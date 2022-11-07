ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jemele Hill Expands Her Unbothered Network With ‘Sanctified’ Podcast

By Shamika Sanders
 4 days ago

Source: Unbothered Network / Sanctified Podcast

Digital safe spaces for Black women to have honest conversations are rising. From HB x MN’s very own Listen To Black Women to Black Girl Stuff on Revolt, journalist Jemele Hill is expanding her Unbothered Network with two Black-women-led podcasts: Sanctified and The Black Girl Bravado.

According to the press release, Sanctified — hosted by Deborah Joy Winans and Lyvonne Briggs — boldly centers the stories of Black women for whom the spiritual status quo is no longer enough. Anchored by transparent testimonies, Sanctified makes space for women to interrogate, lament, resist, and triumph over the church’s double standards that have deeply impacted them. Through stories and conversations, Sanctified is a pathway to communal reflection and healing for women who are churched, unchurched, or find themselves somewhere in between. From the pulpit, to the pew, to the parking lot, this show amplifies the thoughts, trials, and triumphs of women figuring out their faith authentically. Nothing is taboo. Shame is unwelcome. And grace abounds.”

Listen to the trailer, here .

The podcast “Jemele Hill is Unbothered” was launched in 2019. In 2021, she partnered with Spotify to launch the Unbothered Network in 2021. As defined by the Unbothered website, “Black women are primary, when it comes to audience, creators, and behind-the-scenes leadership. Join us as we boldly change the audio landscape.”

Hill won an Emmy for “Outstanding News Special” for her work with ABC and was named journalist of the year by the National Association of Black Journalists in 2018. She also took home two NAACP Image Awards for Outstanding Podcast – Arts & Entertainment, and Outstanding Podcast – Society & Culture for her “Jemele Hill is Unbothered” podcast.

Catch Sanctified on Spotify on 11/9.

Listen To Black Women: Why Do People Feel Comfortable Criticizing A Black Woman's Body?

Listen To Black Women: Can Men Be Emotionally Available If They Lack Emotional Intelligence?

