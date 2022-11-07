ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan Haunts & Legends: 6 stories of the creepy, spooky and unexplained in our state

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fc9MF_0j1pdqtA00

(WWJ) The property at Eloise Asylum in Westland, Michigan, hasn't functioned as a medical facility since 1979. But for the last several years, the grounds have served not only as a haunted attraction, but as a place for paranormal hunts.

Thirty minutes away, in Detroit's Midtown, an iconic turn of the century mansion is home to what some say is the "most haunted restaurant in America."

And just road trip away in the Upper Peninsula, a "Bigfoot expert" claims there's scientific evidence these legendary creatures dwell in the woods.

Want to know more? For anyone into things creepy, spooky, freaky, mythical or weird, here are our favorite episodes of The Daily J podcast — exploring the unexplained, paranormal and the stuff of legend in our state. Listen via the player above, and remember to subscribe to The Daily J in the free Audacy app, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments / 0

Related
UPMATTERS

Michigan couple wins $100,000 to build tire-shaped house out of old tires

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A unique Airbnb rental will open for renters next summer after a Southwest Michigan couple won a contest through the popular home share site. Clayton Brown and Kim Sullivan won a $100,000 prize after entering a rendering of a tire-shaped home also made of tires to Airbnb’s OMG! Fund.
MICHIGAN STATE
iheart.com

ALERT! Box Tree Moth found in Michigan - Amy Stone

This BYGL Alert is an update on the box tree moth (BTM) (Cydalima perspectalis). On May 28, 2021, BYGL contributor Joe Boggs authored an alert about this invasive species that was on the radar, and continues to be on the radar for Ohio. The alert can be found at: https://bygl.osu.edu/index.php/node/1792.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Weather Going from the 70s to 20s – Here’s Where

Is it really November in Michigan? It hasn’t felt like it lately, and I’ve personally loved the warm weather. That said, unfortunately for warm weather lovers, that unseasonable weather is ending very soon. This weekend, the warm weather will be out of much of Michigan. A strong cold...
MICHIGAN STATE
99.1 WFMK

Look Inside This Creepy Abandoned Home In Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. If you're looking for your next haunt, this abandoned home in Monroe, Michigan, maybe the next stop on your list. The home looks almost as if the...
MONROE, MI
CBS Detroit

Five-day "quiet period" begins Thursday ahead of firearm deer season in Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - Firearm deer season is almost upon us, but before you can participate hunters must adhere to the five-day "quiet period" from Nov. 10-14.Michigan's Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says it is unlawful to transport or possess a rifle or shotgun with buckshot, slug load, ball load or cut shell in an area frequented by deer. Unloaded firearms securely encased or carried in the trunk of a vehicle may be transported to or from a hunting camp, according to the DNR."From sighting in rifles to sprucing up the old deer blind, preseason activities can be a hectic time for...
MICHIGAN STATE
MetroTimes

See ‘8 Mile’ people and places 20 years later [PHOTOS]

Twenty years ago, Eminem's 8 Mile gave the world a cinematic look into Detroit's hip-hop culture. Despite its global release, 8 Mile is very much a local movie, featuring places and landmarks that, at the time, were mostly known only to Detroiters. It made references to Motor City culture and featured more than a few familiar faces; it's the film that everyone in the metro area knows someone who was in it or worked on it. It also arned Eminem his Oscar for Best Original Song and the film, and told everyone that Cranbrook was a private school.
DETROIT, MI
97.9 WGRD

Cold Snap Could Make Michigan Firearm Deer Season One of the Best

It has been unseasonably warm for the 2022 archery season for Michigan whitetail deer but a cold snap this is coming could make for one of the best firearm seasons in years. The sun over the bow hunter's shoulder says it all for the 2022 archery deer season. I have hunted a lifetime in Michigan and this has been one of the consistently warmest seasons I can remember in a long time. Most deer hunters know that it's the colder temperatures that get the deer moving in their breeding cycle.
MICHIGAN STATE
HipHopDX.com

Tee Grizzley Donates Hundreds Of Free Meals In Detroit To Celebrate New Album

Detroit, MI - Tee Grizzley has taken some time out of his latest album rollout to give back to his community, donating hundreds of free meals to his Detroit hometown. To celebrate the release of his new album Chapters of the Trenches, Grizzley opened up a pop-up food truck in his old neighborhood and donated 400 “Tee Grizzley Bowls” from Hoodbachi Grill to the community that raised him.
DETROIT, MI
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
39K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy