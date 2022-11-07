ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

FIRST ALERT: Nicole forms in Atlantic, to impact Lowcountry this week

By Live 5's Patrick Phillips and Steven Ardary
 4 days ago
Photo: Live 5 News

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The 14th named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season formed on Monday.

Subtropical Storm Nicole reached maximum sustained winds near 45 mph Monday morning and is forecasted to strengthen over the next few days becoming at or near hurricane intensity by Wednesday or Wednesday night.

As of 8 a.m. Monday morning, Nicole was located near latitude 25.99 north and longitude 69.1 west moving north-northwest near 14 mph. Winds of 40 mph or greater extend outward up to 275 miles to the east of the center. The estimated minimum central pressure recently measured by NOAA Hurricane Hunters is 1002 mb or 29.58 inches.

Forecasters say the storm will turn to the northwest later on Monday and a decrease in forward speed is expected. A westward or west-southwestward motion is forecasted Tuesday through early Thursday.

Meteorologist Joey Sovine says the highest impacts in the Lowcountry are the potential for coastal flooding and beach erosion and rain with heavy rain possible Thursday and Friday. Sovine says most places will be breezy, but it could be gusty along the coast.

The Atlantic Hurricane Season runs through Nov. 30.

Charleston, SC
