making "The English" alongside Emily Blunt, and how he felt a kinship with his character Eli Whipp as an "outsider."
Hollywood's Diversity 'Blacklash' Has Started, Says Producer Effie Brown
"America's sweetheart" Gabrielle Union shines in one of her grittiest roles yet in 'The Inspection'.
'The Crown' Controversy a 'Royal Hit' to Distract From Harry Memoir—Podcast
The controversies surrounding the fifth season of Netflix's hit royal drama series The Crown and potential "factual inaccuracies" could have been a "royal hit" to distract from a larger problem facing the monarchy—Prince Harry's upcoming memoir—Newsweek's The Royal Report podcast has heard. Chief royal correspondent Jack Royston and...
