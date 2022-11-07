ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NJBPU Accepts Grid Modernization Report that Would Improve Interconnection Rules

The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (NJBPU) today formerly accepted a report, titled Grid Modernization Study: New Jersey Board of Public Utilities, which outlines a framework for modernizing the power grid and provides recommendations that would improve New Jersey’s interconnection rules. The state’s grid modernization initiative included research...
Wow, This Diner is the Oldest Diner in New Jersey

We think of New Jersey and we know it's all about our diners. My favorite is breakfast at a diner. I love weekends and family time at our favorite diner. Is it the specialty pancakes, the sausage gravy, or the eggs? Diner food at breakfast, lunch, or dinner is always the best.
DUMONT, NJ
Uptick in SBA/NJEDA-Backed Loans

New Jersey banks are seeing strong demand for U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) loans when compared to the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. “COVID hit and we pivoted to Paycheck Protection Program loans for a couple of years,” says Chris Kneer, first senior...
Gangbanger busted for shooting death of NJ entrepreneur over dodgy car rental

The gunman wanted for killing a New Jersey entrepreneur over a bogus car rental was busted when officers approached a double-parked car and recognized him, police said Friday. Kevin Faneus, a 22-year-old Crip gang member, was nabbed Wednesday on Nostrand Ave. in East Flatbush, less than a half-mile from where he allegedly killed Julftson Remy, 24, early on Sept. 17. Faneus was charged with ...
BROOKLYN, NY

