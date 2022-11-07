Read full article on original website
Trump faces blame from GOP as he moves forward with WH bid
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is moving forward with his planned Tuesday announcement, pressing on with a third presidential run. His decision comes as members of his party continue to blame him for an unexpectedly poor midterm showing and some call for the party to move on. Some advisers had urged Trump to delay his planned announcement until after the Dec. 6 Senate runoff election in Georgia that could determine which party controls the Senate. Trump is rebuffing that advice as he finds himself in a position of extraordinary vulnerability after dominating the party, largely unchallenged, since he won the nomination in 2016.
Trump sues January 6 committee seeking to block subpoena for his testimony and documents
Former President Donald Trump has sued the House select committee investigating January 6, 2021, as a way to challenge its subpoena for documents and his testimony, according to filings in a federal court in Florida. Trump is challenging both the legitimacy of the committee — which multiple courts have upheld...
Trump, New York AG both propose retired judge to serve as monitor of Trump Org.
Lawyers for former President Donald Trump and the New York attorney general’s office both proposed that retired Judge Barbara Jones serve as the monitor to oversee the Trump Organization’s financial statements. Attorneys for both camps were required to submit their nominations of who should serve in the monitor...
Trump Org. executive says he helped colleagues dodge taxes
NEW YORK (AP) — One of Donald Trump’s top moneymen has admitted to breaking the law to help fellow Trump Organization executives avoid taxes on company-paid apartments and other perks. Senior Vice President and Controller Jeffrey McConney gave his testimony at the company’s criminal tax fraud trial on Thursday. He admitted to preparing misleading tax returns and failing to report the benefits to tax authorities. McConney is in his third day on the witness stand. He said that a few years before Trump became president, the company’s accountant raised concerns about the way it paid out holiday bonuses — a topic that has consumed hours of trial testimony. McConney was granted immunity to testify as a prosecution witness.
Justices cheered at conservative group’s anniversary dinner
WASHINGTON (AP) — Four of the five Supreme Court justices who overturned the constitutional right to abortion attended the conservative Federalist Society’s black-tie dinner marking its 40th anniversary. The justices turned out Thursday night to celebrate the group that helped then-President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans move the American judiciary to the right. Justice Samuel Alito got a loud ovation in the main hall at Washington’s Union Station. Justice Amy Coney Barrett spoke briefly. Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh also attended, but Justice Clarence Thomas did not. The Federalist Society’s dinner came at a moment when opinion surveys show Americans think the Supreme Court is becoming more political and give it dismal approval ratings.
Biden says climate efforts ‘more urgent than ever’ at summit
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt” (AP) — President Joe Biden, speaking Friday at an annual international summit on climate change, urged world leaders to “double down” on their resolve to fight global warming, saying Russia’s invasion of Ukraine reinforces the need to phase out fossil fuels. “We...
Biden celebrated a major victory on climate this year. But this issue could prove insurmountable
President Joe Biden arrives Friday at the UN’s COP27 summit in Egypt with a climate change victory in-hand: a massive US law passed this year that experts have told CNN will go far to help transition the country to renewable energy. Democrats’ Inflation Reduction Act contained $370 billion for...
Tiffany Trump’s wedding assembles a family divided over its patriarch’s political future
After three days on hurricane watch, Tiffany Trump breathed a sigh of relief. The weather in Palm Beach, Florida, was finally easing and the forecast for Saturday, her wedding day, looked sunny and warm. Two people familiar with the bride-to-be’s mood tell CNN that Donald Trump’s younger daughter, his only child with second wife Marla Maples, had been “stressed” about the late-season storm and what it might mean for her Mar-a-Lago celebration with 25-year-old Michael Boulos, her boyfriend of four years.
Amid crisis, Hezbollah seeks ally in next Lebanese president
BEIRUT (AP) — The leader of Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group says he wants the next Lebanese president to be a figure who won’t “betray” the Iran-backed faction. Hassan Nasrallah spoke on Friday through a video-link to supporters gathered to mark Hezbollah’s Martyrs Day, a commemoration of the group’s fallen fighters. Nasrallah did not name a favorite but his remarks indicated the shadowy militant leader plans to exert influence over who becomes next president. Lebanon’s parliament failed to elect a new president in five attempts after the term of President Michel Aoun, a strong ally of Hezbollah, ended on Oct. 31. That left Lebanon in a political vacuum with a caretaker government that does not have full powers.
Thousands join nationalist march on Polish Independence Day
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Tens of thousands of people in Warsaw have marched peacefully in a yearly Independence Day march organized by Polish nationalist groups. The march is controversial because it is led by far-right groups, and has included white nationalist and anti-immigrant messages in the past. But many people, including some with young children, came from across Poland on Friday to take part and show their patriotism. Many carried Poland’s national white-and-red flag. Warsaw’s mayor said he was relieved that the event avoided violence. But he said he was still disturbed by the anti-Ukrainian and anti-European Union messages some marchers carried. Some protesters also chanted slogans against Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose forces have invaded neighboring Ukraine.
UN rights body to hold urgent session on Iran amid crackdown
GENEVA (AP) — The U.N.’s top human rights body will hold a special session on Iran in the wake of the government’s violent and deadly crackdowns on protesters, threats against journalists and other alleged human rights violations in the Islamic republic. The Human Rights Council will meet on Iran in the week of Nov. 21 following a diplomatic push led by Germany and Iceland. Demonstrations that have swept Iran this fall have become one of the boldest challenges to Iran’s ruling clerics since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. Security forces have sought to quash dissent.
Republican Joe Lombardo will defeat Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, CNN projects
Republican Joe Lombardo, the popular sheriff of Clark County, will defeat Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak after arguing that he did not do enough to get the economy moving after the devastating impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic. Nevada has been a battleground state since the early 1990s, but Joe Biden narrowly...
Israel’s Netanyahu given chance to form far-right government
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s president has asked former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to form a new government, presenting the longtime leader currently standing trial on corruption charges with the chance to end an era of political instability and elections in Israel with his partners on the far right. Friday’s decision by President Isaac Herzog was announced by his office after he consulted with leaders of all of the parties elected to Parliament in last week’s general election. He will formally designate Netanyahu with the task on Sunday and give him a month to cobble together a governing coalition. It looks set to become the most right-wing government in Israel’s history.
Key UN committee seeks legal opinion on Israel’s occupation
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — A key U.N. committee has approved a draft resolution calling on the International Court of Justice to urgently issue an advisory opinion on the legal consequences of denying the Palestinian people the right to self-determination as a result of Israel’s actions since the 1967 war. The measure was vehemently opposed by Israel, which argued that it will destroy any chance of reconciliation with the Palestinians. The vote in the General Assembly’s Special Political and Decolonization Committee on Friday was 98-17 with 52 abstentions. The resolution will now go to the 193-member assembly for a final vote before the end of the year, when it is virtually certain of approval.
Germany rejects Iranian complaint over stance on protests
BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s foreign minister has rejected a complaint by her Iranian counterpart that she was taking an “interventionist” stance over protests in Iran and pushed back against his pledge of a “firm” response. Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian wrote in a tweet addressed to Germany’s Annalena Baerbock on Thursday that “provocative, interventionist & undiplomatic stances don’t signal sophistication & wisdom.” His comments followed a speech to the German parliament by Baerbock on Wednesday in which she said that Berlin won’t let up in pursuing further sanctions against Tehran over its crackdown on protests. She said Germany also is working to secure a special meeting of the U.N. Human Rights Council on Iran.
Zelensky proclaims strategic Kherson 'ours', as US hails Ukraine's victory
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky declared Kherson "ours" after Russia withdrew troops from the city, which the US hailed Saturday as an "extraordinary victory". The US hailed Ukraine's "extraordinary victory" in recapturing Kherson from the Russians on Saturday.
Democrat Schrier wins reelection to Washington’s 8th
SEATTLE (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep Kim Schrier has won a third term in Washington’s 8th U.S. House district, fending off a challenge from Republicans who targeted the seat as part of their efforts to flip the chamber. Schrier, a pediatrician, is the only Democrat to have held the seat since the district was created in the early 1980s. She defeated Matt Larkin, a lawyer, abortion rights opponent and former Washington attorney general candidate who painted her as too far left. Washington’s 8th Congressional District stretches across the Cascade Mountains, encompassing wealthy Seattle exurbs populated by tech workers and central Washington farmland.
What student loan borrowers need to know after a federal court struck down Biden’s forgiveness program
Student loan borrowers are now waiting indefinitely to see if they’ll receive debt relief under President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program after a federal judge in Texas struck down the program Thursday, declaring it illegal. The Department of Justice immediately appealed to the 5th US Circuit Court...
Trump loyalist Boebert’s reelection bid could go to recount
DENVER (AP) — Republican Lauren Boebert’s race against Democrat Adam Frisch remained extremely tight on Thursday and could be headed for a recount. The tightness of the race has garnered national attention as Republicans inch closer to the 218 seats that would give them control of the U.S. House. Boebert was seen as a lock in the state’s sprawling, conservative leaning 3rd Congressional District but she trailed on election night. Boebert only took a roughly 800-vote lead after two days of additional counting with thousands of ballots left to be tabulated. The margin gave her a 0.2 percentage point lead, well within the 0.5-point margin that triggers an automatic recount.
Tina Kotek of Oregon will be one of first out lesbian governors in US, CNN projects
Democrat Tina Kotek will win the open gubernatorial race in Oregon, CNN projects, becoming one of the nation’s first out lesbian governors along with Democrat Maura Healey, who clinched the Massachusetts governorship Tuesday. Kotek’s Republican opponent, Christine Drazan, conceded the race Friday. The contest to succeed term-limited Democratic Gov....
