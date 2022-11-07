Read full article on original website
Erie Cemetery Association General Manager to Retire
The Board of Trustees of the Erie Cemetery Association (ECA) announced that General Manager/Secretary Clarke Kuebler is set to retire during the first quarter of 2023. The ECA is a Pennsylvania non-profit corporation that owns and operates three non-denominal cemeteries, the Erie Cemetery, Laurel Hill Cemetery and Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.
Jamestown Lawmakers Discuss Demolition Costs
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Those with Jamestown City Council are still figuring out what to do with their dwindling ARPA funding. Now, officials are considering allocating some money to demolish dilapidated and condemned buildings. Through a resolution allocating one million dollars in American Rescue Plan Act funds,...
Jamestown Emergency Homeless Shelters Set To Be Instated Soon
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – City of Jamestown officials are currently setting up two emergency homeless shelters, with plans to open before temperatures take a dive. There will be a total of two shelters, one at Joy Fellowship Free Methodist Church, located at 515 East 7th Street, and another at the Gateway Center on Water Street. Combined, each will house close to 30 beds.
Erie Police Warn of Scammers Impersonating Officer, Demanding Money
City of Erie Police are warning the public about a scam in which someone is impersonating an officer and demanding money. The victim told investigators they were contacted by a person who claimed to be a police officer and demanded money for missing a court hearing. The suspect is believed...
Woman Pleads Guilty To Role In Alleged Jamestown Drug Trafficking Op.
BUFFALO, NY (WNY News Now) – A 36-year-old woman has plead guilty to her alleged role in a drug trafficking operation in Jamestown. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Buffalo says Rachelle Allison pleaded guilty to federal charges. It was alleged that Allison worked with her then boyfriend, Ryan...
Dunkirk Woman Arrested, Faces Felony Charges In Assault Of Child
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) — A City of Dunkirk woman has been arrested and faces felony charges after allegedly causing serious injury to a child. The Chautauqua County District Attorney’s Office announced the arrest of 34-year-old Titiana Berrios on Thursday. While details of the incident were withheld,...
Accused Area Drug Dealer Pleads Guilty To Role In Fatal Overdose
BUFFALO, NY (WNY News Now) – An accused Jamestown area drug dealer has plead guilty to selling fentanyl, which lead to a fatal overdose in 2020. The U.S. Attorney Office says 30-year-old Garson Butcher entered the guilty plea on Wednesday. He was charged by the DEA, with assistance from Jamestown Police, federally with distribution of fentanyl causing death, narcotics conspiracy, and using and maintaining a drug-involved premises.
Chautauqua County Man Faces Several Drug, Weapons Charges
RIPLEY, NY (WNY News Now) – A Chautauqua County man faces several drug and weapons charges following a traffic stop and subsequent narcotics investigation this week. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office arrested 27-year-old Alexander Latta on Tuesday after he was pulled over for an alleged traffic infraction on Burton Road in the Town of Ripley.
Newly Installed Display Lights Up The Night On Jamestown’s Waterfront
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A project to turn what otherwise could be an overlooked infrastructure element into a vibrant nighttime display is complete. Newly installed light displays are now in place at several landmarks around Jamestown’s waterfront. While officials have been testing the feature over the...
Project To Illuminate Jamestown’s Cityscape Is Complete
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A project to illuminate Jamestown’s cityscape is complete. Mayor Eddie Sundquist is hosting a “flip the switch” celebration to cap off the Riverwalk Illumination Project. This effort installed multi-colored at several notable locations across town, including at Jamestown City Hall.
Two illegal dispensaries busted in Jamestown, NY
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Two businesses recently were shuttered by the city of Jamestown after allegedly dispensing cannabis illegally. The city announced that it shut down a business at 214 Fairmount Ave. and another at 29 N. Main St. Neither business had a license to sell cannabis from the New York State Office of Cannabis Management. Both […]
Jamestown Teacher Walking Over 60 Miles For Charity This Weekend
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown teacher is ‘walking’ the extra mile, over 60 specifically, to the Buffalo Bills stadium as part of a fundraiser for local youth this weekend. Collaborative Children’s Solutions owner Patrick Smeraldo plans to take on an impressive feat in order...
Homeless Help: Community Shelter Services
Throughout his life, Earl Raybond has experienced homelessness. "I just hope and pray that someday, you won't go on the streets and become a homeless person," said Raybond. "I mean you get wet, you can get cold and I've been both, if not all of it. Me and my wife. It's not an easy life."
New York City Native and Titusville Resident Featured on Vietnam Reflections
Harry Correa was right in the middle of all the action. He had the dangerous job of helicopter gunner, firing from his window seat. Correa told Erie News Now, "I had 118 combat missions and yes, it was rough." During his career, Correa served with many heroes. "One person in...
Late Season Brush Fires Keep Crews Busy In Chautauqua County
CARROLL, NY (WNY News Now) – Around a half-a-dozen late season brush fires kept first responders in Chautauqua County busy. From the Town of Hanover, to Sherman, to Frewsburg crews had their hands full on Thursday afternoon. The first fire broke out around 1 p.m. off of Bragg Road...
Family Of Deceased Jamestown Man Seeks Closure, Answers In Death
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown family is pleading for the public’s help, as they try to figure out what happened to their loved one, who was found deceased in Downtown Jamestown last month. A passerby discovered 51-year-old Clarence Kelwaski Jr’s remains in downtown Jamestown back...
Missing Gannon student found, drowned after kayaking incident
Pennsylvania State Police in Crawford County have report a Gannon student who was reported missing this weekend has drowned. Kevin Niako, 19, was reported missing after a kayaking incident on Saturday, Nov. 5. According to Crawford County Coroner Scott Schell, Niako’s kayak flipped around 6 p.m., and he was not wearing a life vest. Niako […]
Art's Bakery in West Millcreek is On the Market
A sweet sale in West Millcreek, Erie News Now has confirmed that Art's Bakery is on the market. We talked to longtime owner Gordon Evans, who said while the bakery has quietly been for sale for a few months, he just recently brought on a realtor. It's listed for just...
Fire Heavily Damages Sunset Bay Garage
SUNSET BAY, NY (WNY News Now) – An investigation is underway to determine what sparked a garage fire in a northern Chautauqua County community. On Wednesday afternoon, several area fire crews responded to the lakeside community of Sunset Bay. The Sunset Bay Fire Company found heavy fire fully engulfing...
Crews Respond To Frewsburg Forest Fire
CARROLL, NY (WNY News Now) – A brush fire spread to a wooded area in the Town of Carroll. Chautauqua County Fire Dispatch reports several fire departments responded to the area of Bragg and Elderkin Roads to fight a forest fire. The call first came in around 1 p.m. on Thursday.
