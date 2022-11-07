Jessica Simpson Responds To Fans' Concern After 'Strange' Ad Performance

Photo: Getty Images

Jessica Simpson has responded to fans who are concerned about her well-being after she shared an online ad that many believed featured her acting strange. The ad was for Pottery Barn Kids and featured Simpson showing off her 3-year-old daughter Birdie 's room. Fans took to the comments to point out that the star sounded like she was struggling to get out her words.

"Please tell me I'm not the only one that hears her voice being totally slow...is she ok?!?!," one fan wrote as well as endless comments pointing out that something seemed off in the video. One commenter even wrote, "Great, we saved Britney [Spears] and now we gotta save Jessica *sighs* hold on girl, we’re coming."

Just days later, Simpson posted a clip of herself singing in her studio with a lengthy caption about how "peoples' comments and judgments can still hurt deeply with their incessant nagging."

While she didn't directly address people's concerns she did offer some insight into her personal life. "The most important thing I have learned through the last 5yrs without alcohol being a guard for escapism, is that I CAN and ALWAYS WILL get through it," she wrote in the caption. "I am capable of pretty much anything I care enough about to put my mind to. I am present. I am deeply inspired. I am determined. I am honest. I care about other people. After grounding myself just now with my voice and the lyrics across my heart, I feel compassion for the opinionated hate that some people can so effortlessly just blurt out with such intensity on social media or in the media in general. We all have our days of wanting to be, look, do, and feel better. Nobody is alone with that feelin’ that I can promise you.

She also offered some advice to her followers, "A little advice…live inside your dreams and move through them. Don’t give up on yourself because someone else did. Stay true to YOU. It has worked for me in this chaotic life thus far. Nothin’ and nobody will rob me of my joy. Ya might come close but it is mine to own. Yours should be too."

Her sister Ashlee Simpson took to the comments to show some support, writing "Love you," with a red heart emoji.