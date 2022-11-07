ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cascade Locks, OR

KGW

Midterm Election 2022: Results from the top races in Oregon and Portland

Here are the results for the biggest Oregon races including the race for governor, Portland's charter reform and a statewide measure requiring permits for gun sales. The 2022 Midterm Election is here, and Oregonians will soon begin learning the outcomes of important races throughout our region. Voters are electing a new governor, choosing new federal representatives and deciding policy for hot topics like health care, gun control and Portland's government structure.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Oregon election results for key races

See more election results on the Secretary of State websites for Oregon and Washington. *** Results on the Oregon Sec. of State’s website refresh every 15 minutes. Watch live election coverage, here.
OREGON STATE
thelundreport.org

Feds Will Penalize 21 Oregon Hospitals For High Readmissions

Twenty-one hospitals in Oregon will be penalized with reduced Medicare payments due to higher-than-expected readmission rates over the past few years, according to federal data compiled by Kaiser Health News. Those hospitals include some of the largest facilities in the state: Salem Hospital, Legacy Emanuel Medical Center, Adventist Health Portland...
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Is this your dog? Tigard Police seek owner of lost pup

TIGARD, Ore. — Tigard Police are reaching out to find the owner of a lost dog. They say the female dog was found on Tuesday night near SW 130th Ave & SW Starview Lane. The dog isn't microchipped, but is well-behaved and rode with the police all the way to the vet.
TIGARD, OR
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Oregon State Police Fish & Wildlife Division Seeking Information on Wasted Salmon in Hood River County

HOOD RIVER COUNTY - The Oregon State Police Fish & Wildlife Division is seeking any information on the unlawful waste of Salmon recently discovered in Hood River County. A Trooper with the OSP Fish & Wildlife Division responded to a call of a large dump site of dead salmon on November 2 near Exit 51 on I-84 and Wyeth Rd, not far from Cascade Locks, OR.
HOOD RIVER COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Police identify homicide victim in Northeast Portland shooting

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Police identified a woman who died in a shooting in Northeast Portland on the night of November 2. Police units responded to the 4600 block of NE Lombard Street at around 8:30 p.m. where they found a woman and a man shot. The woman, 35-year-old Shirlene Beaver, died at the scene. The man was injured and taken to the hospital for treatment.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Man dies after being struck by vehicle on SR-500 in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A man died Sunday night after he was hit by a vehicle on State Route 500 in Vancouver, according to Washington State Patrol. The crash happened just before 10:30 p.m. on westbound SR-500 near Northeast Andresen Road. WSP said a man walked into a lane from the center median and was hit by a Lexus LS 460 that was heading west.
VANCOUVER, WA

