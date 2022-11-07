Read full article on original website
NJBPU Accepts Grid Modernization Report that Would Improve Interconnection Rules
The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (NJBPU) today formerly accepted a report, titled Grid Modernization Study: New Jersey Board of Public Utilities, which outlines a framework for modernizing the power grid and provides recommendations that would improve New Jersey’s interconnection rules. The state’s grid modernization initiative included research...
NY SNAP recipients to receive at least another $95 in November
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The New York State Office of Temporary Disability and Assistance (OTDA) posted its emergency allotments (EA) schedule for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) households in October. SNAP recipients will once again receive at least $95 in addition to their monthly benefits. SNAP benefits have been crucial...
The Oldest Town in New Jersey is One of the Oldest in America
New Jersey is full of history and we have discussed many historical people, places, and things in the Garden State. New Jersey being one of the first colonies in the United States makes it easy to have a rich history. We were among the first so we are among the oldest in America.
Wow, This Diner is the Oldest Diner in New Jersey
We think of New Jersey and we know it's all about our diners. My favorite is breakfast at a diner. I love weekends and family time at our favorite diner. Is it the specialty pancakes, the sausage gravy, or the eggs? Diner food at breakfast, lunch, or dinner is always the best.
Uptick in SBA/NJEDA-Backed Loans
New Jersey banks are seeing strong demand for U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) loans when compared to the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. “COVID hit and we pivoted to Paycheck Protection Program loans for a couple of years,” says Chris Kneer, first senior...
First Monkeypox-Related Death of New Jersey Resident
A northern New Jersey resident was the first in the state to die of Monkeypox.Morristown Minute. A northern New Jersey resident was the first in the state to die of Monkeypox, according to the New Jersey Department of Health.
The easy step that will give you up to 5x your Powerball winnings – that many don’t know about
New Jersey Lottery officials would love to see someone from New Jersey win Monday night’s record Powerball lottery – a drawing that could have a jackpot of as much as $2 billion. After all, the state where the winning ticket is sold gets a cut. They also want...
No Jackpot Winners Saturday, But Some Million-Dollar Tickets Sold in NY, NJ
While there weren't any new Powerball billionaires waking up Sunday morning, a handful are $1 million richer than when they went to bed. Saturday's Powerball results weren't bad news for everyone -- lottery officials say at least 16 tickets sold ahead of the drawing earned a $1 million prize. The...
Woman Caught on Cam Hanging Nooses Above Sign for Black Congressional Candidate in NJ
Cape May County authorities say they’re investigating a hate crime in which a woman was caught on camera hanging stuffed animals with nooses above a campaign sign for a Black Congressional candidate on Election Day. Police and prosecutors in Cape May County said a blonde-haired woman was seen on...
$1M, Sixteen $50K Powerball Tickets Sold Across NJ As Jackpot Rolls To $1.9B
A $1 million Powerball ticket and a slew of third-tier winning tickets were sold across New Jersey, as the jackpot rolls to yet another record-high. The numbers from the Saturday, Nov. 5 drawing were: 28, 45, 53, 56 and 69. The Red Power Ball number was 20. The Power Play was 3X.
New Jersey Powerball winner takes home $1 million prize; 16 others won $50,000
NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — While nobody won the $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot, a New Jersey winner took home $1 million in Saturday’s drawing, according to the Lottery. The winning million-dollar ticket was sold at the Quick Stop at 940 Inman Ave. in Edison. In addition, 16 New Jersey tickets matched four of the five white […]
$1 Million Powerball Ticket Sold At Hudson Valley, New York Store Again!
Do you want to win the record Powerball jackpot? You might want to purchase tickets at this extremely lucky Hudson Valley, New York store. All eyes remain on the Powerball lottery jackpot. That's because no one hit Saturday's jackpot. If someone had won the $1.6 billion jackpot that would have been a Powerball record.
Passenger killed after tire crashes windshield on NJ Turnpike
EAST WINDSOR — A woman was killed in a freak accident late Sunday afternoon when a tire crashed through the windshield of an SUV on the New Jersey Turnpike. State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said the left front tire of a southbound Acura RDX became separated from the vehicle, went over the center divider and into the northbound lanes.
Delaware Man Stole $200K In Mid-Atlantic Jewelry Store Heists, Fled To Philly: Feds
A Delaware man is accused of stealing up to $200,000 in jewelry in an interstate crime spree that stretched the mid-Atlantic, federal authorities say. Michael Larbi, 24, of Dover is charged in connection with a string of heists that took place between October 2020 and February 2021, said US Attorney Philip R. Sellinger in a release Friday, Nov. 4.
2 deaths in NJ after deer cause separate car accidents
Deer are being blamed for causing two deaths in two separate incidents in New Jersey on Sunday. In Gloucester County, Franklin Deputy Police Chief Matthew DeCesari said a deer ran onto Delsea Drive around 5:15 p.m. and struck a Kia Soul. The deer went through the front windshield on the...
Gangbanger busted for shooting death of NJ entrepreneur over dodgy car rental
The gunman wanted for killing a New Jersey entrepreneur over a bogus car rental was busted when officers approached a double-parked car and recognized him, police said Friday. Kevin Faneus, a 22-year-old Crip gang member, was nabbed Wednesday on Nostrand Ave. in East Flatbush, less than a half-mile from where he allegedly killed Julftson Remy, 24, early on Sept. 17. Faneus was charged with ...
N.J. Election Results: Jeff Van Drew Re-Elected To South Jersey Seat in Congress
Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R) has won re-election in New Jersey's Second Congressional District, NBC News projects. Van Drew, a former Democrat who switched parties amid former President Donald Trump's impeachment proceedings in early 2020, defeated challenger Tim Alexander to retain his seat. Van Drew originally won the 2nd District...
A $1 Million Powerball Ticket Was Sold in New Jersey
We know how big the drawing was for the NJ Lotter Powerball on Saturday night. The drawing was worth $1.5 Billion and there were no winners except for a couple of good winners in New Jersey, maybe not the billion, but some winners. We all buy lottery tickets and put...
Steady stream of voters in newly redrawn 3rd Congressional District Tuesday
If the first few hours of voting in today's midterm elections are any indicator, it's going to be a busy day at Garden State polling centers.
MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle clashes with Gov. Kathy Hochul over crime in New York: 'We don't feel safe'
MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle clashed with Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday over crime, insisting New Yorkers "don't feel safe" and are "worried" ahead of the midterms.
