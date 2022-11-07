ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
iHeartRadio

Veteran Rapper Hurricane G Passes Away At 52

By Tony M. Centeno
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XUqap_0j1pdYCC00
Photo: YouTube via ThirstinHowlThe3rd

Veteran rapper Gloria "Hurricane G" Rodríguez has passed away, and the Hip-Hop community is mourning her loss.

On Sunday, November 6, EPMD's Erick Sermon took to social media to break the sad news. Sermon said that his heart "is hardened" after the rapper's death, who he shares a daughter with. A cause of death has not yet been revealed, however, her daughter Lexus revealed she was battling stage 4 lung cancer back in May.

“I don’t know how many of you understand what that means but even after 30 years of life I’m still trying to process it myself," Lexus said . "I have never cried so much in my life I have never felt so disconnected from reality in my life."

Hurricane G got her start in the early '90s rapping in English and Spanish as a member of the Def Squad alongside Sermon, Keith Murray and Redman . She got her big break on Red's hit "Tonight's Da Night" and appeared on his 1994 album Dare Iz A Darkside . As one of the first Puerto Rican women to make it in the rap game, she continued to appear on other projects with Xzibit , Organized Konfusion and Delinquent Habits until her debut album All Woman dropped via H.O.L.A. Recordings in 1997. Domingo Padilla, who produced her first LP, also paid homage to G.

“R.I.P. to my good friend Hurricane G.Really sad news to get,” Domingo wrote. “I was blessed to know her and produce her debut album. God bless her family and daughter.”

After her debut album dropped, Hurricane G went on to appear on Diddy's single "Public Enemy 2000" off his Forever album in 1999. Since then, she dropped her second and final project Mami & Papi with Thirstin Howl III in 2013.

Rest in peace, Hurricane G.

Comments / 0

Related
HipHopDX.com

Erick Sermon & Domingo Mourn Passing Of Hurricane G

Rapper Hurricane G, born Gloria Rodriguez in Brooklyn, New York and who was once down with Def Squad, has passed away. There are no details on the cause of her death at press time, but various members of the Hip Hop community have confirmed her death on social media. Producer...
BROOKLYN, NY
Los Angeles Times

Rapper Hurricane G dies at 52 after battle with lung cancer

New York Rapper Hurricane G, known for songs including “El Barrio” and “Underground Lockdown,” has died after a battle with lung cancer. 4:12 p.m. Nov. 7, 2022An earlier version of this post said Hurricane G was featured on Redman songs including “Dare Iz a Darkside.” She was actually featured on “We Run N.Y.,” which was a track on the album “Dare Iz a Darkside.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ETOnline.com

Takeoff's Celebration of Life at Atlanta Arena: Fans and Celebrities Gather to Remember Migos Rapper

Days after his untimely death, fans filled Atlanta's State Farm Arena for a celebration of the life of Kirshnik Khari Ball, known to the world as Takeoff. Hosted by the Migos star's family, the celebration was held on Friday afternoon in Takeoff's native Georgia, where Drake and Chlöe were among those who performed at the emotional gathering officiated by Pastor Jesse Curney III of New Mercies Christian Church.
ATLANTA, GA
musictimes.com

Takeoff Dead: Gruesome Videos Which Go Viral After Rapper's Death Highlight Heartbreaking Issue

Takeoff's death revealed the heartbreaking issue that society currently faces. The hip-hop industry was left shocked after news about Takeoff's unexpected death emerged. The rapper was the person Houston police referred to as the sole fatality during a shooting in downtown Houston. Two others sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Aside from feeling...
105.5 The Fan

Rubi Rose Pole Dances on Train, Operator Tells Her to Stop – Watch

Rubi Rose is trending on Twitter after posting video of a train operator warning her to stop pole dancing during the ride. On Tuesday (Oct. 25), the former XXL Freshman shared a video on Twitter of herself working her clappas in some very short shorts on a pole inside a moving train that appears to be at an airport. In the clip, Rose first attempts to pull off a more difficult move before resulting to twerking while holding the pole. The Lexington, Ky. native continues dancing for several seconds, until a voice comes over the loudspeaker.
Tyla

Radio DJ dies live on air while presenting breakfast show

A 55-year-old radio DJ has passed away while presenting a live show, his station confirmed. Tim Gough, who worked as a radio DJ for GenX Radio Suffolk, was an hour into his broadcast when the music stopped midway through a track. While the music eventually resumed a few minutes later,...
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug’s Lawyer Says The Rapper Is Rotting In Jail: “It Is Unjust”

Attorney Brian Steele is outraged by Thugga’s incarceration. Young Thug is still behind bars awaiting trial for his RICO case. Although the YSL rapper has been active of Twitter, leading fans to believe that he’s in positive spirits, his lawyer Brian Steele says otherwise. According to Steele, the...
Deadline

‘SuperFly’ Actor & Rapper Kaalan Walker Sentenced To 50 Years To Life In Prison After Raping Multiple Women

Kaalan Walker, who has a film credit in the film SuperFly, was sentenced to 50 years to life in prison following the raping of multiple women. The 27-year-old rapper was convicted on charges brought by three teenage girls and four women. According to a report from the Los Angeles Times, the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office said Walker had “three counts of forcible rape, two counts of statutory rape and two counts of rape by intoxication.” Walker had been arrested on these charges back in 2018 and had been released on bail. The actor that also has a television credit in...
Black Enterprise

Tyler Perry Blasts Outlet For False Claims Janet Jackson and Jill Scott Are Holding Up a Movie

Tyler Perry took time out of his busy day to shut down a publication that seemingly fabricated his response to a question about the third installment of Why Did I Get Married?. Perry was recently asked by ET about making the third installment of one of his more popular films that stars himself along with the likes of Janet Jackson, Jill Scott, Tasha Smith, and more. When asked if there are plans for another Why Did I Get Married film, Perry noted how he’s waiting on approval from the two songstresses on the cast.
musictimes.com

Offset Pays Tribute To TakeOff, Clears Suspicions Against Him?

On Nov. 1, Migos member Takeoff was fatally shot at a bowling alley in Houston, Texas; the rapper was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene-and not long after, fans started to suspect that former Migos member Offset was behind the shooting. As tributes and heartfelt condolences started pouring in for...
HOUSTON, TX
RadarOnline

Cause Of Death Revealed: 'AGT' & 'The Voice' Star Nolan Neal Died After Ingesting Deadly COCKTAIL OF DRUGS

Nolan Neal — whose signing talent landed him on shows like America's Got Talent and The Voice — died after ingesting a deadly cocktail of drugs. A spokesperson at the Davidson County Medical Examiner’s office in Nashville revealed on Thursday that Neal suffered “acute combined drug toxicity," RadarOnline.com has learned. Morphine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, and acetyl fentanyl were found in Neal's system. Page Six broke the story — the medical examiner ruled the singer's death as an accident, adding his autopsy was completed on September 13.Neal died in July at the age of 41. His roommate found his body in a...
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

186K+
Followers
22K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy