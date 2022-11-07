Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
norfolkneradio.com
Kalkbrenner leads No. 9 Creighton in 96-61 rout of N Dakota
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Ryan Kalkbrenner scored 24 points and three nights after a flat performance in its opener, No. 9 Creighton looked like the team it was expected to be in a 96-61 rout of North Dakota. The Fighting Hawks were Creighton’s second straight opponent from the Summit...
norfolkneradio.com
Nebraska's Thompson out for Michigan game
For the second week in a row, Nebraska will be without its starting quarterback. The Omaha World-Herald reports Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph confirmed on Thursday that junior Casey Thompson will not play against Michigan on Saturday. Thompson suffered an injury during Nebraska’s loss to Illinois on Oct. 29...
norfolkneradio.com
Jim Pillen wins election, becomes Nebraska's new governor
Republican hog farmer Jim Pillen from Columbus has defeated Democrat state Senator Carol Blood of Lincoln to become the new governor of Nebraska. According to the Nebraska Secretary of State website, Pillen received around 60.5% percent of the vote, winning all but two counties in Nebraska. Blood received around 35.5% of the total votes, winning the counties of Douglas and Lancaster. Libertarian candidate Scott Zimmerman also received votes, coming in at just under 4%.
norfolkneradio.com
Death sentence upheld in Nebraska killing, dismemberment
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Supreme Court has rejected the initial appeal of a man sentenced to death for the killing and dismemberment of a Lincoln woman he met through a dating app. Aubrey Trail argued, among other claims in his appeal, that he should have been granted a mistrial after he cut his own throat in front of the jury with a razor blade he had snuck into the courtroom. The state's high court said it “will not permit Trail to benefit from his own bad behavior during trial.” Trail was convicted of first-degree murder in the 2017 death of 24-year-old Neligh native Sydney Loofe and sentenced to death last year. Prosecutors said the 56-year-old Trail and his then-girlfriend, Bailey Boswell, planned Loofe's death then together dismembered and dumped her body.
norfolkneradio.com
Officials: 2 killed in small plane crash in rural Nebraska
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (AP) — Officials say the pilot and a passenger in a small airplane were killed when the plane crashed in a rural area near North Platte in central Nebraska. Television station KNOP reports that the National Transportation Safety Board said the single-engine plane crashed around 9:30...
norfolkneradio.com
Update: Missing Lincoln inmate found after crash in Lincoln
A Lincoln inmate with ties to Pierce is back behind bars after he escaped from a community corrections center in Lincoln. According to the Lincoln Police Department, 47-year-old Christopher Manzer was involved in a car crash near 13th Street and Highway 2 Wednesday night, where he suffered minor injuries, before being taken into custody again.
norfolkneradio.com
Inmate missing from Lincoln Corrections Center
Authorities need your help in locating an inmate who went missing from the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln. 47-year-old Christopher Manzer did not return to the facility from his community job. He was sentenced to 13 years and four months to life on for second degree murder when he used a shotgun to kill his father in Pierce back in June of 1993. He was also charged with assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony.
