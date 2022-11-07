Read full article on original website
South Korean court approves extradition of woman accused of New Zealand ‘suitcase murders’
A court in South Korea has approved the extradition of a woman facing murder charges in New Zealand in connection with a case in which the remains of two dead children were found in abandoned suitcases. The Seoul High Court told CNN Friday it had ruled that the woman could...
Japan minister quits over execution remark, PM delays trip
TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has delayed his departure for three upcoming summits in Southeast Asia to sack and replace his justice minister, who was widely criticized over a remark he made about capital punishment. Justice Minister Yasuhiro Hanashi told reporters he submitted his resignation on Friday. That was two days after he commented at a meeting that his low-profile job only made the noon news when he approved death penalties in the morning. The remark sparked criticism from the opposition as well as within governing party, which is already mired in a controversy over its decades-long ties to the Unification Church. The South Korea-based church is accused in Japan of improper recruitment and brainwashing of adherents into making huge donations.
Germany rejects Iranian complaint over stance on protests
BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s foreign minister has rejected a complaint by her Iranian counterpart that she was taking an “interventionist” stance over protests in Iran and pushed back against his pledge of a “firm” response. Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian wrote in a tweet addressed to Germany’s Annalena Baerbock on Thursday that “provocative, interventionist & undiplomatic stances don’t signal sophistication & wisdom.” His comments followed a speech to the German parliament by Baerbock on Wednesday in which she said that Berlin won’t let up in pursuing further sanctions against Tehran over its crackdown on protests. She said Germany also is working to secure a special meeting of the U.N. Human Rights Council on Iran.
Israel’s Netanyahu given chance to form far-right government
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s president has asked former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to form a new government, presenting the longtime leader currently standing trial on corruption charges with the chance to end an era of political instability and elections in Israel with his partners on the far right. Friday’s decision by President Isaac Herzog was announced by his office after he consulted with leaders of all of the parties elected to Parliament in last week’s general election. He will formally designate Netanyahu with the task on Sunday and give him a month to cobble together a governing coalition. It looks set to become the most right-wing government in Israel’s history.
Australian PM wants to ask China’s Xi to lift trade barriers
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says he’ll ask Chinese President Xi Jinping to lift billions of dollars in trade barriers in the event that the two leaders hold their first bilateral meeting. Both leaders will attend a Group of 20 meeting in Indonesia then an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum meeting in Thailand next week. Albanese was speaking in Sydney before departing Australia on Friday for an East Asia Summit in Cambodia, which Xi will not attend. A face-to-face meeting between the Chinese and Australian leaders would mark a major reset in a bilateral relationship that plumbed new depths under the nine-year rule of Australia’s previous conservative government.
UN rights body to hold urgent session on Iran amid crackdown
GENEVA (AP) — The U.N.’s top human rights body will hold a special session on Iran in the wake of the government’s violent and deadly crackdowns on protesters, threats against journalists and other alleged human rights violations in the Islamic republic. The Human Rights Council will meet on Iran in the week of Nov. 21 following a diplomatic push led by Germany and Iceland. Demonstrations that have swept Iran this fall have become one of the boldest challenges to Iran’s ruling clerics since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. Security forces have sought to quash dissent.
SE Asian leaders do little to raise pressure on Myanmar
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Southeast Asian leaders have done little to ramp up pressure on Myanmar to comply with their plan for peace, agreeing to a course of action that largely kicks the matter down the road. With violence in Myanmar spiraling out of control since the military seized power in 2021, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations has been trying to implement a five-point plan for peace, so far with little effect. The group has banned leaders of Myanmar from participating in its top-level events, and some had been pushing for that ban to be broadened. But instead, leaders decided Friday to review the matter later “if the situation requires.”
Amid crisis, Hezbollah seeks ally in next Lebanese president
BEIRUT (AP) — The leader of Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group says he wants the next Lebanese president to be a figure who won’t “betray” the Iran-backed faction. Hassan Nasrallah spoke on Friday through a video-link to supporters gathered to mark Hezbollah’s Martyrs Day, a commemoration of the group’s fallen fighters. Nasrallah did not name a favorite but his remarks indicated the shadowy militant leader plans to exert influence over who becomes next president. Lebanon’s parliament failed to elect a new president in five attempts after the term of President Michel Aoun, a strong ally of Hezbollah, ended on Oct. 31. That left Lebanon in a political vacuum with a caretaker government that does not have full powers.
Russian ambassador blames Japan for strained relations
TOKYO (AP) — Russia’s ambassador to Tokyo has blamed Japan for straining relations between the countries by imposing sanctions on Moscow over its war with Ukraine. Mikhail Galuzin also accused the United States of attempting to isolate Russia from the international community and of pressuring many countries into supporting a U.N. General Assembly resolution against Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. Japan has joined the United States and European nations in sanctioning Russia over its invasion. In response, Moscow has suspended talks on a peace treaty with Tokyo that would formally end their World War II hostilities.
Mumbai Terror Attacks Fast Facts
Here’s a look at the 2008 terror attacks in Mumbai, India, which took place November 26-29, 2008. Ten Pakistani men associated with the terror group Lashkar-e-Tayyiba stormed buildings in Mumbai, killing 164 people. Nine of the gunmen were killed during the attacks, one survived. Mohammed Ajmal Kasab, the lone surviving gunman, was executed in November 2012.
12 killed in Nigeria gasoline tanker explosion, police say
ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — A gasoline tanker crashed and then exploded in north-central Nigeria, killing at least 12 people, police said Friday. The tanker had brake failure along a major road in the Ofu council area in Kogi state on Thursday night when it collided with a vehicle obstructing the highway, causing a fireball, a police spokesman told The Associated Press.
Popular Istanbul mayor on trial, could face political ban
ISTANBUL (AP) — A prosecutor has repeated a demand for Istanbul’s mayor to be convicted on charges of insulting members of Turkey’s Supreme Electoral Council. The move came on Friday. Critics allege the case is an attempt to remove a key opponent of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan from the political scene. Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu is a member of the opposition Republican People’s Party. He faces up to four years in prison if found guilty of the charge and could also be barred from holding office. Imamoglu was elected to lead Turkey’s largest city in March 2019 and Erdogan’s party challenged his win. He denies insulting members of the electoral council. The trial was adjourned until Dec. 14.
China confirms Xi to attend G-20, APEC meetings
BEIJING (AP) — China has confirmed leader Xi Jinping will attend both the meeting of the Group of 20 industrialized countries and the gathering of Asian Pacific nations this month in his first major overseas trip since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said Friday that Xi would meet with U.S. President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron and other leaders on the sidelines of the twin summits. He will first attend the G-20 in Indonesia, followed immediately by the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Thailand. Xi has largely avoided foreign travel since the beginning of the outbreak while China adheres to its strict “zero-COVID” policy mandating lockdowns and quarantines.
Iran-born brothers charged in Sweden with spying for Russia
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Swedish prosecutors say two Iranian-born brothers have been charged with aggravated espionage for allegedly spying for Russia and its military military intelligence service GRU for around a decade. Authorities said Friday that one of them men worked for Sweden’s domestic intelligence agency. Authorities identified them as 42-year-old Peyman Kia and 35-year-old Payam Kia. One of the men was also indicted for the alleged gross unauthorized handling of secret information. It wasn’t immediately clear which of the brothers it was.
Ex-guard at UK’s Berlin embassy admits spying for Russia
LONDON (AP) — A former security guard at the British embassy in Berlin has admitted spying for Russia and faces up to 14 years in prison. David Ballantyne Smith, 58, pleaded guilty to eight charges under the Official Secrets Act. Prosecutors say he gave Russia’s military attache in Berlin information including details of the activities, identities, addresses and phone numbers of British civil servants. Smith admitted guilt during a hearing last week at London’s Central Criminal Court. Reporting restrictions were lifted on Friday. Prosecutors say Smith was motivated by a hatred of Britain and was angry that the embassy flew the rainbow flag in support of the LGBTQ+ community. He will be sentenced at a later date and faces a maximum of 14 years.
As major powers meet in Asia, the rest of the world is pressed to pick a side
World leaders are converging in Phnom Penh this weekend for the first in a series of international summits in Southeast Asia over the coming week, where divisions between major powers and conflict threaten to overshadow talks. The first stop is the Cambodian capital where leaders from across the Indo-Pacific will...
Microsoft blames Russian military-linked hackers for ransomware attacks in Poland and Ukraine
Hackers linked to Russia’s military were very likely behind ransomware attacks last month on Ukrainian and Polish transportation and logistics organizations, Microsoft said Thursday. The revelation will raise concerns in Washington and European capitals that allies supporting Ukraine against Russia’s invasion could face greater cyber threats from Moscow.
Australia blames Russians for health insurance data theft
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australian officials say Moscow must he held to account for Russian cybercriminals accused of hacking Australia’s largest health insurer and dumping customers’ personal medical records on the dark web. Almost 10 million current and former Medibank customers’ personal data was stolen. Australian Federal Police took the unusual step Friday of attributing blame for the unsolved cybercrime. They say a group of “loosely-affiliated cybercriminals” operating like a business in Russia are likely responsible for the Medibank attack, as well as other significant security breaches around the world. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says Russia must be “held accountable for the disgusting attacks.”
