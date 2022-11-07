Read full article on original website
Related
KEYT
UN rights body to hold urgent session on Iran amid crackdown
GENEVA (AP) — The U.N.’s top human rights body will hold a special session on Iran in the wake of the government’s violent and deadly crackdowns on protesters, threats against journalists and other alleged human rights violations in the Islamic republic. The Human Rights Council will meet on Iran in the week of Nov. 21 following a diplomatic push led by Germany and Iceland. Demonstrations that have swept Iran this fall have become one of the boldest challenges to Iran’s ruling clerics since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. Security forces have sought to quash dissent.
KEYT
Iran-born brothers charged in Sweden with spying for Russia
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Swedish prosecutors say two Iranian-born brothers have been charged with aggravated espionage for allegedly spying for Russia and its military military intelligence service GRU for around a decade. Authorities said Friday that one of them men worked for Sweden’s domestic intelligence agency. Authorities identified them as 42-year-old Peyman Kia and 35-year-old Payam Kia. One of the men was also indicted for the alleged gross unauthorized handling of secret information. It wasn’t immediately clear which of the brothers it was.
Biden working on ties with Southeast Asia in shadow of China
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — President Joe Biden is formally kicking off his participation at a conference of southeast Asian nations on Saturday, looking to emphasize the United States’ commitment in the region where a looming China is also working to expand its influence. Biden’s efforts at the...
KEYT
Biden lands in Cambodia to meet Asian allies ahead of Xi meeting
President Joe Biden arrived in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on Saturday morning local time for a series of summits and meetings between the US president and leaders of Southeast Asian nations. The weekend of meetings in Cambodia comes ahead of the highly anticipated Group of 20 summit next week in Indonesia...
KEYT
Biden says climate efforts ‘more urgent than ever’ at summit
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt” (AP) — President Joe Biden, speaking Friday at an annual international summit on climate change, urged world leaders to “double down” on their resolve to fight global warming, saying Russia’s invasion of Ukraine reinforces the need to phase out fossil fuels. “We...
KEYT
SE Asian leaders do little to raise pressure on Myanmar
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Southeast Asian leaders have done little to ramp up pressure on Myanmar to comply with their plan for peace, agreeing to a course of action that largely kicks the matter down the road. With violence in Myanmar spiraling out of control since the military seized power in 2021, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations has been trying to implement a five-point plan for peace, so far with little effect. The group has banned leaders of Myanmar from participating in its top-level events, and some had been pushing for that ban to be broadened. But instead, leaders decided Friday to review the matter later “if the situation requires.”
KEYT
Trump faces blame from GOP as he moves forward with WH bid
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is moving forward with his planned Tuesday announcement, pressing on with a third presidential run. His decision comes as members of his party continue to blame him for an unexpectedly poor midterm showing and some call for the party to move on. Some advisers had urged Trump to delay his planned announcement until after the Dec. 6 Senate runoff election in Georgia that could determine which party controls the Senate. Trump is rebuffing that advice as he finds himself in a position of extraordinary vulnerability after dominating the party, largely unchallenged, since he won the nomination in 2016.
KEYT
Ex-guard at UK’s Berlin embassy admits spying for Russia
LONDON (AP) — A former security guard at the British embassy in Berlin has admitted spying for Russia and faces up to 14 years in prison. David Ballantyne Smith, 58, pleaded guilty to eight charges under the Official Secrets Act. Prosecutors say he gave Russia’s military attache in Berlin information including details of the activities, identities, addresses and phone numbers of British civil servants. Smith admitted guilt during a hearing last week at London’s Central Criminal Court. Reporting restrictions were lifted on Friday. Prosecutors say Smith was motivated by a hatred of Britain and was angry that the embassy flew the rainbow flag in support of the LGBTQ+ community. He will be sentenced at a later date and faces a maximum of 14 years.
KEYT
Popular Istanbul mayor on trial, could face political ban
ISTANBUL (AP) — A prosecutor has repeated a demand for Istanbul’s mayor to be convicted on charges of insulting members of Turkey’s Supreme Electoral Council. The move came on Friday. Critics allege the case is an attempt to remove a key opponent of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan from the political scene. Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu is a member of the opposition Republican People’s Party. He faces up to four years in prison if found guilty of the charge and could also be barred from holding office. Imamoglu was elected to lead Turkey’s largest city in March 2019 and Erdogan’s party challenged his win. He denies insulting members of the electoral council. The trial was adjourned until Dec. 14.
KEYT
Germany rejects Iranian complaint over stance on protests
BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s foreign minister has rejected a complaint by her Iranian counterpart that she was taking an “interventionist” stance over protests in Iran and pushed back against his pledge of a “firm” response. Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian wrote in a tweet addressed to Germany’s Annalena Baerbock on Thursday that “provocative, interventionist & undiplomatic stances don’t signal sophistication & wisdom.” His comments followed a speech to the German parliament by Baerbock on Wednesday in which she said that Berlin won’t let up in pursuing further sanctions against Tehran over its crackdown on protests. She said Germany also is working to secure a special meeting of the U.N. Human Rights Council on Iran.
KEYT
US Customs and Border Protection commissioner is asked to resign, sources say
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas asked US Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Chris Magnus to resign this week, two sources familiar with the discussions tell CNN. Magnus has been criticized internally for being out of touch with the agency and publicly for the handling of the US-Mexico border. During his...
KEYT
South Korean court approves extradition of woman accused of New Zealand ‘suitcase murders’
A court in South Korea has approved the extradition of a woman facing murder charges in New Zealand in connection with a case in which the remains of two dead children were found in abandoned suitcases. The Seoul High Court told CNN Friday it had ruled that the woman could...
Ethiopia hosts UN internet meeting after cutting off Tigray
GENEVA — (AP) — A U.N. body devoted to promoting broader and better access to the internet is about to hold its annual meeting in Ethiopia, whose government has cut off internet access in its northern Tigray region during a two-year war there. Critics say Ethiopia stands out...
KEYT
Key UN committee seeks legal opinion on Israel’s occupation
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — A key U.N. committee has approved a draft resolution calling on the International Court of Justice to urgently issue an advisory opinion on the legal consequences of denying the Palestinian people the right to self-determination as a result of Israel’s actions since the 1967 war. The measure was vehemently opposed by Israel, which argued that it will destroy any chance of reconciliation with the Palestinians. The vote in the General Assembly’s Special Political and Decolonization Committee on Friday was 98-17 with 52 abstentions. The resolution will now go to the 193-member assembly for a final vote before the end of the year, when it is virtually certain of approval.
KEYT
UK summons Iran envoy over alleged threats to journalists
LONDON (AP) — Britain’s foreign minister has summoned Iran’s top diplomat in London to protest alleged threats against journalists in the U.K. The Foreign Office said Friday that London’s Metropolitan Police had “contacted a number of U.K.-based journalists, having received credible information about a threat to their lives.” It did not identify the journalists, but U.K-based Farsi-language satellite news channel Iran International said earlier this week that police had told two of its journalists about “an imminent, credible and significant risk to their lives and those of their families.” Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said “we do not tolerate threats to life and intimidation of any kind towards journalists, or any individual, living in the U.K.”
KEYT
Biden celebrated a major victory on climate this year. But this issue could prove insurmountable
President Joe Biden arrives Friday at the UN’s COP27 summit in Egypt with a climate change victory in-hand: a massive US law passed this year that experts have told CNN will go far to help transition the country to renewable energy. Democrats’ Inflation Reduction Act contained $370 billion for...
KEYT
Australia blames Russians for health insurance data theft
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australian officials say Moscow must he held to account for Russian cybercriminals accused of hacking Australia’s largest health insurer and dumping customers’ personal medical records on the dark web. Almost 10 million current and former Medibank customers’ personal data was stolen. Australian Federal Police took the unusual step Friday of attributing blame for the unsolved cybercrime. They say a group of “loosely-affiliated cybercriminals” operating like a business in Russia are likely responsible for the Medibank attack, as well as other significant security breaches around the world. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says Russia must be “held accountable for the disgusting attacks.”
KEYT
As major powers meet in Asia, the rest of the world is pressed to pick a side
World leaders are converging in Phnom Penh this weekend for the first in a series of international summits in Southeast Asia over the coming week, where divisions between major powers and conflict threaten to overshadow talks. The first stop is the Cambodian capital where leaders from across the Indo-Pacific will...
KEYT
Thousands protest in Bulgaria for higher salaries
SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Thousands of Bulgarians have taken to the streets to demand higher salaries to compensate for surging inflation that has hit the European Union’s poorest member. The demonstration on Friday was organized by the country’s two largest trade unions. Protesters gathered in front of the parliament building holding banners and chanting requests for decent pay as winter nears. The unions handed to parliament a joint declaration which calls for a speedy adoption of next year’s budget to avoid the risk of freezing the minimum wage at its current level despite inflation. They also demanded support for large groups of people that are exposed to energy poverty before the heating season and protection of labor rights of workers.
KEYT
How Brian Kemp took on Trump and created a blueprint for the GOP
After a disappointing election they blame partly on the influence of Donald Trump, Republicans across the country are looking to Georgia’s newly reelected governor for inspiration. Those eyeing a potential 2024 confrontation with the former president may find wisdom in the Brian Kemp playbook, starting with page one: The...
Comments / 0