Another LSU earthquake: Tigers' Alabama upset registered on seismograph… twice

If you needed perspective on just how rocking Tiger Stadium was on Saturday night, just know it literally shook the earth ... twice.

The university shared screenshots of its on-campus seismograph from throughout the game, which registered two key moments, involving freshman TE and a star QB blossoming before our very eyes.

- 10:03 p.m.: Jayden Daniels runs in a xxx-yard TD on the Tigers' opening play of their OT possession

- 10:06 p.m.: Mason Taylor catches the game-winning 2-point conversion from Daniels

The rumble should've been no surprise for anyone in attendance or even watching on television. Several times throughout the game the crowd at Tiger Stadium was having a clear effect on Alabama's offense, particularly on a pair of first quarter drives when they were backed up near their own end zone directly in front of the raucous student section.

Applauding the crowd on Saturday night in Death Valley -- which justifiably stormed the field for the second time in three weeks -- was one of the first things head coach Brian Kelly made sure to do in his post-game comments.

"The crowd was unbelievable," Kelly said. "They created an energy unlike one that I can remember, that was sustainable for our football team. That was truly a home-field advantage for us."

Some other notable "earthquake games" include the 2011 NFL playoff game between the New Orleans Saints and Seattle Seahawks and the 2013 Iron Bowl between Auburn and Alabama.

LSU is next in action on Saturday on the road against Arkansas, with the chance to clinch the SEC West and a spot in the SEC Championship with a win and an Ole Miss loss to Alabama.