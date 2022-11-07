Read full article on original website
Related
knsiradio.com
State Veterans Day Ceremony Back In Person
(KNSI) — Attendees of the state’s official Veterans Day ceremony are gathering in person today for the first time since 2019. The program begins at 10:00 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial Community Center in Inver Grove Heights. The list of speakers taking part in the event includes Minnesota...
knsiradio.com
Meteorologists: Rains are Beneficial, But Not a Drought Buster
(KNSI) – The newest release from the United States Drought Monitor shows worsening conditions across central Minnesota, but that is likely misleading. Meteorologist Brent Hewett of the National Weather Service Twin Cities office in Chanhassen explains. “That only accounts for data up until 6:00 a.m. Tuesday morning and a...
knsiradio.com
Benton, Sherburne, and Stearns County Commissioners Race Results
(KNSI) – Among the races on the ballot Tuesday were local county races. In Benton County, Christine Scherbing beat Sean Gitch for Auditor/Treasurer. Nadean Inman held the office. Inman agreed not to run again after it was discovered she did not live in Benton County. In the Soil and Water Conservation District 3, incumbent Jacob Scherer lost his seat to challenger Mike Winkelman 61.3% to 38.10%.
knsiradio.com
Sports Wrap: ROCORI Back To The Bank; Milaca Can’t Hold On Against New London
(KNSI) – High School Football. ROCORI 22, North Branch 12: It was a game dictated by North Branch’s run-heavy offense early on. They controlled the ball and kept ROCORI’s high-powered offense from getting into a rhythm. At halftime, the Spartans managed to eke out a small 6-0 lead thanks to a first quarter trick play. Will Steil found Adam Langer for a 52-yard touchdown pass.
Comments / 0