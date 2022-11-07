(KNSI) – Among the races on the ballot Tuesday were local county races. In Benton County, Christine Scherbing beat Sean Gitch for Auditor/Treasurer. Nadean Inman held the office. Inman agreed not to run again after it was discovered she did not live in Benton County. In the Soil and Water Conservation District 3, incumbent Jacob Scherer lost his seat to challenger Mike Winkelman 61.3% to 38.10%.

STEARNS COUNTY, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO