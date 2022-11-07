ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Ireland scrumhalf Murray injured out of rest of home series

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

DUBLIN (AP) — Scrumhalf Conor Murray will play no further part in Ireland’s home rugby series this month due to the groin injury against South Africa last weekend.

Murray limped off in the first half of what was his 100th Ireland cap on Saturday.

He will miss games against Fiji this Saturday and Australia a week later at Lansdowne Road.

He was ruled out by Ireland on Monday.

Two others who were injured on Saturday in the 19-16 win over the Springboks, prop Tadhg Furlong (ankle) and inside center Stuart McCloskey (arm), were passed fit to train.

Center Robbie Henshaw will join them after getting over the hamstring complaint which forced him to withdraw from the South Africa test.

Captain Jonathan Sexton was recovering from a dead leg.

___

More AP rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Buttler dreams big for England before T20 World Cup final

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — England cricket captain Jos Buttler is on the cusp of living out a boyhood dream and is embracing all expectations surrounding Sunday’s Twenty20 World Cup final against Pakistan. A record-breaker in short-form cricket, the first-year captain hopes England can add the T20 world championship...
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
565K+
Post
588M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy