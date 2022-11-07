Read full article on original website
The Most Stressful Cities to Drive In? There’s Two in Pacific Northwest
A recent study shows that two Pacific Northwest cities rank in the top 10 in the US when it comes to drivers being stressed out by road conditions, traffic, and more. These 2 cities stress drivers out big time. HiRoad insurance has released information from a study that was done...
Midterm Election 2022: Results from the top races in Oregon and Portland
Here are the results for the biggest Oregon races including the race for governor, Portland's charter reform and a statewide measure requiring permits for gun sales. The 2022 Midterm Election is here, and Oregonians will soon begin learning the outcomes of important races throughout our region. Voters are electing a new governor, choosing new federal representatives and deciding policy for hot topics like health care, gun control and Portland's government structure.
Tina Kotek claims victory in Oregon governor’s race; Associated Press has not declared winner
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – While votes are still being counted, Tina Kotek's campaign announced just after 8 p.m. Wednesday it was projecting Kotek winning the Oregon governor's race based on reported projections from The Oregonian/OregonLive and OPB.
kptv.com
Oregon election results for key races
See more election results on the Secretary of State websites for Oregon and Washington. *** Results on the Oregon Sec. of State’s website refresh every 15 minutes. Watch live election coverage, here.
Floating home breaks free, escapes to Washington amid strong winds
As rainy and windy conditions ramped up in Oregon Friday afternoon, Multnomah County Sheriff's Office said a floating home on the Columbia River broke free from the marina.
WWEEK
As Officials Release First Tallies, Tina Kotek Holds Narrow Lead Over Christine Drazan in Governor’s Race
A large crowd of nervous Democrats watched the first tallies of ballots in a state of collective anxiety this evening at the Hyatt Regency at the Oregon Convention Center. Forty miles away in Silverton, Republicans clustered around an optimistic Christine Drazan, who hopes to be the first Republican woman ever elected governor in Oregon.
thelundreport.org
Feds Will Penalize 21 Oregon Hospitals For High Readmissions
Twenty-one hospitals in Oregon will be penalized with reduced Medicare payments due to higher-than-expected readmission rates over the past few years, according to federal data compiled by Kaiser Health News. Those hospitals include some of the largest facilities in the state: Salem Hospital, Legacy Emanuel Medical Center, Adventist Health Portland...
KATU.com
'We are not going to become Portland,' Vancouver moves forward with 3rd Safe Stay shelter
VANCOUVER, Wash. — The Vancouver City Council voted Monday to move forward with its third Safe Stay community. Safe Stays are city-run homeless shelters, giving access to food, sleeping space, and social services to try and help people find stability. The Council held several public information sessions recently. These...
KATU.com
Is this your dog? Tigard Police seek owner of lost pup
TIGARD, Ore. — Tigard Police are reaching out to find the owner of a lost dog. They say the female dog was found on Tuesday night near SW 130th Ave & SW Starview Lane. The dog isn't microchipped, but is well-behaved and rode with the police all the way to the vet.
Multiple Injuries Reported In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Cowlitz County (Cowlitz County, WA)
The Police department reported a motor vehicle crash in Cowlitz county at around 6:40 a.m. The accident happened on state route 504 near Toutle. A 24-year-old man from Aberdeen was driving a 2013 Ford Econoline passenger van on eastbound state route 504. The driver veered off the road and collided...
$1.9B Powerball numbers delayed by technical issue
In order to be eligible for the Powerball jackpot on Monday, Nov. 7, people have to purchase tickets by 7 p.m. that night. The winning numbers will then be drawn at 7:59 p.m.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Oregon State Police Fish & Wildlife Division Seeking Information on Wasted Salmon in Hood River County
HOOD RIVER COUNTY - The Oregon State Police Fish & Wildlife Division is seeking any information on the unlawful waste of Salmon recently discovered in Hood River County. A Trooper with the OSP Fish & Wildlife Division responded to a call of a large dump site of dead salmon on November 2 near Exit 51 on I-84 and Wyeth Rd, not far from Cascade Locks, OR.
KTVL
Two storms this weekend could bring several inches of rain, over a foot of snow for some
SOUTHERN OREGON & NORTHERN CALIFORNIA — We've seen our fair share of rain and snow since the pattern change in October, but this weekend rain and snowfall amounts could double with two different storms moving in. Both systems are the first atmospheric river set-ups of the season and could...
Gas thieves drill into tanks in Battle Ground
Sgt. Chris Skidmore with the Clark County Sheriff's Office said they see this kind of crime intermittently and suggest people do what they can to protect their cars.
Vancouver crash actually a shooting; Man, 26, critical
What at first appeared to be a traffic crash in Vancouver turned out to be a shooting that critically wounded a man, police said Monday afternoon.
Within 24 hours, Portland mayor directs city to remove homeless camps, build pickleball courts
A homeless encampment in a Portland, Oregon, park was removed this week and a construction crew showed up the next day to build pickleball courts and other recreational facilities.
Highway 26 shuts down in both directions after fatal crash near Banks
At least one person has died following a crash on Highway 26 near Banks on Friday, authorities said.
kptv.com
Police identify homicide victim in Northeast Portland shooting
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Police identified a woman who died in a shooting in Northeast Portland on the night of November 2. Police units responded to the 4600 block of NE Lombard Street at around 8:30 p.m. where they found a woman and a man shot. The woman, 35-year-old Shirlene Beaver, died at the scene. The man was injured and taken to the hospital for treatment.
kptv.com
Man dies after being struck by vehicle on SR-500 in Vancouver
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A man died Sunday night after he was hit by a vehicle on State Route 500 in Vancouver, according to Washington State Patrol. The crash happened just before 10:30 p.m. on westbound SR-500 near Northeast Andresen Road. WSP said a man walked into a lane from the center median and was hit by a Lexus LS 460 that was heading west.
1 dead after jumping into Willamette River from bridge: PFR
A body was pulled from the Willamette River Monday morning, according to Portland Fire & Rescue.
